Hawkeye: nuova clip, foto dal red carpet e uno spot

Si è tenuto a New York il fan screening di Hawkeye: ecco le foto dal red carpet, insieme a una nuova clip e un nuovo spot.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

3 minuti fa

hawkeye

Domani è il grande giorno del debutto di Hawkeye su Disney+: nel frattempo, si è tenuto a New York il fan screening, che ha visto sul red carpet produttori e protagonisti della serie, a partire naturalmente da Jeremy Renner ed Hailee Steinfeld. L’account Twitter ufficiale della serie ha dunque pubblicato alcune foto dal red carpet. In più, vi mostriamo la nuova clip “The Tracksuit Mafia” insieme allo spot “Arrives”.

La serie, diretta da Rhys Thomas e dal duo di registi Bert e Bertie, debutterà con un doppio episodio, in esclusiva sulla piattaforma streaming Disney+. Gli episodi successivi dell’attesissima serie Marvel Studios in sei parti saranno disponibili a cadenza settimanale, ogni mercoledì.

Hawkeye è la nuova serie originale Marvel Studios ambientata nella New York City del post blip, dove l’ex Vendicatore Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) ha una missione apparentemente semplice: tornare dalla sua famiglia in tempo per Natale. Ma quando si presenta una minaccia dal suo passato, Hawkeye si allea suo malgrado con Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), un’abile arciera di ventidue anni nonché sua grande fan, per smascherare una cospirazione criminale. Il cast della serie include anche Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James e l’esordiente Alaqua Cox nel ruolo di Maya Lopez.

Jeremy Renner

Hawkeye: poster, spot e le dichiarazioni di Jeremy Renner

