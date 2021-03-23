LEGO Star Wars: in arrivo due elmi ed un droide dedicati al lato oscuro

La catena americana Walmart ed il sito The Brother Bricks anticipano l’annuncio ufficiale e pubblicano le foto ed i dettagli dei prossimi tre set LEGO Star Wars dedicati al lato oscuro della forza e che vanno ad arricchire sia la collezione di elmi, con quello di Darth Vader (75304) e dello scout trooper (75305), e quella dei droidi imperiali con l’Imperial Probe Droid (75306).

Le uniche informazioni condivise da entrambi i siti, oltre alle foto, riguardano la descrizione dei set ed il numero dei pezzi. Nessuna informazione riguardante la data di messa in vendita ne sul prezzo. I prezzi presenti su Walmart infatti non sono riportati da The Brothers Brick, e questo potrebbe indicare la non ufficialità dei prezzi dati dalla catena americana.

LEGO 75304 Darth Vader Helmet | 834 pezzi

Pay homage to the Dark Lord of the Sith with this collectible LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet (75304). Immerse yourself in the complex building process and relive classic Star Wars saga scenes as you recreate the iconic shape and sinister details of the helmet in LEGO style. The Darth Vader Helmet is a compact size and has a display stand with a nameplate to complete a striking centerpiece that will enhance the decor of your home or workplace. And check out the other new LEGO Star Wars build-to-display helmet: Scout Trooper Helmet (75305). Part of a collection of LEGO Star Wars building kits for adults, this premium-quality set makes a wonderful memorabilia gift for yourself, any Star Wars fan, experienced LEGO builders or someone who enjoys a fun, creative challenge.

“Escape the stresses of everyday life for a while and enjoy some quality time recreating every menacing detail of Darth Vader’s Helmet with this collectible LEGO Star Wars building kit (75304)

The iconic design of Darth Vader’s Helmet is recreated in LEGO bricks to spark memories of classic Star Wars saga scenes, and the display stand with nameplate completes an impressive centerpiece

This set is part of a series of collectible LEGO Star Wars build-to-display helmet models – look out for the new Scout Trooper Helmet (75305).

This 834-piece set offers a complex, rewarding building experience and makes a top birthday, holiday or surprise gift for any Star Wars enthusiast, experienced LEGO builder or hobbyist

Measuring over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14cm) deep, this buildable Darth Vader Helmet model doesn’t need much space for display but makes a big visual impact”

LEGO 75305 Scout Trooper Helmet | 471 pezzi

Test your construction skills and recreate memories of epic Star Wars scenes as you build the Scout Trooper Helmet (75305). A complex LEGO Star Wars building set offering a fun, creative way to unwind, every contour and detail of the helmet is beautifully recreated with LEGO bricks. This Star Wars collectible has a display stand with a nameplate to complete an eye-catching centerpiece for the home or office. And look out for the other new LEGO Star Wars build-to-display helmet: Darth Vader Helmet (75304). Part of an exciting collection of LEGO Star Wars building sets for adults, this premium-quality set makes a perfect gift for yourself, a Star Wars fan, experienced LEGO builder or any adult who enjoys a hands-on, DIY challenge.

“Take time out and challenge your building skills to create a wonderfully detailed LEGO brick interpretation of a Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet (75305)

The distinctive look of a Scout Trooper’s helmet is recreated in LEGO style, inspiring memories of Star Wars saga scenes, and the stand with a nameplate completes a cool display piece

This premium-quality set is part of a series of collectible LEGO Star Wars build-to-display helmet models – check out the new Darth Vader Helmet (75304)

Offering a challenging building experience, this 471-piece set makes a super birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for any Star Wars fan, experienced LEGO builder or hobbyist

Measuring over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 4.5 in. (11 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (12 cm) deep, this buildable model doesn’t take up much space, but it is sure to catch the eye of every passerby”

LEGO 75306 Imperial Probe Droid | 683 pezzi

Recall epic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back action on the ice planet Hoth as you build the Imperial Probe Droid (75306). The droid has posable legs and comes with a transparent, brick-built pole to ‘suspend’ it above a buildable snowy scene. An information plaque completes a highly collectible display piece that looks impressive on an office desk or a mantelpiece at home. Part of a premium-quality collection of LEGO Star Wars sets for adults, this complex, construction kit offers an immersive and fun building experience as you recreate every distinctive detail in LEGO style. It makes a delightful treat for yourself and a fun gift for a Star Wars fan or experienced LEGO lover in your life.