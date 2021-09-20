Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown, La Regina degli Scacchi e Ted Lasso star della serata

Si sono tenuti a Los Angeles i 73esimi Emmy Awards, i premi più prestigiosi al mondo per quanto riguarda le produzioni televisive. L’edizione 2021, dopo l’esperimento obbligato dell’anno scorso, è tornata “in presenza” sebbene in forma ridotta e con molti ospiti in collegamento, condotta da Cedric the Enterteiner: gran parte dei premi non ha riservato particolari sorprese.

I trionfatori della serata, a livello di piattaforme, sono stati Netflix e Amazon Prime Video: oramai lo streaming ha preso il sopravvento e la quantità di proposte interessanti per il grande pubblico è enorme, andando a consegnare a Netflix una dose considerevole di premi (con The Crown e La Regina degli Scacchi in pole position). Di contro, Amazon Prime Video, nonostante sia ancora una neofita del concorso, ha vinto quattro premi importanti con una sua serie di punta.

Disney e Hulu, invece, vantano un primato negativo, con decine di nomination andate a vuoto per serie su cui puntavano, come The Handmaid’s Tale, The Mandalorian e WandaVision. Non che le delusioni non siano arrivate anche per Netflix e Prime Video, in verità: Bridgerton e The Boys tornano a casa a mani nude, ma nel complesso le due piattaforme sono andate benissimo.

Ecco le nomination e i premiati, al primo posto:

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

The Crown (Netflix)

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

MIGLIORE GUEST STAR FEMMINILE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Claire Foy, The Crown

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

MIGLIORE GUEST STAR MASCHILE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

MIGLIORE SERIE COMEDY

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA UNA SERIE COMEDY

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Jean Smart, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

MIGLIORE GUEST STAR MASCHILE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, SNL

Dave Chappelle, SNL

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, SNL

Daniel Levy, SNL

MIGLIORE GUEST STAR FEMMINILE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, SNL

Kristen Wiig, SNL

MIGLIORE MINI-SERIE

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

WandaVision (Disney+)

MIGLIORE FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

MIGLIORE COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

