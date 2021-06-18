Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, gli stilosi teaser trailer dei protagonisti

Dopo i character poster, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins rilancia con dei bellissimi character trailer che partono dai fumetti per arrivare al film.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

Paramount ha rilasciato, per Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, un contenuto che farà impazzire i fan del franchise: gli speciali character trailer che mostrano in azione i protagonisti, mostrando la loro traslazione dalla pagina disegnata al cinema.

Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, Baroness, Scarlett, Hard Master e Blind Master sono i protagonisti dei brevi ma esaltanti video.

Il film racconta le origini di uno dei G.I.Joe da sempre più amati dal pubblico, il ninja Snake Eyes, un tenace solitario accolto in un antico clan giapponese di nome Arashikage dopo averne salvato l’erede. Una volta giunto in Giappone, il clan insegna a Snake Eyes la via del ninja, dandogli anche quello che desiderava di più: una casa.
Ma quando il suo passato viene svelato, l’onore e la lealtà di Snake Eyes verranno messe a dura prova, anche se questo dovesse significare perdere la fiducia di coloro che gli sono più vicini.

La pellicola rappresenta un nuovo inizio per la saga al cinema, dopo G.I. Joe – La nascita dei Cobra e G.I. Joe – La vendetta, e presenta un cast completamente rinnovato, con, oltre a Henry Golding, Andrew Koji come Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó nei panni della Baronessa, Samara Weaving in quelli di Scarlett, Haruka Abe che interpreta Akiko, Tahehiro Hira nel ruolo di Kenta e Iko Uwais nelle vesti di Hard Master.

Alla regia troviamo Robert Schwentke, regista di The Divergent Series: Insurgent e The Divergent Series: Allegiant, che ha portato su schermo una sceneggiatura di Evan Spiliotopoulos, noto per il live action disneyano de La bella e la bestia e il reboot del 2019 di Charlie’s Angels.

