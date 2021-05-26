Days of Play: ecco la lista dei giochi PS4 e PS5 in promozione

Al via i nuovi Days of Play con tantissimi sconti sul Playstation Store per i giochi PS4 e PS5. Vediamo dunque l’elenco completo dei titoli in promozione.

di Roberta Pagnotta

5 minuti fa

12 minuti

Partono oggi, 26 maggio, i nuovi Days of Play, l’evento pensato per celebrare la comunità PlayStation di tutto il mondo, offrendo sconti e tanti altri vantaggi.

Da oggi fino al 9 giugno 2021, gli utenti Playstation avranno modo di usufruire di tantissimi sconti su una corposa selezione di titoli per PS4 e PS5.

La lista include un’ampia gamma di titoli, tra cui The Last of Us 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls e tanti altri.

Vediamo dunque l’elenco completo dei giochi in sconto per i Days of Play di quest’anno:

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
  • 911 Operator
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Agony
  • Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
  • Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
  • Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
  • Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
  • Apex Legends – Octane Edition
  • Apex Legends – Champion Edition
  • Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition
  • Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
  • ARK: Genesis Season Pass
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4 & PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Batman: Arkham Collection
  • Battlefield 1
  • Battlefield 1 – Battlepack
  • Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks x 10
  • Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 20
  • Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 40
  • Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 5
  • Battlefield V Definitive Edition
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
  • Ben 10
  • Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
  • Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
  • Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
  • Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
  • Black Desert: Explorer Edition
  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition
  • Blasphemous
  • BlazBlue: Central Fiction
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4 & PS5
  • Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4 & PS5
  • Bugsnax PS4 & PS5
  • Bus Simulator
  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition
  • Car Mechanic Simulator
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Bentley DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Chrysler DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – DLC Mega Pack
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Dodge DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Dodge Modern DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Ford DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Lotus DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Maserati DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Mercedes-Benz DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Pagani DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Plymouth DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Porsche DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Ram DLC
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – Rims DLC
  • Carto
  • Cat Quest
  • Catherine: Full Body – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Cities: Skylines – Cities Upgrade Bundle
  • Cities: Skylines – Industries
  • Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit
  • Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
  • Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters
  • Cities: Skylines – Parklife
  • Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
  • Cities: Skylines – Season Pass
  • Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2
  • Cities: Skylines – Snowfall
  • Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle
  • Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
  • Collector’s Pack
  • Conan Exiles
  • Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Seekers of the Dawn Pack
  • Conan Exiles – The Imperial East Pack
  • Conan Exiles – The Riddle of Steel
  • Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle
  • Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Creed: Rise to Glory
  • Cuphead
  • Dakar 18
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders III
  • Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
  • Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Darksiders III – Keepers of the Void
  • Darksiders III – Season Pass
  • Darksiders III – The Crucible
  • Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
  • Days Gone
  • Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • DayZ
  • DayZ Livonia
  • Dead Island: Definitive Collection
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • DIRT 5  PS4 & PS5
  • DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
  • DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
  • DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
  • Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
  • Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
  • Don’t Starve: Console Edition
  • DOOM
  • DOOM 3: VR Edition
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Ultimate Edition
  • Dragon Hugger Costume Pack
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • Dragon Quest Heroes – Digital Slime Collector’s Edition
  • Dragon Quest Heroes II – Digital Explorer’s Edition
  • Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below
  • DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
  • Dreams
  • DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
  • Dying Light
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
  • Earth Defense Force 5 – Deluxe Edition
  • Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – Ultimate Edition
  • eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE ARSENAL EDITION
  • eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION
  • eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN EDITION
  • eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE JUVENTUS EDITION
  • eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE MANCHESTER UNITED EDITION
  • eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
  • F1 2020
  • F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition
  • F1 2020: Schumacher Edition DLC
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Family Feud
  • Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry 5
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Fast Food Costume Pack
  • FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION PS5
  • FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers Collector’s Edition
  • Firewall Zero Hour
  • Furi – Definitive Edition
  • Future Fashion Pack
  • Gang Beasts
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Gods Will Fall
  • Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
  • Going Under
  • Golf With Your Friends
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
  • Greedfall
  • Haven
  • Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
  • Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers Bundle
  • Hunt: Showdown – The Seekers Bundle
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Edition
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
  • Icy Adventure Costume Pack
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising PS4 & PS5
  • Inertial Drift
  • Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
  • Invisible, Inc. Console Edition
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
  • JUDGE EYES: wills of death New Price Edition
  • Judgment
  • Jump Force
  • Jump Force – Character Pass
  • Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
  • Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
  • Just Cause 4: Complete Edition
  • Just Dance 2021
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
  • Kona
  • Kona VR Add-On
  • Kona VR Bundle
  • L.A. Noire
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • LEGO Jurassic World
  • LEGO Marvel Collection
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  • Let’s Sing 2020: Platinum Edition
  • Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition
  • Livelock
  • Machi Knights: Blood Bagos
  • Madden NFL 21 NXT LVL EDITION PS5
  • Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition  PS4 & PS5
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia: Trilogy
  • Maneater PS4 & PS5
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character Pass
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Premium Costume Pass
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII
  • Megalodon Shark Cash Card
  • Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
  • Monster Truck Championship
  • Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition
  • Moons of Madness
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
  • Moss
  • MotoGP21
  • Moving Out
  • Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack
  • MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  • NBA 2K21
  • NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  • Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
  • NEKOPARA Vol. 1
  • NEKOPARA Vol. 2
  • NEKOPARA Vol. 3
  • NEKOPARA Vol. 4
  • Neon Abyss
  • Nexomon: Extinction
  • NHL 21
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
  • Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
  • No Heroes Allowed! VR
  • No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS4 & PS5
  • Overwatch: Legendary Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
  • Paw Patrol: On a Roll!
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Persona 5 Royal – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • PGA TOUR 2K21
  • Planet Coaster: Adventure Pack
  • Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
  • PlayStation VR Worlds
  • Popstar Pack
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Project CARS 3
  • Radio Commander
  • Red Dead Online
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 3
  • RIDE 4
  • RIDE 4 – Special Edition
  • RIGS: Mechanized Combat League
  • River City Melee: Battle Royal Special
  • Road Redemption
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Shenmue III: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Expansion Bundle
  • Sniper Elite 3
  • Sniper Elite 3 – Season Pass
  • Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Sonic Forces
  • Sonic Mania
  • Spiritfarer
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition
  • Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
  • Stubs (1,000) for MLB The Show 21
  • Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 21
  • Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 21
  • Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 21
  • Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 21
  • Stubs (67,500) for MLB The Show 21
  • Sugar Plum Pack
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Super Stardust Ultra VR
  • SUPERHOT
  • SUPERHOT – Mind is Software Bundle
  • SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE
  • SUPERHOT VR
  • SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
  • Tetris Effect
  • The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Collector’s Edition
  • THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE
  • The Council – Complete Season
  • The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • The Crew 2 – Season Pass
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Inpatient
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Nioh Collection
  • The Occupation
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
  • The Pedestrian
  • The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
  • The Sims 4 – City Living
  • The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
  • The Sims 4 – Dine Out
  • The Sims 4 – Discover University
  • The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Get Famous
  • The Sims 4 – Get to Work
  • The Sims 4 – Get Together
  • The Sims 4 – Island Living
  • The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure
  • The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack
  • The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat
  • The Sims 4 – Parenthood
  • The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic
  • The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Seasons
  • The Sims 4 – Spa Day
  • The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – StrangeVille
  • The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack
  • The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Vampires
  • The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff
  • The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
  • The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
  • The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
  • The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack
  • The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
  • The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition
  • Titanfall 2: Standard Edition
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Expansion
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
  • Train Sim World 2: Collector’s Edition
  • TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • UFC 4
  • Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
  • UnderMine
  • Unravel Two
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • Virginia – Special Edition Bundle
  • Wandersong
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Wasteland 3
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass
  • Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 & PS5
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Wonder Boy Returns Remix
  • Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
  • Yoku’s Island Express
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition

 

