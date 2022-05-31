Summer Game Fest: reveal e annunci da oltre 30 studi

Geoff Keighley ha riferito che l'evento includerà reveal e annunci da oltre 30 publisher e sviluppatori. Ecco tutti i dettagli.

di Roberta Pagnotta

5 secondi fa

Il Summer Game Fest includerà reveal e annunci provenienti da oltre 30 studi. A confermarlo è stato Geoff Keighley con un tweet che riporta l’intera lineup di partner presenti all’evento. Ma non è tutto: il noto presentatore ha ribadito anche la lunga lista di publisher e software house è già destinata ad aumentare. Nei prossimi giorni, infatti, arriveranno anche i nomi ulteriori aziende non ancora annunciate.

Ecco dunque la lista parziale dei partner che prenderanno parte all’evento:

  • 2K Games
  • Activision
  • Atlus
  • Bandai Namco
  • Bloober Team
  • Capcom
  • Coffee Stain
  • Deep Silver
  • Devolver Digital
  • Digital Extremes
  • DotEmu
  • Electronic Arts
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Entertainment
  • Frost Giant Studios
  • Humble Games
  • Level Infinite
  • Mediatonic
  • miHoYo
  • Netflix
  • PlayStation
  • Raw Fury
  • Samsung Gaming Hub
  • SEGA
  • Skybound Games
  • Square Enix
  • Steam
  • Studio MDHR
  • Tribeca Festival
  • Warner Bros. Games
  • Xbox

Vi ricordiamo che il Summer Game Fest verrà trasmesso lunedì 9 giugno a partire dalle ore 20:00.Subito dopp ci sarà il Day of the Devs: SGF Edition per la presentazione di nuovi titoli indie che includeranno diversi progetti di ustwo, Michael Frei & Raphael Munoz, Gummy Cat e tanti altri.

 

 

 

