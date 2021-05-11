Army of the Dead: le prime reazioni al film di Zack Snyder

Il prossimo 21 maggio su Netflix arriverà il tanto atteso Army of the Dead, nuovo film diretto da Zack Snyder. I giornalisti americani però hanno avuto la possibilità di vedere il lungometraggio in anteprima e il responso è alquanto positivo.

Entusiaste sono state Perri Nemiroff di Collider il film è “un’esibizione assolutamente sbalorditiva di caos e carneficina di zombi“, mentre per Kirsten Acuna di Insider “è quello che ti aspettavi dal primo film Suicide Squad se dovessero affrontare gli zombi in un film in stile Ocean’s Eleven“. Più tiepidi i responsi di Brandon Katz di Observer che lo ha definito “spesso divertente e con un paio di scene interessanti contornate da sangue e gore, ma a parte questo è tutto già visto” e di Ian Sandwell di Digital Spy che ha twittato “indiscutibilmente un film di zombie di Zack Snyder, nel bene e nel male. Un sacco di idee forti, poche idee discutibili, eccezionale l’elemento gore e troppo lungo. Ottimo anche il cast“.

Di seguito i tweet dei giornalisti:

#ArmyOfTheDead was VERY much my kind of thing. As hoped, the setting + Zack Snyder's eye = a downright stunning display of zombie mayhem and carnage. Fell mighty hard for the whole ensemble, but I might need a 2.5 hour movie about just these two … pic.twitter.com/j6daBtuCOL — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 10, 2021

I write about a fictional zombie apocalypse all the time (#TWD) and it was refreshing to see a concept to make you care about the undead – think Romero's Land of the Dead. I immediately wanted to know more about the mythology (may have even made me #TeamZombie at points). — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 10, 2021

Full thoughts tomorrow, but Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead is unquestionably a Zack Snyder zombie movie, for better and for worse. Loads of strong ideas, a fair few questionable ideas, terrific gore and an overlong runtime. Great cast too. pic.twitter.com/K2nPEE9s5l — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) May 10, 2021

I found myself wanting more from #ArmyOfTheDead overall. It's well cast and often funny. But despite blending the heist/zombie genres, there's not much newness added to either. One or two fresh setpieces amid familiar blood n gore, but outside of that, you've seen it more or less pic.twitter.com/u4Bd0Ra5Ap — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) May 10, 2021

Army of the Dead unirà gli elementi tipici degli zombie movie con quelli dei film di rapina e vedrà protagonisti Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Ana De La Reguera, Huma Qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win e Rich Cetrone.

In attesa di poter vedere il film, vi ricordiamo che il prossimo 13 maggio Netflix mostrerà i primi 15 minuti del film in una live su youTube.