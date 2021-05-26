Days of Play: ecco la lista dei giochi PS4 e PS5 in promozione
Al via i nuovi Days of Play con tantissimi sconti sul Playstation Store per i giochi PS4 e PS5. Vediamo dunque l’elenco completo dei titoli in promozione.
Partono oggi, 26 maggio, i nuovi Days of Play, l’evento pensato per celebrare la comunità PlayStation di tutto il mondo, offrendo sconti e tanti altri vantaggi.
Da oggi fino al 9 giugno 2021, gli utenti Playstation avranno modo di usufruire di tantissimi sconti su una corposa selezione di titoli per PS4 e PS5.
La lista include un’ampia gamma di titoli, tra cui The Last of Us 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls e tanti altri.
Vediamo dunque l’elenco completo dei giochi in sconto per i Days of Play di quest’anno:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- 911 Operator
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Agony
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends – Octane Edition
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition
- Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition
- Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
- ARK: Genesis Season Pass
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepack
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks x 10
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 20
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 40
- Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 5
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
- Ben 10
- Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
- Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
- Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Blasphemous
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4 & PS5
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4 & PS5
- Bugsnax PS4 & PS5
- Bus Simulator
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Bentley DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Chrysler DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – DLC Mega Pack
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Dodge DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Dodge Modern DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Ford DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Lotus DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Maserati DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Mercedes-Benz DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Pagani DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Plymouth DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Porsche DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Ram DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Rims DLC
- Carto
- Cat Quest
- Catherine: Full Body – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Cities Upgrade Bundle
- Cities: Skylines – Industries
- Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters
- Cities: Skylines – Parklife
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2
- Cities: Skylines – Snowfall
- Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle
- Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- Collector’s Pack
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos Pack
- Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack
- Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
- Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack
- Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria Pack
- Conan Exiles – Seekers of the Dawn Pack
- Conan Exiles – The Imperial East Pack
- Conan Exiles – The Riddle of Steel
- Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack
- Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan Pack
- Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle
- Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Cuphead
- Dakar 18
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
- Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders III – Keepers of the Void
- Darksiders III – Season Pass
- Darksiders III – The Crucible
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Days Gone
- Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition
- DayZ
- DayZ Livonia
- Dead Island: Definitive Collection
- Demon’s Souls
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition
- DOOM
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Hugger Costume Pack
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Quest Heroes – Digital Slime Collector’s Edition
- Dragon Quest Heroes II – Digital Explorer’s Edition
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dreams
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
- Dying Light
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Deluxe Edition
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – Ultimate Edition
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE ARSENAL EDITION
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN EDITION
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE JUVENTUS EDITION
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE MANCHESTER UNITED EDITION
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
- F1 2020
- F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition
- F1 2020: Schumacher Edition DLC
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Family Feud
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Fast Food Costume Pack
- FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION PS5
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers Collector’s Edition
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Furi – Definitive Edition
- Future Fashion Pack
- Gang Beasts
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Gods Will Fall
- Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
- Going Under
- Golf With Your Friends
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Greedfall
- Haven
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
- Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers Bundle
- Hunt: Showdown – The Seekers Bundle
- Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- Icy Adventure Costume Pack
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS4 & PS5
- Inertial Drift
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
- Invisible, Inc. Console Edition
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
- JUDGE EYES: wills of death New Price Edition
- Judgment
- Jump Force
- Jump Force – Character Pass
- Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
- Just Cause 4: Complete Edition
- Just Dance 2021
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
- Kona
- Kona VR Add-On
- Kona VR Bundle
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Let’s Sing 2020: Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition
- Livelock
- Machi Knights: Blood Bagos
- Madden NFL 21 NXT LVL EDITION PS5
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition PS4 & PS5
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Maneater PS4 & PS5
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character Pass
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Premium Costume Pass
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
- Monster Truck Championship
- Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition
- Moons of Madness
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
- Moss
- MotoGP21
- Moving Out
- Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack
- MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Hero One’s Justice 2
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- NBA 2K21
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- NEKOPARA Vol. 1
- NEKOPARA Vol. 2
- NEKOPARA Vol. 3
- NEKOPARA Vol. 4
- Neon Abyss
- Nexomon: Extinction
- NHL 21
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
- No Heroes Allowed! VR
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS4 & PS5
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll!
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Persona 5 Royal – Digital Deluxe Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Planet Coaster: Adventure Pack
- Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition PS4 & PS5
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Popstar Pack
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Project CARS 3
- Radio Commander
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3
- RIDE 4
- RIDE 4 – Special Edition
- RIGS: Mechanized Combat League
- River City Melee: Battle Royal Special
- Road Redemption
- Robinson: The Journey
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Shenmue III: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Expansion Bundle
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 – Season Pass
- Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Mania
- Spiritfarer
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
- Stubs (1,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (67,500) for MLB The Show 21
- Sugar Plum Pack
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Super Stardust Ultra VR
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT – Mind is Software Bundle
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE
- SUPERHOT VR
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
- Tetris Effect
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Collector’s Edition
- THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE
- The Council – Complete Season
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Inpatient
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Occupation
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Pedestrian
- The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims 4 – City Living
- The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 – Dine Out
- The Sims 4 – Discover University
- The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Get Famous
- The Sims 4 – Get to Work
- The Sims 4 – Get Together
- The Sims 4 – Island Living
- The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure
- The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat
- The Sims 4 – Parenthood
- The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic
- The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Seasons
- The Sims 4 – Spa Day
- The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff
- The Sims 4 – StrangeVille
- The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Vampires
- The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
- The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition
- Titanfall 2: Standard Edition
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Expansion
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
- Train Sim World 2: Collector’s Edition
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Digital Deluxe Edition
- UFC 4
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- UnderMine
- Unravel Two
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Virginia – Special Edition Bundle
- Wandersong
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass
- Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 & PS5
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wonder Boy Returns Remix
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition
