The Flash: un easter egg nel film rivela che James Gunn esiste nel DCU

Ecco un'immagine dal set di The Flash che rivela come James Gunn sia una persona che esiste nel DC Cinematic Universe.

di Davide Mirabello

Un appassionato di Flash ha rivelato attraverso Twitter un easter egg del film The Flash che James Gunn esiste nel DC Cinematic Universe, considerando che l’immagine mostra nella camera di Barry Allen un poster del lungometraggio Scooby-Doo 2, film  che è stato sceneggiato dallo stesso James Gunn.

Ecco il tweet.

A questo easter egg ha reagito lo stesso James Gunn, che ha scherzosamente dichiarato: “Perciò io faccio parte del canone?”. Il film The Flash propone tante chicche per  gli appassionati, considerando, ad esempio, che nella scena in cui vengono mostrati tutti i costumi del Batman di Michael Keaton, ce ne sta uno in particolare che mostra lo stesso simbolo del cavaliere oscuro che apparteneva al character interpretato da Adam West.

In The Flash vedremo  Ezra Miller protagonista, che sarà affiancato da Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (“Bullet Train,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”), Ron Livingston (“Loudermilk,” “The Conjuring”), Maribel Verdú (“Elite,” “Y tu mamá también”), Kiersey Clemons (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Sweetheart”), Antje Traue (“King of Ravens,” “Man of Steel”), Ben Affleck e Michael Keaton (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Batman”).

