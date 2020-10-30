LEGO MYTHICA: la nuova zona tematica di LEGOLAND Windsor Resort

Dopo il video teaser della scorsa settimana viene svelato oggi il logo e il nome, LEGO MYTHICA, della nuova area tematica in arrivo a LEGOLAND Windsor Resort il prossimo anno.

Nel parco inglese LEGOLAND Windsor Resort verrà aperta al pubblico nel corso del 2021 una nuova area tematica dedicata al mondo fantasy chiamata LEGO MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures.

La zona sarà aperta già dall’inizio del nuovo anno e sarà una IP totalmente nuova ed esclusiva di LEGO.

La nostra speranza, riguardo a questa IP, è che non si tratti solo di una zona del parco inglese ma che possa diventare anche un tema di set LEGO riportando in auge il mondo fantasy/Castle la cui mancanza inizia a farsi sentire nel mondo AFOL.

Di seguito il comunicato stampa dell’annuncio.

The LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort has today revealed it will open a multi-million-pound new land where mythical LEGO® creatures come to life.

Opening in spring 2021, LEGO MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures will feature thrilling new attractions and experiences, including a never-before-seen UK ride.

Created for kids by kids, the parallel universe of LEGO MYTHICA marks the Resort’s single biggest investment since the gates opened 25 years ago and will see children’s imaginations and creativity run wild as mythical LEGO creatures come to life in front of their very eyes.

Unveiling the name in a video shared across LEGOLAND Windsor’s social media channels, the latest tease reveals a mythical portal to another world opening for the first time. In a hint to the creatures that families may find in this parallel universe, huge footprints shake the Resort, a winged shadow flies overhead and the 30 second film ends with an ice storm engulfing LEGOLAND Windsor’s iconic entrance.

Working in partnership with Kids Industries, the LEGOLAND Windsor team behind the new the land spent a year discussing and testing ideas and concepts with seven to 11-year olds and their parents who influenced everything from the final ride experiences, names and characters.

Thomas Jellum, Divisional Director at the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, said: “What better way to celebrate our 25th birthday than by unveiling a completely unique experience like nothing else we have launched at the Resort since we opened. At the heart of LEGO MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures will be epic rides, including a UK first, and breath-taking mythical creatures designed to capture children’s imaginations and inspire them to build and play.

“Our new land has been two years in the making and co-created with families to make sure it delivers what children and their parents want from a theme park in 2021. We can’t wait to share more details soon.”

LEGO MYTHICA World of Mythical Creatures is currently under construction at the Resort and is set to open in spring 2021. The new land will be found between Heartlake City and the Resort’s LEGO-themed Hotels.

For more details and to book tickets to the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, visit www.legoland.co.uk/mythica