Summer Game Fest: reveal e annunci da oltre 30 studi
Geoff Keighley ha riferito che l'evento includerà reveal e annunci da oltre 30 publisher e sviluppatori. Ecco tutti i dettagli.
Il Summer Game Fest includerà reveal e annunci provenienti da oltre 30 studi. A confermarlo è stato Geoff Keighley con un tweet che riporta l’intera lineup di partner presenti all’evento. Ma non è tutto: il noto presentatore ha ribadito anche la lunga lista di publisher e software house è già destinata ad aumentare. Nei prossimi giorni, infatti, arriveranno anche i nomi ulteriori aziende non ancora annunciate.
Ecco dunque la lista parziale dei partner che prenderanno parte all’evento:
- 2K Games
- Activision
- Atlus
- Bandai Namco
- Bloober Team
- Capcom
- Coffee Stain
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Digital Extremes
- DotEmu
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Frost Giant Studios
- Humble Games
- Level Infinite
- Mediatonic
- miHoYo
- Netflix
- PlayStation
- Raw Fury
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- SEGA
- Skybound Games
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Studio MDHR
- Tribeca Festival
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
Vi ricordiamo che il Summer Game Fest verrà trasmesso lunedì 9 giugno a partire dalle ore 20:00.Subito dopp ci sarà il Day of the Devs: SGF Edition per la presentazione di nuovi titoli indie che includeranno diversi progetti di ustwo, Michael Frei & Raphael Munoz, Gummy Cat e tanti altri.
