PlayStation Store: al via i Saldi Estivi con tantissimi giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta

Al via i Saldi Estivi sul PlayStation Store con centinaia di giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta. L’elenco dei titoli in sconto include giochi come Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Hitman 3, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Martha is dead e tantissimi altri. Le offerte iniziano oggi e termineranno alle ore 00:59 del 4 agosto 2022.

Le offerte al momento sono attive sul PlayStation Store, mentre la pagina dedicata con tutti gli sconti sarà disponibile a questo indirizzo nel corso della giornata di oggi. Vediamo l’elenco completo dei titoli in offerta riportato sul PlayStation Blog: