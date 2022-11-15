Grammy Awards 2023: tutte le nomination, guidano Beyoncé e Kendrick Lamar

Sono stati appena comunicati i nomi dei candidati per i premi Grammy 2023, per la 65esima edizione della manifestazione che vede competere Beyoncé con nove nomination, Kendrick Lamar con otto nomination, e Adele e Brandi Carlile con sette nomination. Mentre sono quattro gli artisti che competono con sei nomination: Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled e Randy Merrill. Sono presenti anche i Maneskin nella categoria “migliore nuovo artista”.

La cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy 2023 si terrà il 5 febbraio presso la L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

Ecco le nomination.

Field 1 – Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

1. Easy On Me

Adele

2. Moscow Mule

Bad Bunny

3. Woman

Doja Cat

4. Bad Habit

Steve Lacy

5. About Damn Time

Lizzo

6. As It Was

Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

1. Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA

2. Bam Bam

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

3. My Universe

Coldplay & BTS

4. I Like You (A Happier Song)

Post Malone & Doja Cat

5. Unholy

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

1. Higher

Michael Bublé

2. When Christmas Comes Around…

Kelly Clarkson

3. I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Norah Jones

4. Evergreen

Pentatonix

5. Thank You

Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

1. Voyage

ABBA

2. 30

Adele

3. Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay

4. Special

Lizzo

5. Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Field 2 – Dance/Electronic Music

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

1. Break My Soul

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

2. Rosewood

Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

3. Don’t Forget My Love

Diplo & Miguel

Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, Mixer

4. I’m Good (Blue)

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers

5. Intimidated

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.

H.E.R. & Kaytranada, producers; Kaytranada, mixer

6. On My Knees

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

1. Renaissance

Beyoncé

2. Fragments

Bonobo

3. Diplo

Diplo

4. The Last Goodbye

Odesza

5. Surrender

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Field 21 – Composing/Arranging

Migliore composizione strumentale

1. African Tales

Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

2. El País Invisible

Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

3. Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring the Global Messengers)

4. Refuge

Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

5. Snapshots

Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Migliori arrangiamenti, strumentali o a Cappella

1. As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)

Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

2. How Deep Is Your Love

Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

3. Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness)

Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

4. Minnesota, WI

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

5. Scrapple From The Apple

John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Migliori arrangiamenti strumentali o vocali

1. Let It Happen

Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

2. Never Gonna Be Alone

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

3. Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

4. Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

5. 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Field 7 – Rap

Best Rap Performance

1. God Did

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

2. Vegas

Doja Cat

3. Pushin P

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

4. F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Hitkidd & GloRilla

5. The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

1. Beautiful

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

2. Wait for U

Future Featuring Drake & Tems

3. First Class

Jack Harlow

4. Die Hard

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

5. Big Energy (Live)

Latto

Best Rap Album

1. God Did

DJ Khaled

2. I Never Liked You

Future

3. Come Home the Kids Miss You

Jack Harlow

4. Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar

5. It’s Almost Dry

Pusha T

Best Rap Song

1. Churchill Downs

Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown,Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

2. God Did

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

3. The Heart Part 5

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

4. Pushin P

Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

5. Wait for U

Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule,Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Field 23 – Songwriting

Cantautore dell’anno, Non-Classical

1. Amy Allen

• For My Friends (King Princess) (S)

• The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)

• If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)

• If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)

• Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)

• Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)

• Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)

• Too Bad (King Princess) (S)

• Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

2. Nija Charles

• Cozy (Beyonce) (T)

• Ex For A Reason (Summer Walker With JT From City

Girls) (T)

• Good Love (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)

• Iykyk (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da

Hoodie) (T)

• Lobby (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)

• Ride For You (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)

• Sweetest Pie (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)

• Tangerine (Kehlani) (T)

• Throw It Away (Summer Walker) (T)

3. Tobias Jesso Jr.

• Boyfriends (Harry Styles) (T)

• Can I Get It (Adele) (T)

• Careless (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)

• C’mon Baby Cry (Orville Peck) (T)

• Dotted Lines (King Princess) (T)

• Let You Go (Diplo & TSHA) (S)

• No Good Reason (Omar Apollo) (T)

• Thank You Song (FKA Twigs) (T)

• To Be Loved (Adele) (T)

4. The-Dream

• Break My Soul (Beyonce) (S)

• Church Girl (Beyonce) (T)

• Energy (Beyonce) (T)

• I’m That Girl (Beyonce) (T)

• Mercedes (Brent Faiyaz) (S)

• Rock N Roll (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid

Cudi) (T)

• Rolling Stone (Brent Faiyaz) (T)

• Summer Renaissance (Beyonce) (T)

• Thique (Beyonce) (T)

5. Laura Veltz

• Background Music (Maren Morris) (T)

• Feed (Demi Lovato) (T)

• Humble Quest (Maren Morris) (T)

• Pain (Ingrid Andress) (T)

• 29 (Demi Lovato) (T)

General Field

Canzone dell’anno

1. abcdefu

Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters

(Gayle)

2. About Damn Time

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

3. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

4. As It Was

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

5. Bad Habit

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

6. Break My Soul

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

7. Easy on Me

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

8. God Did

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

9. The Heart Part 5

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

10. Just Like That Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Field 12 – Latin

Best Latin Pop Album

1. Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

2. Pasieros

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

3. De Adentro Pa Afuera

Camilo

4. Viajante

Fonseca

5. Dharma +

Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

1. Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Rauw Alejandro

2. Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

3. Legendaddy

Daddy Yankee

4. La 167

Farruko

5. The Love & Sex Tape

Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

1. El Alimento

Cimafunk

2. Tinta y Tiempo

Jorge Drexler

3. 1940 Carmen

Mon Laferte

4. Alegoría

Gaby Moreno

5. Los Años Salvajes

Fito Paez

6. Motomami

Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

1. Abeja Reina

Chiquis

2. Un Canto por México – El Musical

Natalia Lafourcade

3. La Reunión (Deluxe)

Los Tigres Del Norte

4. EP #1 Forajido

Christian Nodal

5. Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

1. Pa’lla Voy

Marc Anthony

2. Quiero Verte Feliz

La Santa Cecilia

3. Lado A Lado B

Víctor Manuelle

4. Legendario

Tito Nieves

5. Imágenes Latinas

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

6. Cumbiana II

Carlos Vives

Field 20 – Musica per Visual Media

Migliori colonne sonore per produzioni sullo schermo

1. Elvis

(Various Artists)

2. Encanto

(Various Artists)

3. Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

(Various Artists)

4. Top Gun: Maverick

Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

5. West Side Story

(Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (inclusi film e produzioni televisive)

1. The Batman

Michael Giacchino, composer

2. Encanto

Germaine Franco, composer

3. No Time To Die

Hans Zimmer, composer

4. The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, composer

5. Succession: Season 3

Nicholas Britell, composer

Migliori colonne sonore per videogiochi

1. Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Austin Wintory, composer

2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok

Stephanie Economou, composer

3. Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Bear McCreary, composer

4. Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Richard Jacques, composer

5. Old World

Christopher Tin, composer

Migliore canzone scritta per Visual Media

1. Be Alive [From King Richard]

Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

2. Carolina [From Where the Crawdads Sing]

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

3. Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick]

Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

4. Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King]

Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

5. Nobody Like U [From Turning Red]

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

6. We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto]

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

Field 18 – Comedy

Best Comedy Album

1. The Closer

Dave Chappelle

2. Comedy Monster

Jim Gaffigan

3. A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Randy Rainbow

4. Sorry

Louis CK

5. We All Scream

Patton Oswalt

Field 6 – R&B

Best R&B Performance

1. Virgo’s Groove

Beyoncé

2. Here With Me

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

3. Hrs & Hrs

Muni Long

4. Over

Lucky Daye

5. Hurt Me So Good

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

1. Do 4 Love

Snoh Aalegra

2. Keeps On Fallin’

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

3. Plastic Off the Sofa

Beyoncé

4. ‘Round Midnight

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

5. Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige

Best Progressive R&B Album

1. Operation Funk

Cory Henry

2. Gemini Rights

Steve Lacy

3. Drones

Terrace Martin

4. Starfruit

Moonchild

5. Red Balloon

Tank and the Bangas

Best R&B Song

1. Cuff It

Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

2. Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

3. Hrs & Hrs

Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

4. Hurt Me So Good

Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

5. Please Don’t Walk Away

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best R&B Album

1. Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Mary J. Blige

2. Breezy (Deluxe)

Chris Brown

3. Black Radio III

Robert Glasper

4. Candydrip

Lucky Daye

5. Watch The Sun

PJ Morton

Field 26 – Music Video/Film

Migliore video musicale

1. Easy on Me

Adele

Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

2. Yet to Come

BTS

Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

3. Woman

Doja Cat

Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

4. The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

5. As It Was

Harry Styles

Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

6. All Too Well: The Short Film

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Migliore film musicale

1. Adele One Night Only

Adele

Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor & Ben Winston, video producers

2. Our World

Justin Bieber

Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

3. Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Billie Eilish

Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

4. Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)

Rosalía

Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

5. Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

(Various Artists)

Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

6. A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer

Field 5 – Alternative

Best Alternative Music Performance

1. There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Arctic Monkeys

2. Certainty

Big Thief

3. King

Florence + The Machine

4. Chaise Longue

Wet Leg

5. Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

1. WE

Arcade Fire

2. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Big Thief

3. Fossora

Björk

4. Wet Leg

Wet Leg

5. Cool It Down

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Field 9 – New Age, Ambient, or Chant

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

1. Positano Songs

Will Ackerman

2. Joy

Paul Avgerinos

3. Mantra Americana

Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

4. The Passenger

Cheryl B. Engelhardt

5. Mystic Mirror

White Sun

Field 16 – Children’s

Migliore album per bambini

1. Into The Little Blue House

Wendy And DB

2. Los Fabulosos

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

3. The Movement

Alphabet Rockers

4. Ready Set Go!

Divinity Roxx

5. Space Cadet

Justin Roberts

Field 22 – Package, Notes, and Historical

Best Recording Package

1. Beginningless Beginning

Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

2. Divers

William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

3. Everything Was Beautiful

Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

4. Telos

Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

5. Voyeurist

Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

1. Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined

Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

2. Big Mess

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

3. Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

4. Book

Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

5. In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83

Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

1. The American Clavé Recordings

Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

2. Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

3. Harry Partch, 1942

John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

4. Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

5. Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Migliori album classici

1. Against The Odds: 1974-1982

Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

2. The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

3. Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

4. To Whom It May Concern…

Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

5. Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Field 10 – Jazz

Best Jazz Vocal Album

1. The Evening : Live At APPARATUS

The Baylor Project

2. Linger Awhile

Samara Joy

3. Fade to Black

Carmen Lundy

4. Fifty

The Manhattan Transfer With the WDR Funkhausorchester

5. Ghost Song

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

1. Rounds (Live)

Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Track from: New Standards Vol. 1 (Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens)

2. Keep Holding On

Gerald Albright, soloist

3. Falling

Melissa Aldana, soloist

Track from: 12 Stars

4. Call of the Drum

Marcus Baylor, soloist

5. Cherokee/Koko

John Beasley, soloist

Track from: Bird Lives (John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band)

6. Endangered Species

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Track from: Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival (Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

1. New Standards Vol. 1

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

2. Live in Italy

Peter Erskine Trio

3. LongGone

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

4. Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

5. Parallel Motion

Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

1. Bird Lives

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

2. Remembering Bob Freedman

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob

3. Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

4. Center Stage

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

5. Architecture of Storms

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

1. Fandango At The Wall In New York

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

2. Crisálida

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

3. If You Will

Flora Purim

4. Rhythm & Soul

Arturo Sandoval

5. Música De Las Américas

Miguel Zenón

Field 14 – Reggae

Best Reggae Album

1. The Kalling

Kabaka Pyramid

2. Gifted

Koffee

3. Scorcha

Sean Paul

4. Third Time’s The Charm

Protoje

5. Com Fly Wid Mi

Shaggy

Field 15 – Global Music

Best Global Music Performance

1. Udhero Na

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

2. Gimme Love

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

3. Last Last

Burna Boy

4. Neva Bow Down

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

5. Bayethe

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

1. Shuruaat

Berklee Indian Ensemble

2. Love, Damini

Burna Boy

3. Queen Of Sheba

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

4. Between Us… (Live)

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

Featuring Manu Delago

5. Sakura

Masa Takumi

General Field

Registrazione dell’anno

1. Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA

Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

2. Easy on Me

Adele

Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Tom Elmhirst & Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

3. Break My Soul

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

4. Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige

D’Mile & H.E.R., producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers

5. You and Me on the Rock

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Tom Elmhirst & Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

6. Woman

Doja Cat

Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones & Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster & Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

7. Bad Habit

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue & Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

8. The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

9. About Damn Time

Lizzo

Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

10. As It Was

Harry Styles

Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher & Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Field 13 – Musica americana delle radici

Best American Roots Performance

1. Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

2. Life According to Raechel

Madison Cunningham

3. Oh Betty

Fantastic Negrito

4. Stompin’ Ground

Aaron Neville With the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

5. Prodigal Daughter

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

1. Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]

Eric Alexandrakis

2. There You Go Again

Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

3. The Message

Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

4. You And Me On The Rock

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

5. Made Up Mind

Bonnie Raitt

Best Americana Album

1. In These Silent Days

Brandi Carlile

2. Things Happen That Way

Dr. John

3. Good to Be…

Keb’ Mo’

4. Raise the Roof

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

5. Just Like That…

Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

1. Bright Star

Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

2. Forever

Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

3. High And Lonesome

T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

4. Just Like That

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

5. Prodigal Daughter

Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

6. You And Me On The Rock

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Bluegrass Album

1. Toward the Fray

The Infamous Stringdusters

2. Almost Proud

The Del McCoury Band

3. Calling You From My Mountain

Peter Rowan

4. Crooked Tree

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

5. Get Yourself Outside

Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

1. Heavy Load Blues

Gov’t Mule

2. The Blues Don’t Lie

Buddy Guy

3. Get On Board

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

4. The Sun Is Shining Down

John Mayall

5. Mississippi Son

Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

1. Done Come Too Far

Shemekia Copeland

2. Crown

Eric Gales

3. Bloodline Maintenance

Ben Harper

4. Set Sail

North Mississippi Allstars

5. Brother Johnny

Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

1. Spellbound

Judy Collins

2. Revealer

Madison Cunningham

3. The Light At The End Of The Line

Janis Ian

4. Age of Apathy

Aoife O’Donovan

5. Hell On Church Street

Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

1. Full Circle

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

2. Natalie Noelani

Natalie Ai Kamauu

3. Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

4. Lucky Man

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

5. Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Ranky Tanky

Field 25 – Classical

Best Orchestral Performance

1. Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World

Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

2. Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

3. Eastman: Stay On It

Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

4. John Williams – The Berlin Concert

John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

5. Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie

Coleman

Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

1. Aucoin: Eurydice

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

2. Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

3. Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X

Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

1. Bach: St. John Passion

John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

2. Born

Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

3. Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

1. Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets

Dover Quartet

2. Musical Remembrances

Neave Trio

3. Perspectives

Third Coast Percussion

4. Shaw: Evergreen

Attacca Quartet

5. What Is American

PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

1. Abels: Isolation Variation

Hilary Hahn

2. Bach: The Art of Life

Daniil Trifonov

3. Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

Mitsuko Uchida

4. Letters for the Future

Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The

Philadelphia Orchestra)

5. A Night in Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic

Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

1. Eden

Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

2. How Do I Find You

Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

3. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

4. Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly

Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

5. Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene

Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

1. An Adoption Story

Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

2. Aspire

JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

3. A Concert For Ukraine

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

4. The Lost Birds

Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

1. Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

2. Bermel: Intonations

Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

3. Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God

Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

4. Puts: Contact

Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

5. Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved

Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

Field 8 – Country

Best Country Solo Performance

1. Heartfirst

Kelsea Ballerini

2. Something in the Orange

Zach Bryan

3. In His Arms

Miranda Lambert

4. Circles Around This Town

Maren Morris

5. Live Forever

Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

1. Wishful Drinking

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

2. Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Brothers Osborne

3. Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

4. Does He Love You – Revisited

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

5. Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

6. Going Where The Lonely Go

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Album

1. Growin’ Up

Luke Combs

2. Palomino

Miranda Lambert

3. Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Ashley McBryde

4. Humble Quest

Maren Morris

5. A Beautiful Time

Willie Nelson

Best Country Song

1. Circles Around This Town

Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

2. Doin’ This

Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

3. I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

4. If I Was a Cowboy

Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

5. I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

6. ‘Til You Can’t

Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Field 4 – Rock

Best Rock Performance

1. So Happy It Hurts

Bryan Adams

2. Old Man

Beck

3. Wild Child

The Black Keys

4. Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile

5. Crawl!

Idles

6. Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

7. Holiday

Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

1. Call Me Little Sunshine

Ghost

2. We’ll Be Back

Megadeth

3. Kill or Be Killed

Muse

4. Degradation Rules

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

5. Blackout

Turnstile

Best Rock Album

1. Dropout Boogie

The Black Keys

2. The Boy Named If

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

3. Crawler

Idles

4. Mainstream Sellout

Machine Gun Kelly

5. Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne

6. Lucifer On The Sofa

Spoon

Best Rock Song

1. Black Summer

Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

2. Blackout

Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

3. Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

4. Harmonia’s Dream

Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

5. Patient Number 9

John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

General Field

Best New Artist

1. Anitta

2. Omar Apollo

3. DOMi & JD Beck

4. Muni Long

5. Samara Joy

6. Latto

7. Måneskin

8. Tobe Nwigwe

9. Molly Tuttle

10. Wet Leg

Field 3 – Musica strumentale contemporanea

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

1. Between Dreaming And Joy

Jeff Coffin

2. Not Tight

DOMi & JD Beck

3. Blooz

Grant Geissman

4. Jacob’s Ladder

Brad Mehldau

5. Empire Central

Snarky Puppy

Field 11 – Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song

1. Positive

Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

2. When I Pray

DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

3. Kingdom

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, Songwriters

4. The Better Benediction

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

5. Get Up

Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

1. God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

2. So Good

DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

3. For God Is With Us

for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

4. Fear Is Not My Future

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

5. Holy Forever

Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

6. Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)

Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

1. Die To Live

Maranda Curtis

2. Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Ricky Dillard

3. Clarity

DOE

4. Kingdom Book One Deluxe

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

5. All Things New

Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

1. Lion

Elevation Worship

2. Breathe

Maverick City Music

3. Life After Death

TobyMac

4. Always

Chris Tomlin

5. My Jesus

Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

1. Let’s Just Praise The Lord

Gaither Vocal Band

2. Confessio – Irish American Roots

Keith & Kristyn Getty

3. The Willie Nelson Family

Willie Nelson

4. 2:22

Karen Peck & New River

5. The Urban Hymnal

Tennessee State University Marching Band

Field 24 – Production

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

1. Adolescence

George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

2. Black Radio III

Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

3. Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

4. Harry’s House

Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

5. Wet Leg

Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

1. Jack Antonoff

• All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)

• Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)

• I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T)

• Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A)

• Part Of The Band (The 1975) (S)

2. Dan Auerbach

• Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)

• El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

• Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)

• Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)

• Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)

• Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A)

• Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)

• Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

• Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)

3. Boi-1da

• Chronicles (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T)

• Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T)

• Heated (Beyoncé) (T)

• Mafia (Travis Scott) (S)

• N95 (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

• Nail Tech (Jack Harlow) (T)

• Not Another Love Song (Ella Mai) (T)

• Scarred (Giveon) (T)

• Silent Hill (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

4. Dahi

• Buttons (Steve Lacy) (T)

• Count Me Out (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

• Die Hard (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

• DJ Quik (Vince Staples) (T)

• Father Time (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T)

• Give You The World (Steve Lacy) (T)

• Mercury (Steve Lacy) (T)

• Mirror (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

• Rich Spirit (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

5. Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

• Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A)

• An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A)

• Good Morning Gorgeous (Mary J. Blige) (S)

• Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)

Migliore missaggio

1. About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

2. Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

3. Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

4. Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

5. Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

1. Agiilera

Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

2. Divine Tides

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

3. Memories…Do Not Open

Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart,

immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

4. Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1

Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

5. Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

1. Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra

Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

2. Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

3. Perspectives

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

4. Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World

Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens

Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

5. Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

1. Jonathan Allen

• Aspire (Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre, Enrico Fagone & London Symphony Orchestra) (A)

• Cooper: Continuum (Jessica Cottis, Adjoah Andoh, Clio Gould & The Oculus Ensemble) (A)

• Muse (Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Isata Kanneh-Mason) (A)

• Origins (Lucie Horsch) (A)

• Saudade (Plinio Fernandes) (A)

• Schubert: Winterreise (Benjamin Appl) (A)

• Secret Love Letters (Lisa Batiashvili, Yannik Nézet-Séguin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)

• Song (Sheku Kanneh-Mason) (A)

2. Christoph Franke

• Brahms & Berg: Violin Concertos (Christian Tetzlaff, Robin Ticciati & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin) (A)

• John Willams – The Berlin Concert (John Williams & Berliner Philharmoniker) (A)

• Mendelssohn: Piano Concertos (Lars Vogt & Orchestre De Chambre De Paris) (A)

• Mozart: Complete Piano Sonatas (Elisabeth Leonskaja) (A)

• Mozart Y Mambo: Cuban Dances (Sarah Willis, José Antonio Méndez Padrón & Havana Lyceum Orchestra) (A)

3. James Ginsburg

• As We Are (Julian Velasco) (A)

• Avant L’Orage – French String Trios (Black Oak Ensemble) (A)

• Gems From Armenia (Aznavoorian Duo) (A)

• Stephenson: Symphony No. 3, ‘Visions’ (Vladimir Kulenovic & Lake Forest Symphony) (A)

• Trios From Contemporary Chicago (Lincoln Trio) (A)

• When There Are No Words – Revolutionary Works For Oboe And Piano (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush) (A)

4. Elaine Martone

• Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (Gerardo Teissonnière) (A)

• Big Things (Icarus Quartet) (A)

• Perspectives (Third Coast Percussion) (A)

• Schnittke: Concerto For Piano And Strings; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 (Yefim Bronfman, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

• Strauss: Three Tone Poems (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

• Upon Further Reflection (John Wilson) (A)

5. Judith Sherman

• Akiho: Oculus (Various Artists) (A)

• Bach, C.P.E.: Sonatas & Rondos (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)

• Bolcom: The Complete Rags (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)

• Felix & Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartets (Takács Quartet) (A)

• Huang Ro’s A Dust In Time (Del Sol Quartet) (A)

• It Feels Like (Eunbi Kim) (A)

• León: Teclas De Mi Piano (Adam Kent) (A)

• Violin Odyssey (Itamar Zorman & Ieva Jokubaviciute) (A)

•Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (Michael Repper & New York Youth Symphony) (A)

Field 19 – Musical Theater

Best Musical Theater Album

1. Caroline, Or Change

John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy &Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

2. Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

3. MJ The Musical

Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

4. Mr. Saturday Night

Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

5. Six: Live On Opening Night

Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

6. A Strange Loop

Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Field 17 – Spoken Word

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

1. Act Like You Got Some Sense

Jamie Foxx

2. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks

3. Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World

Lin-Manuel Miranda

4. Finding Me

Viola Davis

5. Music Is History

Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

1. Black Men Are Precious

Ethelbert Miller

2. Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amanda Gorman

3. Hiding In Plain View

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

4. The Poet Who Sat By The Door

J. Ivy

5. You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Amir Sulaiman

General Field

Album dell’anno

1. Voyage

ABBA

2. 30

Adele

3. Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

4. Renaissance

Beyoncé

5. Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Mary J. Blige

6. In These Silent Days

Brandi Carlile

7. Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay

8. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar

9. Special

Lizzo

10. Harry’s House

Harry Styles