Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds posta nuove foto di The Rock e Gal Gadot

View this post on Instagram

There haven’t been a lot of movies lately. I miss them. Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice. We started this film 10 months ago. We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work. My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit enough. Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day. #RedNotice @netflix 📷: @masistills @hhgarcia41