PlayStation Store: da oggi le straordinarie promozioni di fine/inizio anno
Risparmiate alla grande con la più ricca promozione dell'anno su PlayStation Store, con sconti su tantissimi giochi e DLC.
PlayStation festeggia la fine del 2023 con una valanga di promozioni attive sul PlayStation Store a partire da oggi, 20 dicembre. Si tratta del più grande evento di scontistica dell’anno, disponibile fino al 18 gennaio, con offerte sui migliori giochi e DLC, tra i quali vi segnaliamo, per cominciare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Bundle Cross-Gen (30% di sconto), EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition per PS4 e PS5 (60% di sconto) e Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition per PS5 (40% di sconto).
Elenco dei giochi degli Sconti di gennaio:
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass
After the Fall
After Us
Age of Wonders 4
Alan Wake 2
Aliens: Dark Descent
Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Anno 1800
Anthem
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed Unity
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass
Assetto Corsa Competizione
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
Atelier Ryza 3: Season Pass
Atlas Fallen
Atomic Heart – Atomic Pass
Atomic Heart – Standard Edition
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
Autobahn Police Simulator 3
Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance
Back 4 Blood: Annual Pass
Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
Baldur’s Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
Battlefield 1
Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 4: Premium Edition
Battlefield Hardline
Battlefield V
Bayonetta
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
BioShock: The Collection
Black Desert – Pearls
Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
Boltgun
Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle
Builder Simulator
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Edition
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Edition
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare®
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
CarX Drift Racing Online
Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5
Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5 – King’s Edition Content
Cities: Skylines
Cocoon
Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition
Control
Control – Expansion Pack 1 ‘The Foundation’
Control – Expansion Pack 2 ‘AWE’
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Crash Bundle 2021 Anniversary
Crash Bundle 2021 Quadrilogy
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
Crash Team Rumble™ – Standard Edition
CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
Crossfire: Sierra Squad
Crossout – Arachnida
Crossout – Barghest
Crossout – Polymorph Pack
Crossout – Steel Shield
Crossout – The Creation
Crusader Kings III
Crusader Kings III: Royal Court
Cuphead
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 — Phantom Liberty
Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition
Dead Island 2
Dead Island: Definitive Collection
Dead or Alive 6 – Digital Deluxe Edition
Dead Space
DEATHLOOP
DEATHLOOP + Ghostwire: Tokyo Bundle
Deliver Us Mars
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass PS4&PS5
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
Demon’s Souls
Descenders
Destiny 2: Lightfall
Destroy All Humans! 2
Diablo® IV Standard Bundle
Digimon World: Next Order
DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
DiRT Rally 2.0
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
Dishonored 2
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two
DOOM Slayers Collection
Dragon Age: Inquisition – DLC Bundle
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Ball the Breakers Special Edition
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass
Drums Rock
Drums Rock – Legendary Mix Vol. 1
Drums Rock – Undertale DLC
Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
EA Family Bundle
EA Sports FC 24 – Standard Edition
ELDEN RING
Endzone – A World Apart
Eternights
Exoprimal Deluxe Edition
F1 23
F1 Manager 2023 – Deluxe Edition
FAIRY TAIL
FAIRY TAIL Season Pass
Fallout 4
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
Far Cry 4
Far Cry 5
Far Cry Primal
FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
Farm Together
FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition
Final Fantasy VII
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie)
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
FINAL FANTASY XVI
FINAL FANTASY XVI Digital Deluxe Edition
FINAL FANTASY XVI Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
Firefighting Simulator – The Squad PS4 & PS5
For Honor – Complete Edition
For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
For Honor – Year 3 Pass
Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition
Fort Solis
Gang Beasts
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – Full Containment Edition Upgrade (Season Pass)
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
Ghostrunner 2
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Gloomhaven – Jaws of the Lion
God of War
God of War Ragnarök
Goodbye Volcano High
Gord
GORN
Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights – Visionary Pack
Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
GreedFall – Gold Edition
Green Hell VR
GRID Legends
GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5
Hades
Heavenly Bodies
Hell Let Loose
Hellsweeper VR
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack (Deluxe Edition DLC)
Horizon Forbidden West
Humankind Heritage Deluxe Edition
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
Immortals of Aveum
inFAMOUS Second Son
Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Upgrade
Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
Inscryption
Insurgency: Sandstorm
It Takes Two PS4 & PS5
Job Simulator
JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE ALL-STAR BATTLE R DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven
Journey to Foundation
Judgment
Jurassic World Evolution
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion
Jusant
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Kao the Kangaroo Anniversary Edition
Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
Killing Floor 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package
KINGDOM HEARTS III
King’s Bounty II Lord’s Edition
KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
L.A. Noire
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Season Pass
LEGO City Undercover
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LEGO Jurassic World
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection 1 and 2 PS4 & PS5
LEGO The Hobbit
LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition
LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT
Let’s Sing 2024 with International Hits
Lies of P
Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
Lords of the Fallen – Standard Edition
Lost Judgement Digital Premium Edition
Lost Judgment Season Pass Bundle
Madden NFL 24
Mafia Trilogy Bundle
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Maneater PS4 & PS5
Martha Is Dead
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends DLC
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 PS4 & PS5
Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass
Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
MLB® The Show™ 23
MLB® The Show™ 23 Stubs™
Monopoly Plus
Monster Hunter: World
Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne – Deluxe Kit
Mordhau
Mortal Kombat 1
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Digital Companion
My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
My Hero One’s Justice 2 – Season Pass 2
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
NBA 2K24
Need for Speed
Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
Need for Speed Rivals
Need for Speed Unbound
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
Neverwinter Zen
New Tales from the Borderlands
NHL 24
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection
Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Adventure Expansion Pack+100,000 Berries
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Character Pass
Outer Wilds
Outriders – Worldslayer Edition
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
Overwatch 2: Complete Hero Collection
OXENFREE II: Lost Signals
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass
Payday 3
PC Building Simulator
Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe
Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection
Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition
PGA Tour 23
PGA TOUR 2K23
PGA TOUR 2K23 Michael Jordan Bonus Pack
Pistol Whip
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
Portal Knights
Prey
Prison Simulator
Project Wingman: Frontline 59
PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER
Propagation: Paradise Hotel
Prototype
Prototype®2
Psychonauts 2
Quake
Rayman Legends
Red Dead Online
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
Remnant 2 – Standard Edition
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition
Resident Evil 3 – All In-game Rewards Unlock
Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 4 – EXTRA DLC PACK
Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 – Winters Expansion
Returnal
Riders Republic – Standard Edition
Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass
Road Maintenance Simulator
RoboCop: Rogue City Deluxe Edition
Rogue Legacy 2
Rust Console Edition
Saints Row Platinum Edition
SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5
SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5 – Season Pass
Scorn
Sea of Stars
SEASON: A letter to the future PS4 & PS5
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Serious Sam 4
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade
Sifu – Standard Edition
Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
Smite – Ultimate God Pack
Sniper Elite 5 Complete Edition
Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass Two PS5
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
SnowRunner
SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass
Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition
Sonic Origins Plus
Sonic Superstars – Digital Deluxe Edition
Soul Hackers 2
Soul Hackers 2 DLC Bundle
Soulcalibur VI
Soulcalibur VI – Season Pass
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Engineers
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE
Star Trek Online: Zen
Star Trek: Resurgence
Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition
Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
Star Wars Heritage Pack
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Upgrade
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
STAR WARS™: Squadrons
Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass One
Stick Fight: The Game
Stranded: Alien Dawn
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – Season Pass
Stray
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Street Fighter 6
SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
SUPERHOT VR
Sword and Fairy 7
SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Digital Premium Edition PS4&PS5
Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition
Tchia: Oléti Edition
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge + Dimension Shellshock Bundle
Tekken 7
Temtem
The 7th Guest VR
The Callisto Protocol: Season Pass
The Callisto Protocol – Digital Deluxe Edition PS5
The Crew: Motorfest
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season 1 PS4 & PS5
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me PS4 & PS5
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom
The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Upgrade: Necrom
The Elder Scrolls Online: Crowns
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Endless Dungeon
The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition
The Game of Life 2
The Jackbox Party Pack 9
The Last of Us Part I
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
The Long Dark
The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
The Pathless PS4 & PS5
The Quarry
The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack
The Room VR
The Settlers : New Allies
The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
The Sims 4 – Discover University
The Sims 4 – Get Famous
The Sims 4 – Get Together
The Sims 4 – High School Years Expansion Pack
The Sinking City PS5 Deluxe Edition
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
The Talos Principle 2
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Payback Upgrade
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Standard Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
The Yakuza Remastered Collection
Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass
Titanfall 2: Standard Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Standard Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Trackmania Club Access 1 Year
Trackmania Club Access 3 Years
Trailmakers Deluxe Pack
Train Sim World 4: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
TramSim: Console Edition
Trine 5
Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
TUNIC
Twelve Minutes
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
UFC 5 PS5
UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves
UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
Under The Waves
UNO
Unpacking
Unravel
Unravel Two
Until Dawn
Untitled Goose Game
Vacation Simulator
VALKYRIE ELYSIUM – Digital Deluxe Edition
Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
Verdun
Walkabout Mini Golf
War Thunder – A-10A Thunderbolt Pack
War Thunder – F-4S Phantom II
War Thunder – MiG-21bis Lazur
War Thunder – MiG-23ML
War Thunder – T-72AV (TURMS-T)
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Wasteland 3
Watch Dogs 2
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass
Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
We Were Here Together
Wild Hearts
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass
Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing
WRC 2023
WWE 2K23
WWE 2K23 – Season Pass
Yakuza 0
Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
Leggi anche: