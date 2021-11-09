LEGO AT-AT, annunciato il tanto atteso set LEGO Star Wars UCS dedicato al camminatore

Erano anni che i fan a gran voce lo chiedevano e finalmente LEGO ci ha accontentato. È stato annunciato il set LEGO Star Wars 75313 raffigurante il camminatore AT-AT in scala UCS composto da più di 6000 pezzi in arrivo a fine novembre.

La particolarità di questo set LEGO sta sicuramente nel fatto che si regge in piedi da solo ed, anche se sembrerebbe scontato, non lo è affatto. Infatti negli anni molti artisti LEGO hanno tentato in vari modi di riprodurre l’AT-AT in scala minifigure ma hanno avuto sempre un problema comune: il peso del corpo faceva collassare le gambe che dovevano poi essere riprodotte fisse e non semovibili.

Nel caso invece del set LEGO 75313, abbiamo finalmente la possibilità di realizzare un AT-AT in scala minifigure e con le gambe semovibili che, evidenemtente, sono state realizzate con una struttura ad hoc per reggere il peso.

Osservando le immagini si nota che per poter modificare l’angolazione delle gambe è necessario l’uso di una speciale chiave realizzata in LEGO ovviamente e questo ci fa pensare che all’interno delle giuture degli arti siano presenti ingranaggi e viti senza fine Technic che permettono il movimento delle gambe dando al tempo stesso rigidità alla struttura interna.

Il set è composta da 6785 pezzi e contiene nove minifigure:

Luke Skywalker

General Veers

2 piloti AT-AT

1 Snowtrooper Commande

3 Snowtrooper

L’opera finita sarà alta 70 cm ed avrà un costo di 799 Eur.

L’inizio della vendita del set è previsto su LEGO Shop online a partire dal 26 novembre.

Di seguito il comunicato stampa dell’annuncio.

Today, the LEGO Group announces the new epic LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set – the latest launch in the Ultimate Collector Series set (UCS) line-up and a must-have for fans of LEGO and Star Wars.

The AT-AT (All Terrain Armoured Transport) first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, its huge presence appearing over the horizon on the icy fields during the Battle of Hoth, ready to attack the Rebel Alliance’s shield generator. Nothing like it had ever been seen before, and the Galactic Empire’s ground forces used the AT-AT’s gigantic size to overpower the Rebellion and ultimately destroy Echo Base.

This immense new LEGO model is massive in size and detail, paying homage to the gigantic vehicles in the film. It features 6,785 pieces, a movable head, spinning guns, adjustable legs, and side panels that open to reveal amazingly detailed interiors.

In addition, the set comes with nine minifigures and accessories, including Luke Skywalker (along with a wire so fans can recreate the famous scene of him swinging from an AT-AT’s underside in an attempt to thwart their attack), General Veers, two AT-AT drivers, a Snowtrooper Commander and four Snowtrooper minifigures, as well as two speeder bikes and an E-Web cannon set accessories — plus plenty of interactive elements and Easter eggs! An amazing set for display or action, the set can also fit an army of Snowtrooper minifigures inside – 40 in total.

Even the unboxing is a rewarding experience, as the packaging displays beautiful imagery of the final set from all angles. Whilst all the pieces are stored in four internal boxes, which combined show the famous Battle of Hoth scene.

A must-have for any dedicated Star Wars fan, this model has been designed by legendary LEGO Design Master Henrik Andersen. Discussing the design, Andersen said, “the mega-sized LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set is the one everyone has been waiting for, and it’s been a thrill to bring this highly-anticipated build to life. The AT-AT was an engineering masterpiece and the LEGO set will make an impressive display. But we have also packed in plenty of details that will deliver hours of fun for fans of LEGO and Star Wars alike.”

The set forms part of the Ultimate Collector Series, which also includes the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon set, LEGO Star Wars UCS A-wing set, and the recently released LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship set.

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set is available from 26th November 2021 at LEGO.com at the recommended retail price of $799.99 / £749.99 / € 799.99