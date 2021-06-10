Masters of the Universe: Revelation, primo trailer della serie Netflix
Kevin Smith presenta Masters of the Universe: Revelation, la serie reboot tratta dalle action figure cult anni '80.
Spade magiche, antichi castelli custodi di un potere mistico, l’eterna lotta tra il bene e il male e… tanto kitch anni’80 nel primo trailer di Masters of the Universe: Revelation.
the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation has everything: swords, skeletons, '80s synth, steampunk horses, every color visible to the human eye, and, of course, Mark Hamill. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/cFsLvogp4v
— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021
BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL!
Here’s the teaser for our @MastersOfficial series, made by the geniuses at @powerhouseanim & @Mattel Television, premiering on @netflix JULY 23rd!
Your old toys are exactly where you left ‘em, Kids – and we took really good care of them! @NetflixGeeked pic.twitter.com/bHle5DtEZT
— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 10, 2021
La serie, diretta da un esperto come Kevin Smith, presenta un character design piuttosto ricercato ma al contempo fedele allo spirito originale, e un cast di voice actor di tutto rispetto, comprendente Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader e Alicia Silverstone.
La parte uno della prima stagione arriverà su Netflix il 23 luglio.
