Christopher Lee: i fan celebrano i 100 anni del popolare attore

Sui social in occasione dell'anniversario dei 100 anni dalla nascita è stato omaggiato Christopher Lee, interprete di Dracula e di Saruman.

di Davide Mirabello

5 secondi fa

Christopher Lee

Ieri, 27 maggio, Christopher Lee avrebbe compiuto 100 anni. Gli appassionati di cinema e del celebre attore hanno voluto celebrarne la memoria ed omaggiarlo ricordandolo attraverso i social, e tirando fuori vari tipi di contenuti. C’è chi ha pubblicato degli estratti di un’intervista a Philippe Mora, regista che ha diretto Lee in The Howling 2, e chi ha mostrato un semplice meme, o delle immagini iconiche.

Andiamo a vedere alcuni omaggi che sono stati fatti a Christopher Lee per i suoi 100 anni. Ricordiamo che l’attore ha vestito i panni di Dracula nei film horror della Hammer, e poi è stato il Conte Doku nella trilogia prequel di Star Wars, ed ancora ha interpretato Saruman nella saga cinematografica de Il Signore degli Anelli.

In questo post viene sottolineato come tre iconici attori come Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee e Vincent Price siano nati tra il 26 ed il 27 maggio, tra il 1911 ed il 1922.

Ecco una serie di copertine dedicate ai film Hammer Horror con Christopher Lee.

Ieri su Talking Pics TV è andato in onda il documentario The Many Faces of Christopher Lee, seguito da The Devil Rides Out.

 

Captain America II: Death Too Soon è una miniserie di CBS che mette al centro il supereroe Marvel, e che ha visto Christopher Lee vestire i panni del terrorista rivoluzionario Generale Miguel. Il suo character viene omaggiato in questo meme.

Ecco un estratto di un’intervista a Philippe Mora in cui si parla di Christopher Lee ed in cui si racconta del contributo che l’interprete diede durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale contro i Nazisti. Lee fu anche un cacciatore di Nazisti anche dopo la guerra.

Un omaggio a Christopher Lee ed agli attori che hanno ruotato attorno alla figura di Dracula, del mostro di Frankenstein e di Sherlock Holmes.

