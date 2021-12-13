Golden Globe 2022: È stata la mano di Dio tra i migliori film stranieri, ecco le nomination
Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe 2022, con È stata la mano di Dio in lizza come migliore film straniero.
Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe 2022, la cui cerimonia si terrà il 9 gennaio prossimo: anche l’Italia è stata chiamata in causa, considerando che il regista Paolo Sorrentino con la sua È stata la mano di Dio è entrato nella lista dei migliori film stranieri candidati, assieme a Madri Parallele di Pedro Almodovar, Drive my car di Hamaguchi, Un eroe di Asghar Farhadi (Iran) e Scompartimento n.6.
Ecco la lista di tutte le nomination per i Golden Globe 2022.
FILM
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“The Power of the Dog”
MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA / MUSICAL
“Cyrano”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Tick, Tick … Boom!”
“West Side Story”
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)
Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)
Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMMEDIA / MUSICAL
Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)
Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)
Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)
Emma Stone (“Cruella”)
Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)
Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
Will Smith (“King Richard”)
Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMMEDIA / MUSICAL
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)
Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)
Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)
Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)
Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat
“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco
“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood
“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias
“Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)
Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast”
Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog”
Adam McKay — “Don’t Look Up”
Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos”
MIGLIOR CANZONE
“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) — Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
“Compartment No. 6”
“Drive My Car”
“The Hand of God” – È stata la mano di Dio
“A Hero”
“Parallel Mothers” – Madres Paralelas
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)
“Flee” (Neon)
“Luca” (Pixar)
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
SERIE TV
Miglior Serie Drammatica
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Miglior Attore in una serie Drammatica
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Miglior Attrice in una serie Drammatica
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Miglior Serie Comedy o Musical
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy o Musical
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy o Musical
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Miglior Film TV o Miniserie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Omicidio a Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Miglior Attore in un Film TV o Miniserie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
Miglior Attrice in un Film TV o Miniserie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes da un Matrimonio
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in un Film TV o Miniserie
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in un Film TV o Miniserie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso