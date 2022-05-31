Summer Game Fest: reveal e annunci da oltre 30 studi

Il Summer Game Fest includerà reveal e annunci provenienti da oltre 30 studi. A confermarlo è stato Geoff Keighley con un tweet che riporta l’intera lineup di partner presenti all’evento. Ma non è tutto: il noto presentatore ha ribadito anche la lunga lista di publisher e software house è già destinata ad aumentare. Nei prossimi giorni, infatti, arriveranno anche i nomi ulteriori aziende non ancora annunciate.

This year's #SummerGameFest will feature events, activities and updates for fans from more than 30 partners, with more to be announced.

It's going to be a great month for video game fans.

Get ready! pic.twitter.com/vLaRGnbtBK

— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 31, 2022