Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown, La Regina degli Scacchi e Ted Lasso star della serata
Gli Emmy Awards 2021 si concludono con poche sorprese e i primati di Netflix e Amazon Prime Video. Delusione per Disney+ e Hulu.
Si sono tenuti a Los Angeles i 73esimi Emmy Awards, i premi più prestigiosi al mondo per quanto riguarda le produzioni televisive. L’edizione 2021, dopo l’esperimento obbligato dell’anno scorso, è tornata “in presenza” sebbene in forma ridotta e con molti ospiti in collegamento, condotta da Cedric the Enterteiner: gran parte dei premi non ha riservato particolari sorprese.
I trionfatori della serata, a livello di piattaforme, sono stati Netflix e Amazon Prime Video: oramai lo streaming ha preso il sopravvento e la quantità di proposte interessanti per il grande pubblico è enorme, andando a consegnare a Netflix una dose considerevole di premi (con The Crown e La Regina degli Scacchi in pole position). Di contro, Amazon Prime Video, nonostante sia ancora una neofita del concorso, ha vinto quattro premi importanti con una sua serie di punta.
Disney e Hulu, invece, vantano un primato negativo, con decine di nomination andate a vuoto per serie su cui puntavano, come The Handmaid’s Tale, The Mandalorian e WandaVision. Non che le delusioni non siano arrivate anche per Netflix e Prime Video, in verità: Bridgerton e The Boys tornano a casa a mani nude, ma nel complesso le due piattaforme sono andate benissimo.
Ecco le nomination e i premiati, al primo posto:
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
The Crown (Netflix)
The Boys (Amazon Prime)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
MIGLIORE GUEST STAR FEMMINILE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Claire Foy, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
MIGLIORE GUEST STAR MASCHILE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
MIGLIORE SERIE COMEDY
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA UNA SERIE COMEDY
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Jean Smart, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
MIGLIORE GUEST STAR MASCHILE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Alec Baldwin, SNL
Dave Chappelle, SNL
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, SNL
Daniel Levy, SNL
MIGLIORE GUEST STAR FEMMINILE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, SNL
Kristen Wiig, SNL
MIGLIORE MINI-SERIE
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
WandaVision (Disney+)
MIGLIORE FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
Oslo (HBO)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)
Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
MIGLIORE COMPETITION PROGRAM
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Leggi anche i premi dello scorso anno:
