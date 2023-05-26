Disney+: ecco i film e le serie TV rimossi dal 26 maggio

Da oggi, 26 maggio, la piattaforma streaming Disney+ rimuoverà diversi film e serie TV che snelliranno le produzioni messe a disposizione dagli abbonati. Su tutti spicca Willow, la produzione di Lucasfilm lanciata solo sei mesi fa.

Ma andiamo a vedere nel dettaglio quali film e serie TV non sono più disponibili su Disney+.

Big Shot

Turner & Hooch

La misteriosa accademia dei giovani geni

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Willow

The Making Of Willow

Diary of a Future President

Just Beyond

Il mondo secondo Jeff Goldblum

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s MPower

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Y: The Last Man [FX/Hulu]

Pistol [FX/Hulu]

Little Demon [FX/Hulu]

Maggie [Hulu]

Dollface [Hulu]

The Hot Zone [Nat Geo/Hulu]

The Premise [Hulu]

Love in the Time of Corona [Hulu]

Everything’s Trash [Hulu]

Best in Snow [Hulu]

Best in Dough [Hulu]

Darby and the Dead [Hulu]

The Quest [Hulu]

Rosaline

Un’altra scatenata dozzina

The One and Only Ivan

Stargirl

Artemis Fowl

The Princess

Encore!

A Spark Story

Black Beauty

Clouds

America the Beautiful

Better Nate Than Ever

Weird but True!

Timmy Failure

Be Our Chef

Magic Camp

Howard

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

Stuntman

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

The Real Right Stuff

The Big Fib

Rogue Trip

More Than Robots

Shop Class

Pick the Litter

Own the Room

Among the Stars

Harmonious Live!

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

In questo modo la piattaforma Disney+ avrà la possibilità di guadagnare tra gli 1,5 e gli 1,8 miliardi rimuovendo i contenuti meno visti e vendendoli su licenza.