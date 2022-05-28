Christopher Lee: i fan celebrano i 100 anni del popolare attore

Ieri, 27 maggio, Christopher Lee avrebbe compiuto 100 anni. Gli appassionati di cinema e del celebre attore hanno voluto celebrarne la memoria ed omaggiarlo ricordandolo attraverso i social, e tirando fuori vari tipi di contenuti. C’è chi ha pubblicato degli estratti di un’intervista a Philippe Mora, regista che ha diretto Lee in The Howling 2, e chi ha mostrato un semplice meme, o delle immagini iconiche.

Andiamo a vedere alcuni omaggi che sono stati fatti a Christopher Lee per i suoi 100 anni. Ricordiamo che l’attore ha vestito i panni di Dracula nei film horror della Hammer, e poi è stato il Conte Doku nella trilogia prequel di Star Wars, ed ancora ha interpretato Saruman nella saga cinematografica de Il Signore degli Anelli.

Happy Birthday to three horror legends… Peter Cushing, born May 26th 1913

Vincent Price, born May 27th 1911

Christopher Lee, born May 27th 1922

🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/LwGhiFG47j — NIGHTMARE ON FILM STREET (@NOFSpodcast) May 27, 2022

In questo post viene sottolineato come tre iconici attori come Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee e Vincent Price siano nati tra il 26 ed il 27 maggio, tra il 1911 ed il 1922.

CHRISTOPHER LEE

One of the ICONS of horror and other genre movies, this legendary actor was born 100 years ago today. @hammerfilms @MondoNews @VicePressNews pic.twitter.com/qptzVGbjxH — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) May 27, 2022

Ecco una serie di copertine dedicate ai film Hammer Horror con Christopher Lee.

The 1996 documentary THE MANY FACES OF CHRISTOPHER LEE airs at 10.55pm tonight (Friday 27 May) on @TalkingPicsTV, with an introduction by his Dracula AD 1972 co-star Caroline Munro. The Hammer horror film THE DEVIL RIDES OUT (1968) follows at 12.10am. #ChristopherLee100 pic.twitter.com/eHyZNjNb6T — Hammer Gothic (@HammerGothic) May 27, 2022

Ieri su Talking Pics TV è andato in onda il documentario The Many Faces of Christopher Lee, seguito da The Devil Rides Out.

Is remembering actor Christopher Lee on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/zG5z5WOSrz — Steve Chung (@SteveChung1968) May 27, 2022

Captain America II: Death Too Soon è una miniserie di CBS che mette al centro il supereroe Marvel, e che ha visto Christopher Lee vestire i panni del terrorista rivoluzionario Generale Miguel. Il suo character viene omaggiato in questo meme.

Since Christopher Lee is trending, I wanted to share this snippet from an interview I did with Philippe Mora, who directed Lee in The Howling 2 and told me stories about Lee's involvement with WWII Nazi killing ops I'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/wnpdszk4Ff — Preston Fassel 🕎 (@PrestonFassel) May 27, 2022

Ecco un estratto di un’intervista a Philippe Mora in cui si parla di Christopher Lee ed in cui si racconta del contributo che l’interprete diede durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale contro i Nazisti. Lee fu anche un cacciatore di Nazisti anche dopo la guerra.

Happy birthday to the late Christopher Lee, who was born 100 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/DPNAlcngKC — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) May 27, 2022

Un omaggio a Christopher Lee ed agli attori che hanno ruotato attorno alla figura di Dracula, del mostro di Frankenstein e di Sherlock Holmes.