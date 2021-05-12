Magic Castle completato dopo vent’anni: giocalo ora emulato, anche in italiano

12—Mag—2021 / 10:59 AM

Dopo aver abbandonato lo sviluppo oltre venti anni fa, Team Kaiga ha completato Magic Castle per PlayStation alla fine del 2020 e ora è disponibile gratuitamente per tutti, anche in italiano.

Volete riprovare le emozioni dei JRPG per PlayStation 1 degli anni novanta? Lo potete fare gratis grazie ad un emulatore e al lavoro del Team Kaiga, che ha completato il suo Magic Castle dopo oltre vent’anni e lo ha reso disponibile a tutti lo scorso 23 dicembre.

Da pochi giorni è inoltre disponibile anche la traduzione in italiano del gioco, integrata nella ROM aggiornata questo maggio 2021, grazie al lavoro di Enrico Mancuso che ha tradotto tutto il gioco e contattato il team per includere anche l’italiano tra le lingue disponibili.

Ecco le note del rilascio:

The CDROM images are NOT OFFICIAL PLAYSTATION PRODUCTS and cannot be played on retail PS1, PS2 or PS3 consoles.

and cannot be played on retail PS1, PS2 or PS3 consoles. We do not recommend any modification of hardware.

We recommend using a PlayStation emulator.

Magic Castle has never existed in physical form. Every time the members of Team Kaiga wanted to show the beta version they carried their Net Yaroze and a computer. All the required files were transfered from the PC to the console, so no CD containing the game was ever produced. Some pirates are selling overpriced bootlegs without our consent. They have downloaded and burned the disc image file available below and put a sticker on the CD-R. Bootlegs are banned on most auction sites and online shops, so if you have been deceived you can complain and request a refund.

Potete scaricare la ROM di Magic Castle su Net Yaroze Europe qua: