Netflix and Chills: tutte le uscite in vista di Halloween

Ecco tutte le uscite in programma per Netflix and Chills, ovvero i film e le serie TV a tema halloweeniano in arrivo nei prossimi mesi.

La piattaforma streaming Netflix è pronta ad offrire interessanti contenuti in vista del periodo halloweeniano, e per questo motivo ha pubblicato un poster, sotto la titolazione Netflix and Chills, in cui ha indicato tutte le uscite a tema horror che ci saranno da qui all’autunno.

Ecco tutte le uscite a tema Halloween per Netflix and Chills:

End of the Road (9 settembre)

Lou (23 settembre)

Phantom Pups (30 settembre)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (5 ottobre)

The Midnight Club (7 ottobre)

Conversations with a Killer: the Jeffrey Dahmer tapes (7 ottobre)

Unsolved Misteries vol. 3 (18 ottobre)

Dead End: Paranormal Park – Stagione 2 (13 ottobre)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (14 ottobre)

L’Accademia del bene e del male (14 ottobre)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (25 ottobre)

The Good Nurse (26 ottobre)

Daniel Spellbound (27 ottobre)

Wendell & Wild (28 ottobre)

The Bastard Son ad the Devil Himself (ottobre)

Capturing the Killer Nurse (11 novembre)

Troll (1 dicembre)

Mercoledì (autunno)

Diversi sono i titoli attesi, compresa la nuova produzione di Guillermo del Too, e, soprattutto, Mercoledì, la serie TV sul personaggio della Famiglia Addams che non ha ancora una data d’uscita precisa. Sta di fatto che le uscite Netflix in previsione del periodo halloweeniano sembrano piuttosto corpose.