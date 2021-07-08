BrickLink Designer Program, annunciato l’aggiornamento legato al primo round

Come avevamo anticipato durenta il weekend, BrickLink e LEGO avevano annunciato che durante la settimana sarebbe arrivato un aggiornamento relativo al primo round di crowdfunding del BrickLink Designer Program partito il 1° luglio e ora finalmente sappiamo cosa accadrà in agosto.

Riassunto delle puntate precedenti: il 1° luglio alle 17 locali iniziata la prevendita dei sette progetti del primo rouind del BrickLink Designer Program che comprendeva:

Castle in the Forest

Great Fishing Boat

Pursuit of Flight

Sheriff’s Safe

Kakapo

BIONICLE® Legends

Particle Accelerator

I primi cinque che avessero raggiunto i 3000 preordini avrebbero automaticamente “vinto” diventando a tutti gli effetti dei veri e propri set fisici, spediti poi successivamente a coloro che li avevano preordinati, con un massimo comunque di set in vendita posto a 5000 unità.

Ovviamente, come ultimamente accade spesso, nel giro di 20 minuti il castello era già sold out e gli altri 4 progetti vincitori (Great Fishing Boat, Pursuit of Flight, Sheriff’s Safe, Kakapo) lo hanno raggiunto poco dopo. Morale della favola: nonostante il limite temporale per i preordini fosse di 40 giorni, in nemmeno 1 giorno i progetti erano già quasi tutti soldout e questo, collegato al fatto che il sito non ha retto il traffico dando problemi di connessione a molte persone ed al fatto che il limite di 5000 unità fosse palesemente troppo poco, ha fatto arrabbiare molti AFOL che hanno lamentato la cosa a LEGO.

LEGO e BrickLink hanno quindi deciso di cambiare qualcosa e nella giornata di ieri è stato condiviso l’aggiornamento, che però, premettiamo, non farà felici comunque coloro che volevano il castello.

Oltre quindi al giro di spiegazioni e scuse il succo dell’aggiornamento è il seguente:

il 3 agosto si riapriranno i preordini, fino al limite massimo di 10000 unità, dei progetti che avevano già superato i 3000 supporti, quindi Bionicle e l’Acceleratore di particelle non verranno comunque prodotti. Se li vorrete dovrete acquistare successivamente le istruzioni che saranno rilasciate nella app per dispositivi mobili e comprare i pezzi a parte.

il 3 agosto si riapriranno i preordini solo per i seguenti quattro progetti: Great Fishing Boat, Pursuit of Flight, Sheriff’s Safe, Kakapo, mentre il castello sarà escluso in quanto, a causa di un bug durante l’avvio del primo round, il numero di preordini era già arrivato a 10000 per cui, relativamente a questo progetto, BrickLink ha semplicemente eplicitato il fatto che verranno prodotti e venduti quei 10000 pezzi che sarebbero invece stati ridotti a 5000 se non ci fosse stato questo aggiornamento. Evidentemente LEGO ha pensato che produrne “davvero” 10000 fosse una mossa che avrebbe fatto la felicità di chi lo aveva preordinato superando i 5000 (e che si sarebbe visto cancellare l’ordine altrimenti) ma non hanno considerato il fatto che, chi non lo aveva ordinato e ora si vede riaprire i preordini solo per gli altri 4 non ne sarà per niente contento. Forse avrebbe avuto più senso portare il castello a 15000 unità per dare equità all’aggiornamento considerando che gli altri 4 progetti avranno un bonus di 5000 pezzi un più.

Per i prossimi round 2 e 3 che, a questo punto, slitteranno in avanti come data di avvio (erano previsti per settembre e novembre) sarà portato il limite a 10000 per ogni progetto (limite che a nostro avviso è ancora sottostimato dato che per la maggior parte degli ordini si tratterà di reseller).

2 e 3 che, a questo punto, in avanti come data di avvio (erano previsti per settembre e novembre) sarà portato il per ogni progetto (limite che a nostro avviso è ancora sottostimato dato che per la maggior parte degli ordini si tratterà di reseller). Infine i prossimi preordini prevederanno il limite ad account di 1 set preordinabile per progetto (originariamente era di 5 set a progetto, altro aspetto che, secondo noi, ha aiutato fortemente i reseller). Ovviamente questo non fermerà i reseller che di sicuro hanno ben più di un account con cui fare i preordini.

Inoltre, ma questo è il male minore, aumentando il limite a 10000 per il primo round, si allungherà anche il tempo per il recupero pezzi e la spedizione dei primi preordini che slitterà anch’essa in avanti. Poco male, l’importante è che arrivi.

Infine, se vi state chiedendo il motivo per cui era stato fissato il limite a progetto di 5000 preordini, BrickLink lo spiega indicando il fatto che durante l’AFOL Designer Program del 2019, precursore di questo nuovo progetto, il limite era stato impostato a 2500 pezzi e non tutti e 13 i progetti lo avevano raggiunto (guardacaso però, anche in quel programma il progetto a tema Castle registrò il sold out immediatamente). A nostro avviso il motivo per cui non tutti raggiunsero i 2500 preordini sta nel fatto che i progetti presentati nell’AFOL Designer Program non erano minimamente paragonabili a quelli visti su LEGO CUUSOO / LEGO Ideas, che già avevano raggiunto i 10000 supporti durante le review e che quindi avevano un bacino di preferenza ben più alto rispetto ai tredici progetti realizzati dai designer in una corsa contro il tempo, in pochi mesi e che, con tutta probabilità, se fossero stati caricati su LEGO Ideas come normali progetti, non avrebbero mai raggiunto i 10000 supporti.

Quindi, sperando che per il 3 agosto abbiano risolto anche i problemi di traffico sul sito, inserite un promemoria sul vostro calendario perchè i problemi con i preordini LEGO sono sempre dietro l’angolo.

Di seguito il comunicato dell’aggiornamento.

Thank you for the incredible interest you showed in the BrickLink Designer Program. We have been blown away by the response. As with any new endeavor, some things went well, and others don’t go to plan.

What worked

Based on our first round of crowdfunding, we believe the BrickLink Designer Program has strong potential. Your interest exceeds all our expectations. The portfolio of products is strong, and the designers are a joy to work with. We are looking forward to preparing for rounds 2 and 3.

However, there are a few things we need to address urgently with Round 1.

What needs to be improved

Thank you to everyone who has shared comments and feedback with us over the past week. While we understand many of you are frustrated, we are grateful for your quick and clear input.

There are four areas we want to address:

Site performance Limited production of 5,000 units of each set & ordering glitch Order limits of 5 sets per customer Shipping limited to countries serviced by LEGO.com

Site performance & server capacity

When the crowdfunding went live on Thursday July 1 traffic to the site overloaded BrickLink’s servers. This meant some users couldn’t place their orders in time and for many, the site ground to a halt. We apologize for any disappointment this caused. We are currently reviewing server capacity.

Limited production and ordering glitch

The limit of 5,000 units per set was based on the AFOL Designer Program run in 2019. For that release, we produced 2,500 sets which didn’t all sell out. We obviously underestimated the appeal of the Bricklink Designer Program sets and because of that, we will double the limit for future releases.

The high level of demand was compounded by the site performance issues. An ordering glitch meant that people were able to pre-order 5,000 additional Castle in the Forest sets, which means we’ve received orders for 10,000 sets.

We have talked to many of you in the community about how to address this and have decided on the following actions:

Produce 10,000 of the Castle in the Forest sets so we can deliver to everyone who ordered. Re-opening pre-ordering for round 1 on August 3rd to allow the four projects Kakapo, Great Fishing Boat, Sheriff’s Safe and Pursuit of Flight to also sell up to 10,000 sets. Increase production for Crowdfunding rounds 2 and 3 to 10,000 each to meet demand.

We appreciate that this approach may not satisfy everyone, but we had to balance meeting users’ expectations with offering a fair outcome, so all designers had the chance to sell the same number of sets and the potential to dilute some of the exclusivity that comes with doubling the number of set available. We hope you understand.

Increasing production will delay shipping and future rounds of crowdfunding. Since we are doubling the production run, the additional 5,000 sets for Round 1 will be shipped in June 2022, as opposed to January 2022. This will also delay the release of Rounds 2 & 3. The final plan for this will be communicated at a later stage.

If, because of these changes, you wish to cancel the sets you’ve pre-ordered, please contact LEGO Customer Service.

Order limits of five per customer

We initially set the maximum order quantity at five per customer. Unfortunately, we saw a very small number of opportunistic customers hoarding sets and re-selling them for inflated prices. We’re disappointed by this as it wasn’t our intention to enable such behavior. We want everyone to have an opportunity to get a hold of a set, so going forward, we will set a maximum order limit of 1 set per customer. This will apply from when we re-open Round 1 to additional orders and to future crowdfunding rounds.

It’s important to point out that 75% of orders for Castle in the Forest were for one set– so we’d like to thank you for being considerate of other fans.

Shipping limited to LEGO Shop countries

We have decided to sell BrickLink Designer Program sets through the LEGO.com shop to give you a smooth shipping and support process. Unfortunately, this also limits the countries to which we can ship. For now, we plan to continue to use LEGO.com and not offer additional shipping destinations.

In summary

For Round 1, we will increase the number of sets available from 5,000 to 10,000. Castle in the Forest has already reached this amount. The four other sets will re-open to additional pre-ordering on August 3rd, but it will not be possible to pre-order additional Castle in the Forest sets. The additional production run will delay in shipping and release dates for crowdfunding rounds 2 and 3. All future pre-orders will have a quantity limit of 1. Unfortunately, in the current LEGO.com setup we are not able to ship to additional countries.

Again, we apologize for any disappointment and hope that the steps outlined above go some way to address the concerns raised.

Thank you for your patience, feedback and support for the BrickLink Designer Program. We look forward to building a better experience moving forward.

Sincerely,

The BrickLink Team