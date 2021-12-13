Golden Globe 2022: È stata la mano di Dio tra i migliori film stranieri, ecco le nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe 2022, con È stata la mano di Dio in lizza come migliore film straniero.

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe 2022, la cui cerimonia si terrà il 9 gennaio prossimo: anche l’Italia è stata chiamata in causa, considerando che il regista Paolo Sorrentino con la sua È stata la mano di Dio è entrato nella lista dei migliori film stranieri candidati, assieme a Madri Parallele di Pedro Almodovar, Drive my car di Hamaguchi, Un eroe di Asghar Farhadi (Iran) e Scompartimento n.6.

Ecco la lista di tutte le nomination per i Golden Globe 2022.

FILM

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)

Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast”

Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay — “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos”

MIGLIOR CANZONE

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God” – È stata la mano di Dio

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers” – Madres Paralelas

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Flee” (Neon)

“Luca” (Pixar)

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

SERIE TV

Miglior Serie Drammatica

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Miglior Attore in una serie Drammatica

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Miglior Attrice in una serie Drammatica

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Miglior Serie Comedy o Musical

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy o Musical

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy o Musical

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Miglior Film TV o Miniserie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Omicidio a Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Miglior Attore in un Film TV o Miniserie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Miglior Attrice in un Film TV o Miniserie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes da un Matrimonio

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in un Film TV o Miniserie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in un Film TV o Miniserie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso