Masters of the Universe: Revelation, primo trailer della serie Netflix

Kevin Smith presenta Masters of the Universe: Revelation, la serie reboot tratta dalle action figure cult anni '80.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

5 minuti fa

masters netflix

Spade magiche, antichi castelli custodi di un potere mistico, l’eterna lotta tra il bene e il male e… tanto kitch anni’80 nel primo trailer di Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

La serie, diretta da un esperto come Kevin Smith, presenta un character design piuttosto ricercato ma al contempo fedele allo spirito originale, e un cast di voice actor di tutto rispetto, comprendente Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader e Alicia Silverstone.

La parte uno della prima stagione arriverà su Netflix il 23 luglio.

