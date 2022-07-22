Tales of the Walking Dead: trailer e poster della serie AMC

Il nuovo spin-off di The Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead, è stato mostrato al San Diego Comic-con tramite un nuovissimo trailer e il poster ufficiale.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

1 minuto fa

Il mondo di The Walking Dead si arricchisce di un nuovo spin-off, una miniserie antologica con sei protagonisti per sei episodi: Tales of the Walking Dead, presentato oggi al San Diego Comic-Con da AMC con un nuovo trailer e il poster ufficiale. L’appuntamento è per il 14 agosto su AMC e AMC+.

Si tratta di uno show composto da sei episodi, ognuno della durata di un’ora, che proporrà storie a sé stanti con protagonisti sia personaggi già noti che new entry. Channing Powell, che ha lavorato come produttore e sceneggiatore in The Walking Dead e in Fear the Walking Dead, farà da showrunner al progetto. Powell lavorerà al fianco di Scott M. Gimple, il capo coordinatore di tutto l’universo legato a The Walking Dead.

Il cast comprenderà Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Parker Posey (Scream), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Anthony Edwards (ER, Top Gun), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Jillian Bell (Workaholics) e Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion).

