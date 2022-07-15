Tales of the Walking Dead: il nuovo teaser della serie antologica

Il 14 agosto farà il suo esordio la serie antologica Tales of the Walking Dead. Ecco il nuovo teaser.

AMC ha pubblicato un nuovo teaser della serie antologica Tales of the Walking Dead, si tratta di un nuovo adattamento del franchise nato grazie al fumetto di Image Comics realizzato da Robert Kirkman. Il trailer ufficiale sarà condiviso durante il Comic-Con di San Diego.

Ecco il nuovo teaser di Tales of the Walking Dead.

Si tratta di uno show composto da sei episodi, ognuno della durata di un’ora, che proporrà storie a sé stanti con protagonisti sia personaggi già noti che new entry. Channing Powell, che ha lavorato come produttore e sceneggiatore in The Walking Dead ed in Fear the Walking Dead, farà da showrunner al progetto. Powell lavorerà al fianco di Scott M. Gimple, il capo coordinatore di tutto l’universo legato a The Walking Dead.

Il cast comprenderà: Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Parker Posey (Scream), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Anthony Edwards (ER, Top Gun), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Jillian Bell (Workaholics) e Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion). .

Tales of the Walking Dead farà il suo esordio negli Stati Uniti su AMC e su AMC+ il 14 agosto.