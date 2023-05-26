Disney+: ecco i film e le serie TV rimossi dal 26 maggio
La lista di film e serie TV che saranno rimossi su Disney+ dal 26 maggio. Spicca la serie TV Willow.
Da oggi, 26 maggio, la piattaforma streaming Disney+ rimuoverà diversi film e serie TV che snelliranno le produzioni messe a disposizione dagli abbonati. Su tutti spicca Willow, la produzione di Lucasfilm lanciata solo sei mesi fa.
Ma andiamo a vedere nel dettaglio quali film e serie TV non sono più disponibili su Disney+.
Big Shot
Turner & Hooch
La misteriosa accademia dei giovani geni
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Willow
The Making Of Willow
Diary of a Future President
Just Beyond
Il mondo secondo Jeff Goldblum
Marvel’s Project Hero
Marvel’s MPower
Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
Y: The Last Man [FX/Hulu]
Pistol [FX/Hulu]
Little Demon [FX/Hulu]
Maggie [Hulu]
Dollface [Hulu]
The Hot Zone [Nat Geo/Hulu]
The Premise [Hulu]
Love in the Time of Corona [Hulu]
Everything’s Trash [Hulu]
Best in Snow [Hulu]
Best in Dough [Hulu]
Darby and the Dead [Hulu]
The Quest [Hulu]
Rosaline
Un’altra scatenata dozzina
The One and Only Ivan
Stargirl
Artemis Fowl
The Princess
Encore!
A Spark Story
Black Beauty
Clouds
America the Beautiful
Better Nate Than Ever
Weird but True!
Timmy Failure
Be Our Chef
Magic Camp
Howard
Earth to Ned
Foodtastic
Stuntman
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
Wolfgang
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
The Real Right Stuff
The Big Fib
Rogue Trip
More Than Robots
Shop Class
Pick the Litter
Own the Room
Among the Stars
Harmonious Live!
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
In questo modo la piattaforma Disney+ avrà la possibilità di guadagnare tra gli 1,5 e gli 1,8 miliardi rimuovendo i contenuti meno visti e vendendoli su licenza.