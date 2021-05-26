Days of Play: ecco la lista dei giochi PS4 e PS5 in promozione

Al via i nuovi Days of Play con tantissimi sconti sul Playstation Store per i giochi PS4 e PS5. Vediamo dunque l’elenco completo dei titoli in promozione.

Partono oggi, 26 maggio, i nuovi Days of Play, l’evento pensato per celebrare la comunità PlayStation di tutto il mondo, offrendo sconti e tanti altri vantaggi.

Da oggi fino al 9 giugno 2021, gli utenti Playstation avranno modo di usufruire di tantissimi sconti su una corposa selezione di titoli per PS4 e PS5.

La lista include un’ampia gamma di titoli, tra cui The Last of Us 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls e tanti altri.

Vediamo dunque l’elenco completo dei giochi in sconto per i Days of Play di quest’anno: