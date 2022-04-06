Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia: lo spot coi protagonisti e 4 nuovi poster

Ecco Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong e Xochitl Gomez nel nuovo spot (e sui nuovi quattro poster) di Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

5 secondi fa

Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong e Xochitl Gomez, nel nuovo spot, invitano gli spettatori ad acquistare i biglietti in prevendita per i primi spettacoli di Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia, in arrivo nelle sale fra meno di un mese (il 4 maggio, nel nostro paese). In più, ecco quattro nuovi e spettacolari poster esclusivi per i cinema IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Real D e ScreenX.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda “Scarlet Witch” Maximoff), Benedict Wong (Wong) e Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) sono definitivamente designati come i quattro personaggi principali della pellicola, che vedrà nel cast anche Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stühlbarg e Rachel McAdams… più numerose sorprese, a quanto pare.

Questa la sinossi ufficiale della pellicola:
Nel film Marvel Studios Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia, l’Universo Cinematografico Marvel espande i confini del Multiverso ai massimi livelli. Un viaggio nell’ignoto con Doctor Strange che, con l’aiuto di mistici alleati sia vecchi che nuovi, attraversa pericolose e sconvolgenti realtà alternative del Multiverso per affrontare un nuovo misterioso avversario.

Leggi anche:

Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia: il nuovo trailer “Dream”

TAG
Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia: il nuovo trailer "Dream"
Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia: il nuovo trailer "Dream"
Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia durerà due ore e sei minuti
Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia durerà due ore e sei minuti
Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia: i nuovi character poster
Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia: i nuovi character poster
Morbius - Il regista Daniel Espinosa sul Multiverso: "Lo ha creato la Sony, non Kevin Feige"
Morbius - Il regista Daniel Espinosa sul Multiverso: "Lo ha creato la Sony, non Kevin Feige"
Marvel Studios: secondo Joe Russo “Non c'è un vero piano d'azione”
Marvel Studios: secondo Joe Russo “Non c'è un vero piano d'azione”
Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia: nuovo spot con scene inedite
Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia: nuovo spot con scene inedite
Deadpool 3: Bella Thorne vorrebbe essere Lady Deadpool nel film
Deadpool 3: Bella Thorne vorrebbe essere Lady Deadpool nel film