Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia: lo spot coi protagonisti e 4 nuovi poster

Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong e Xochitl Gomez, nel nuovo spot, invitano gli spettatori ad acquistare i biglietti in prevendita per i primi spettacoli di Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia, in arrivo nelle sale fra meno di un mese (il 4 maggio, nel nostro paese). In più, ecco quattro nuovi e spettacolari poster esclusivi per i cinema IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Real D e ScreenX.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda “Scarlet Witch” Maximoff), Benedict Wong (Wong) e Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) sono definitivamente designati come i quattro personaggi principali della pellicola, che vedrà nel cast anche Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stühlbarg e Rachel McAdams… più numerose sorprese, a quanto pare.

Questa la sinossi ufficiale della pellicola:

Nel film Marvel Studios Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia, l’Universo Cinematografico Marvel espande i confini del Multiverso ai massimi livelli. Un viaggio nell’ignoto con Doctor Strange che, con l’aiuto di mistici alleati sia vecchi che nuovi, attraversa pericolose e sconvolgenti realtà alternative del Multiverso per affrontare un nuovo misterioso avversario.

