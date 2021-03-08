Justice League Snyder Cut: la tracklist completa del film per HBO

È stata diffusa su Twitter la tracklist completa dell’attesissimo Justice League (Snyder Cut) di Zack Snyder, che uscirà in streaming il prossimo 18 marzo su HBO Max. Se nel film di Joss Whedon la colonna sonora era stata affidata a Danny Elfman, per la tracklist del Justice League di Zack Snyder, quest’ultimo sta collaborando con Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL).

Durante il fine settimana, Tom Holkenborg ha anticipato la sua nuova colonna sonora per la pellicola, rivelando l’enorme tracklist di 54 canzoni, che potete ammirare qui sotto. Anche l’album della colonna sonora del film di Zack Snyder, che include Song to the Siren di Rose Betts e Hallelujah di Allison Crowe, uscirà il 18 marzo.

Ecco la tracklist di Justice League (Snyder Cut):

1. Song to the Siren – Rose Betts

2. A Hunter Gathers

3. Migratory

4. Things Fall Apart

5. Wonder Woman Defending / And What Rough Beast

6. World Ending Fire

7. Middle Mass

8. Long Division

9. No Paradise, No Fall

10. The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep

11. As Above, So Below

12. No Dog, No Master

13. Take This Kingdom by Force

14. A Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked You

15. Cyborg Becoming / Human All Too Human

16. The Path Chooses You

17. Aquaman Returning / Carry Your Own Water

18. The Provenance of Something Gathered

19. We Do This Together

20. The Will to Power

21. Smoke Become Fire

22. I Teach You, the Overman

23. A Glimmer at the Door of the Living

24. How We Achieve Ourselves

25. The Sun Forever Rising

26. Underworld

27. Superman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of Hours

28. Beyond Good and Evil

29. Monument Builder

30. Monument Destroyer

31. Urgrund

32. So Begins the End

33. The House of Belonging

34. Earthling

35. Flight Is Our Nature

36. Indivisible:

37. And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 1

38. And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 2

39. Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / Immovable

40. At the Speed of Force

41. My Broken Boy

42. That Terrible Strength

43. An Eternal Reoccurrence of Change

44. We Slay Ourselves

45. Your Own House Turned to Ashes

46. All of You Undisturbed Cities

47. The Art of Preserving Fire

48. The Crew at Warpower

49. The Foundation Theme

50. Batman, a Duty to Fight / To See

51. Batman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be Seen

52. Wonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World Awakened

53. Flash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy Is Now

54. Hallelujah – Allison Crowe

Sull’argomento: