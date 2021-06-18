Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, gli stilosi teaser trailer dei protagonisti

Paramount ha rilasciato, per Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, un contenuto che farà impazzire i fan del franchise: gli speciali character trailer che mostrano in azione i protagonisti, mostrando la loro traslazione dalla pagina disegnata al cinema.

Join the man behind the mask 🐍, @HenryGolding, in #SnakeEyes! We’re kicking off this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home on July 21 with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres across the US! See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres everywhere July 23. pic.twitter.com/sf1zPx9uXg — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

See Andrew Koji bring Storm Shadow to life at this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home on July 21 with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres across the US! See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience #SnakeEyes in theatres everywhere July 23. pic.twitter.com/4MiU456cB3 — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

Don't miss @Ursulolita as the ruthless Baroness when #SnakeEyes kicks off this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres on July 21 across the US! 💥 See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres everywhere July 23. pic.twitter.com/eMebQLM6Ma — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

Join @Sweaving aka Scarlett and the rest of the #SnakeEyes cast at this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres on July 21 across the US! 💥 See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres everywhere July 23. pic.twitter.com/zr8uElmTMf — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

Let the Blind Master himself, @PMensahOnline, be your guide when #SnakeEyes kicks off this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres on 7/21 across the US! 💥 See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres everywhere 7/23. pic.twitter.com/yrCiRWRKZ9 — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

.@Iko_Uwais' Hard Master will teach you the ways of a warrior. Join him when #SnakeEyes kicks off this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home on 7/21 with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres across the US!💥 See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres 7/23. pic.twitter.com/wfb0tF9HnF — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, Baroness, Scarlett, Hard Master e Blind Master sono i protagonisti dei brevi ma esaltanti video.

Il film racconta le origini di uno dei G.I.Joe da sempre più amati dal pubblico, il ninja Snake Eyes, un tenace solitario accolto in un antico clan giapponese di nome Arashikage dopo averne salvato l’erede. Una volta giunto in Giappone, il clan insegna a Snake Eyes la via del ninja, dandogli anche quello che desiderava di più: una casa.

Ma quando il suo passato viene svelato, l’onore e la lealtà di Snake Eyes verranno messe a dura prova, anche se questo dovesse significare perdere la fiducia di coloro che gli sono più vicini.

La pellicola rappresenta un nuovo inizio per la saga al cinema, dopo G.I. Joe – La nascita dei Cobra e G.I. Joe – La vendetta, e presenta un cast completamente rinnovato, con, oltre a Henry Golding, Andrew Koji come Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó nei panni della Baronessa, Samara Weaving in quelli di Scarlett, Haruka Abe che interpreta Akiko, Tahehiro Hira nel ruolo di Kenta e Iko Uwais nelle vesti di Hard Master.

Alla regia troviamo Robert Schwentke, regista di The Divergent Series: Insurgent e The Divergent Series: Allegiant, che ha portato su schermo una sceneggiatura di Evan Spiliotopoulos, noto per il live action disneyano de La bella e la bestia e il reboot del 2019 di Charlie’s Angels.

