PlayStation Store: da oggi le straordinarie promozioni di fine/inizio anno

PlayStation festeggia la fine del 2023 con una valanga di promozioni attive sul PlayStation Store a partire da oggi, 20 dicembre. Si tratta del più grande evento di scontistica dell’anno, disponibile fino al 18 gennaio, con offerte sui migliori giochi e DLC, tra i quali vi segnaliamo, per cominciare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Bundle Cross-Gen (30% di sconto), EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition per PS4 e PS5 (60% di sconto) e Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition per PS5 (40% di sconto).

Elenco dei giochi degli Sconti di gennaio:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass

After the Fall

After Us

Age of Wonders 4

Alan Wake 2

Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Anno 1800

Anthem

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Atelier Ryza 3: Season Pass

Atlas Fallen

Atomic Heart – Atomic Pass

Atomic Heart – Standard Edition

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Autobahn Police Simulator 3

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance

Back 4 Blood: Annual Pass

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 4: Premium Edition

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Bayonetta

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

BioShock: The Collection

Black Desert – Pearls

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

Boltgun

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5

Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle

Builder Simulator

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare®

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

CarX Drift Racing Online

Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5

Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5 – King’s Edition Content

Cities: Skylines

Cocoon

Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition

Control

Control – Expansion Pack 1 ‘The Foundation’

Control – Expansion Pack 2 ‘AWE’

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Bundle 2021 Anniversary

Crash Bundle 2021 Quadrilogy

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle

Crash Team Rumble™ – Standard Edition

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Crossout – Arachnida

Crossout – Barghest

Crossout – Polymorph Pack

Crossout – Steel Shield

Crossout – The Creation

Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III: Royal Court

Cuphead

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 — Phantom Liberty

Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition

Dead Island 2

Dead Island: Definitive Collection

Dead or Alive 6 – Digital Deluxe Edition

Dead Space

DEATHLOOP

DEATHLOOP + Ghostwire: Tokyo Bundle

Deliver Us Mars

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass PS4&PS5

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Demon’s Souls

Descenders

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destroy All Humans! 2

Diablo® IV Standard Bundle

Digimon World: Next Order

DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5

DiRT Rally 2.0

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two

DOOM Slayers Collection

Dragon Age: Inquisition – DLC Bundle

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball the Breakers Special Edition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass

Drums Rock

Drums Rock – Legendary Mix Vol. 1

Drums Rock – Undertale DLC

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

EA Family Bundle

EA Sports FC 24 – Standard Edition

ELDEN RING

Endzone – A World Apart

Eternights

Exoprimal Deluxe Edition

F1 23

F1 Manager 2023 – Deluxe Edition

FAIRY TAIL

FAIRY TAIL Season Pass

Fallout 4

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry Primal

FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition

Farm Together

FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Fate/Samurai Remnant

Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition

Final Fantasy VII

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

FINAL FANTASY XVI

FINAL FANTASY XVI Digital Deluxe Edition

FINAL FANTASY XVI Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad PS4 & PS5

For Honor – Complete Edition

For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion

For Honor – Year 3 Pass

Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition

Fort Solis

Gang Beasts

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – Full Containment Edition Upgrade (Season Pass)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Gloomhaven – Jaws of the Lion

God of War

God of War Ragnarök

Goodbye Volcano High

Gord

GORN

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights – Visionary Pack

Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

GreedFall – Gold Edition

Green Hell VR

GRID Legends

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5

Hades

Heavenly Bodies

Hell Let Loose

Hellsweeper VR

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack (Deluxe Edition DLC)

Horizon Forbidden West

Humankind Heritage Deluxe Edition

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS

Immortals of Aveum

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Upgrade

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition

Inscryption

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5

Job Simulator

JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE ALL-STAR BATTLE R DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven

Journey to Foundation

Judgment

Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion

Jusant

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Kao the Kangaroo Anniversary Edition

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5

Killing Floor 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package

KINGDOM HEARTS III

King’s Bounty II Lord’s Edition

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series

L.A. Noire

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Season Pass

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection 1 and 2 PS4 & PS5

LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition

LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT

Let’s Sing 2024 with International Hits

Lies of P

Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Lords of the Fallen – Standard Edition

Lost Judgement Digital Premium Edition

Lost Judgment Season Pass Bundle

Madden NFL 24

Mafia Trilogy Bundle

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Maneater PS4 & PS5

Martha Is Dead

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends DLC

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 PS4 & PS5

Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition

MLB® The Show™ 23

MLB® The Show™ 23 Stubs™

Monopoly Plus

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne – Deluxe Kit

Mordhau

Mortal Kombat 1

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Digital Companion

My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – Season Pass 2

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

NBA 2K24

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Rivals

Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Neverwinter Zen

New Tales from the Borderlands

NHL 24

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Adventure Expansion Pack+100,000 Berries

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Character Pass

Outer Wilds

Outriders – Worldslayer Edition

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2

Overwatch 2: Complete Hero Collection

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass

Payday 3

PC Building Simulator

Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection

Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition

PGA Tour 23

PGA TOUR 2K23

PGA TOUR 2K23 Michael Jordan Bonus Pack

Pistol Whip

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Portal Knights

Prey

Prison Simulator

Project Wingman: Frontline 59

PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER

Propagation: Paradise Hotel

Prototype

Prototype®2

Psychonauts 2

Quake

Rayman Legends

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode

Remnant 2 – Standard Edition

Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock

Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil 3 – All In-game Rewards Unlock

Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 – EXTRA DLC PACK

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 – Winters Expansion

Returnal

Riders Republic – Standard Edition

Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass

Road Maintenance Simulator

RoboCop: Rogue City Deluxe Edition

Rogue Legacy 2

Rust Console Edition

Saints Row Platinum Edition

SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5

SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5 – Season Pass

Scorn

Sea of Stars

SEASON: A letter to the future PS4 & PS5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Serious Sam 4

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade

Sifu – Standard Edition

Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle

Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition

Smite – Ultimate God Pack

Sniper Elite 5 Complete Edition

Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass Two PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

SnowRunner

SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass

SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass

Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition

Sonic Origins Plus

Sonic Superstars – Digital Deluxe Edition

Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers 2 DLC Bundle

Soulcalibur VI

Soulcalibur VI – Season Pass

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Engineers

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE

Star Trek Online: Zen

Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade

Star Wars Heritage Pack

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Upgrade

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

STAR WARS™: Squadrons

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass One

Stick Fight: The Game

Stranded: Alien Dawn

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – Season Pass

Stray

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Street Fighter 6

SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2

SUPERHOT VR

Sword and Fairy 7

SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Digital Premium Edition PS4&PS5

Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition

Tchia: Oléti Edition

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge + Dimension Shellshock Bundle

Tekken 7

Temtem

The 7th Guest VR

The Callisto Protocol: Season Pass

The Callisto Protocol – Digital Deluxe Edition PS5

The Crew: Motorfest

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season 1 PS4 & PS5

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me PS4 & PS5

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Upgrade: Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online: Crowns

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Endless Dungeon

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition

The Game of Life 2

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

The Last of Us Part I

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

The Long Dark

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

The Pathless PS4 & PS5

The Quarry

The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack

The Room VR

The Settlers : New Allies

The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle

The Sims 4 – Discover University

The Sims 4 – Get Famous

The Sims 4 – Get Together

The Sims 4 – High School Years Expansion Pack

The Sinking City PS5 Deluxe Edition

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The Talos Principle 2

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Payback Upgrade

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Standard Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass

Titanfall 2: Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Trackmania Club Access 1 Year

Trackmania Club Access 3 Years

Trailmakers Deluxe Pack

Train Sim World 4: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

TramSim: Console Edition

Trine 5

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

TUNIC

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade

UFC 5 PS5

UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

Under The Waves

UNO

Unpacking

Unravel

Unravel Two

Until Dawn

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator

VALKYRIE ELYSIUM – Digital Deluxe Edition

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Verdun

Walkabout Mini Golf

War Thunder – A-10A Thunderbolt Pack

War Thunder – F-4S Phantom II

War Thunder – MiG-21bis Lazur

War Thunder – MiG-23ML

War Thunder – T-72AV (TURMS-T)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Wasteland 3

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass

Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

We Were Here Together

Wild Hearts

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing

WRC 2023

WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 – Season Pass

Yakuza 0

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5

