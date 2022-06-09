Masters of the Universe: Netflix annuncia la nuova serie intitolata Revolution

Netflix ha annunciato lo sviluppo di una nuova serie animata su He-Man, che sarà intitolata Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Durante la Geeked Week la piattaforma streaming Netflix ha annunciato una nuova serie animata su He-Man che sarà intitolata Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Assieme all’annuncio è stato mostrato il primo poster della nuova serie.

Ecco il poster di Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Sembra che al centro della storia verranno messi i due character principali di Skeletor e He-Man, che si scontreranno in un tipo di duello inedito, mai visto fino ad ora. Il produttore esecutivo del progetto sarà Kevin Smith, che ha lavorato anche a Revelations, mentre gli altri produttori saranno Rob David, Ted Biaselli, Christopher Keenan e Frederic Soulie.

Questo progetto segue Masters of the Universe: Revelations, lanciato su Netflix in due parti, e che a sua volta ha fatto da sequel spirituale di He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, il cartone animato iconico degli anni Ottanta.

Perciò Masters of the Universe: Revolution farà da sequel a Masters of the Universe: Revelations, proseguendo la seconda parte della storia lanciata nel 2021. Ricordiamo anche che Netflix sta realizzando un lungometraggio live-action proprio su Masters of the Universe, che inizierà con le riprese nel 2023.

