Army of the Dead: le prime reazioni al film di Zack Snyder

Le prime reazioni a Army of the Dead, nuovo film diretto da Zack Snyder, sono per lo più positive. Ad essere lodati sono il cast e l'azione.

di Emanuele Bianchi

4 secondi fa

Army of the Dead: le prime reazioni al film di Zack Snyder

Il prossimo 21 maggio su Netflix arriverà il tanto atteso Army of the Dead, nuovo film diretto da Zack Snyder. I giornalisti americani però hanno avuto la possibilità di vedere il lungometraggio in anteprima e il responso è alquanto positivo.

Entusiaste sono state Perri Nemiroff di Collider il film è “un’esibizione assolutamente sbalorditiva di caos e carneficina di zombi“, mentre per Kirsten Acuna di Insiderè quello che ti aspettavi dal primo film Suicide Squad se dovessero affrontare gli zombi in un film in stile Ocean’s Eleven“. Più tiepidi i responsi di Brandon Katz di Observer che lo ha definito “spesso divertente e con un paio di scene interessanti contornate da sangue e gore, ma a parte questo è tutto già visto” e di Ian Sandwell di Digital Spy che ha twittato “indiscutibilmente un film di zombie di Zack Snyder, nel bene e nel male. Un sacco di idee forti, poche idee discutibili, eccezionale l’elemento gore e troppo lungo. Ottimo anche il cast“.

Di seguito i tweet dei giornalisti:

 

Army of the Dead unirà gli elementi tipici degli zombie movie con quelli dei film di rapina e vedrà protagonisti Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Ana De La Reguera, Huma Qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win e Rich Cetrone.

In attesa di poter vedere il film, vi ricordiamo che il prossimo 13 maggio Netflix mostrerà i primi 15 minuti del film in una live su youTube.

 

Jurassic World: Dominion, nuova foto dal set del film con Chris Pratt
Jurassic World: Dominion, nuova foto dal set del film con Chris Pratt
Raya e l’Ultimo Drago: a breve in Home Video e su Disney+ per tutti gli abbonati
Raya e l’Ultimo Drago: a breve in Home Video e su Disney+ per tutti gli abbonati
Lupin Part 2: il trailer ufficiale della serie TV di Netflix
Lupin Part 2: il trailer ufficiale della serie TV di Netflix
WWE Evil: John Cena lancia una docu-serie sui wrestler cattivi
WWE Evil: John Cena lancia una docu-serie sui wrestler cattivi
Launchpad: la nuova featurette dalla serie di corti Disney+
Launchpad: la nuova featurette dalla serie di corti Disney+
Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel invita il pubblico al cinema in un nuovo trailer
Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel invita il pubblico al cinema in un nuovo trailer
Una donna promettente uscirà il 24 giugno al cinema
Una donna promettente uscirà il 24 giugno al cinema