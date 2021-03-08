Justice League Snyder Cut: la tracklist completa del film per HBO
Ecco la tracklist di Justice League (Snyder Cut), che uscirà insieme al film il 18 marzo 2021 su HBO Max. Scopriamo insieme le canzoni di Tom Holkenborg.
È stata diffusa su Twitter la tracklist completa dell’attesissimo Justice League (Snyder Cut) di Zack Snyder, che uscirà in streaming il prossimo 18 marzo su HBO Max. Se nel film di Joss Whedon la colonna sonora era stata affidata a Danny Elfman, per la tracklist del Justice League di Zack Snyder, quest’ultimo sta collaborando con Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL).
Durante il fine settimana, Tom Holkenborg ha anticipato la sua nuova colonna sonora per la pellicola, rivelando l’enorme tracklist di 54 canzoni, che potete ammirare qui sotto. Anche l’album della colonna sonora del film di Zack Snyder, che include Song to the Siren di Rose Betts e Hallelujah di Allison Crowe, uscirà il 18 marzo.
Ecco la tracklist di Justice League (Snyder Cut):
1. Song to the Siren – Rose Betts
2. A Hunter Gathers
3. Migratory
4. Things Fall Apart
5. Wonder Woman Defending / And What Rough Beast
6. World Ending Fire
7. Middle Mass
8. Long Division
9. No Paradise, No Fall
10. The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep
11. As Above, So Below
12. No Dog, No Master
13. Take This Kingdom by Force
14. A Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked You
15. Cyborg Becoming / Human All Too Human
16. The Path Chooses You
17. Aquaman Returning / Carry Your Own Water
18. The Provenance of Something Gathered
19. We Do This Together
20. The Will to Power
21. Smoke Become Fire
22. I Teach You, the Overman
23. A Glimmer at the Door of the Living
24. How We Achieve Ourselves
25. The Sun Forever Rising
26. Underworld
27. Superman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of Hours
28. Beyond Good and Evil
29. Monument Builder
30. Monument Destroyer
31. Urgrund
32. So Begins the End
33. The House of Belonging
34. Earthling
35. Flight Is Our Nature
36. Indivisible:
37. And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 1
38. And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 2
39. Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / Immovable
40. At the Speed of Force
41. My Broken Boy
42. That Terrible Strength
43. An Eternal Reoccurrence of Change
44. We Slay Ourselves
45. Your Own House Turned to Ashes
46. All of You Undisturbed Cities
47. The Art of Preserving Fire
48. The Crew at Warpower
49. The Foundation Theme
50. Batman, a Duty to Fight / To See
51. Batman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be Seen
52. Wonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World Awakened
53. Flash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy Is Now
54. Hallelujah – Allison Crowe
