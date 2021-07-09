The Witcher 2: la seconda stagione arriva il 17 dicembre, le prime foto

La WitcherCon entra nel vivo ed ecco arrivare le prime foto dalla stagione 2 di The Witcher, che ora ha anche una data di uscita su Netflix: 17 dicembre 2021.

Insieme a questo primo poster per la seconda stagione, arrivano anche i primi scatti ufficiali: qui possiamo vedere, ad esempio, il nuovo look di Ranuncolo / Dandelion / Jaskier.

Altro scatto molto bello è questo, con Ciri (Freya Allan) e il witcher Lambert (Paul Bullion) durante l’addestramento della principessa a Kaer Morhen.

Siete dei collezionisti? Che ne dite di una nuova figure di Geralt con le sembianze di Henry Cavill, come questa stupenda statua realizzata da Dark Horse? Sarà preordinabile dal 23 luglio. E sarà solo la prima di una serie!

Rivelati anche i titoli degli otto episodi della stagione, accompagnati da un bel video animato ricco di citazioni, loghi e indizi: il titolo dell’ultimo episodio, ad ogni modo, è stato secretato.

THE WITCHER SEASON 2 EPISODE TITLES: Episode 1 – A Grain of Truth

Episode 2 – Kaer Morhen

Episode 3 – What Is Lost

Episode 4 – Redanian Intelligence

Episode 5 – Turn Your Back

Episode 6 – Dear Friend

Episode 7 – Voleth Meir

Questo, invece, il video completo della featurette Converging Destinies:

L’evento è stato anticipato da vari tweet e teaser: questo il messaggio da parte di Freya Allan, interprete di Ciri.

L’autore stesso della saga, Andrzej Sapkowski, ha benvenuto gli appassionati riunitisi per la convention.

Mi reca molto piacere accogliere tutti gli appassionati di The Witcher: fan dei libri, della serie tv, e dei videogiochi, alla convention virtuale WitcherCon. Sono sicuro che ci divertiremo molto e, quando questi tempi difficili finalmente si concluderanno, ci incontreremo nuovamente alla WitcherCon, ma questa volta di persona.

Molto divertente e azzeccato lo screen di attesa scelto per il pre-show, che riprende la classica scena di Geralt che fa il bagno, facendo però anche il verso ai controversi video “hot-tub” che funestano Twitch. Protagonista, il celebre cosplayer Maul.

Ottima notizia per gli amanti dei romanzi: è in arrivo una nuova edizione illustrata.

Chi ancora non ha giocato a The Witcher III: Wild Hunt e volesse farlo sulle console di nuova generazione avrà una piacevole sorpresa: alcuni dlc ispirati direttamente alla serie tv. Probabilmente si tratterà di reskin dei personaggi e armature, armi e altri item di varia natura: niente di cruciale, ma un’aggiunta divertente.

Il film d’animazione The Witcher: Nightmare of the wolf, invece, arriverà il 23 agosto.

Una ulteriore featurette ci porta tra i segreti di Kaer Morhen, la fortezza dei witcher del lupo.

Netflix ha pubblicato anche due dietro le quinte della serie dedicate alla crew che lavora dietro le quinte o in situazioni che non vediamo direttamente, come attrezzisti o performer in green screen.

