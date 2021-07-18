The Green Knight: una clip, quattro spot e la benedizione di Edgar Wright

Arriverà il 30 luglio, nelle sale americane, l’atteso quanto inusuale fantasy The Green Knight, diretto da David Lovery: in previsione dell’uscita, la casa di distribuzione A24 sta distribuendo le clip promozionali che vi mostriamo, insieme alla recensione di un regista molto nerd e del cui giudizio sentiamo di poterci fidare: Edgar Wright.

GREEN SHALL SPREAD ALL OVER 🕯️🍃💀🌿#TheGreenKnight — Only in Theaters July 30 pic.twitter.com/Tmo0eFoDZS — The Green Knight (@TheGreenKnight) July 12, 2021

ALL YOU SHALL SEE IS GREEN 🌿💀🍄🌌

Watch it grow. #TheGreenKnight is coming – July 30 pic.twitter.com/h1fJpuhpLt — The Green Knight (@TheGreenKnight) July 13, 2021

GREEN IS WHAT LUST LEAVES BEHIND 🔥🩸💀🌿 The game begins. #TheGreenKnight — July 30 pic.twitter.com/iLZwV5eQvR — The Green Knight (@TheGreenKnight) July 14, 2021

THE GREEN KNIGHT IS COMING 🌿⚔️💀🍃 Are you ready? Get your tickets for #TheGreenKnight — opening only in theaters July 30! https://t.co/P16SBXOG9z pic.twitter.com/2AZ9JOARfK — The Green Knight (@TheGreenKnight) July 16, 2021

Il regista della cosiddetta “trilogia del Cornetto” (L’alba dei morti dementi, Hot Fuzz e La fine del mondo), nonché di Scott Pilgrim vs. the World e Baby Driver si è difatti sperticato in lodi per il lavoro di Lowery:

I was lucky enough to see David Lowery’s hypnotic ‘The Green Knight’ on a big screen recently & am already planning a return visit when it is released this month. It’s a beautiful Arthurian head trip & frankly a treat to luxuriate in. I highly recommend you venture out to see it. pic.twitter.com/UDbrXPZdZZ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 13, 2021

Sono stato così fortunato da vedere l’ipnotico film di David Lowery The Green Knight al cinema di recente e sto già pianificando di tornare a vederlo quando sarà rilasciato, questo mese. È un trip mentale bellissimo di matrice arturiana e francamente una delizia in cui indulgere. Vi raccomando caldamente di avventurarvi a vederlo.

Il film, di cui in Italia si parla ancora poco dato che non ha ancora un distributore ufficiale, né, chiaramente, una data di lancio, è per l’appunto una rivisitazione della leggenda arturiana del Cavaliere Verde, con Dev Patel nel ruolo del protagonista Sir Gawain (nipote di Artù) e Ralph Ineson in quelli del Green Knight. Nel cast, anche Alicia Vikander e Joel Edgerton.

