LEGO Elf Club House: annunciato ufficialmente il set 10275 natalizio

Annunciato ufficialmente il set natalizio 18+ dedicato alla club house degli elfi di Babbo Natale, il 10275 LEGO Elf Club House.

Emerso i primi di settembre grazie ad un leak rilasciato da LEGO Corea, viene ufficializzato oggi il set natalizio 10275 LEGO Elf Club House con cui ricreare il cottage che ospita gli elfi di Babbo Natale.

Il set, facente parte della nuova linea 18+ per adulti, è composto da 1197 pezzi tra cui un mattoncino luminoso che darà vita alla zona notte degli elfi all’interno del cottage.

Il prezzo del set è di 94,99 Eur e sarà per tutti, senza prevendita, da mercoledì 23 settembre prossimo.

Il set terminato misurerà 22 cm di altezza, 13 di larghezza ed è opera di uno degli ultimi acquisti in casa LEGO e ben conosciuto nel mondo AFOL, ovvero il designer Chris McVeigh, responsabile della nuova linea LEGO Brick Sketches.

Di seguito il comunicato stampa dell’annuncio.

BUILD THE LEGO® ELF CLUB HOUSE AND BRING THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS INTO YOUR HOME

The latest set in the LEGO® Holiday collection the Elf Clubhouse is a delightful addition to any holiday display, available from LEGO Retail Stores and LEGO.com from the 23 rd of September.

[21st September 2020] Experience the magic of Christmas this holiday season and discover the quaint cottage that is home to Santa’s Elves, with the latest LEGO holiday set – the LEGO® Elf Clubhouse. Jam-packed with seasonal touches, the LEGO® Elf Club House allows families to escape the chaos of holiday season, immerse themselves in the fantasy world of holiday season and create a new festive building tradition.

The LEGO Elf Clubhouse is a truly magical set, with festive features which offer a glimpse into the everyday lives of Santa’s little helpers – including a waffle machine to help them re-fuel after a long day of toy making, a brick built repositionable chimney and even a ‘sleighport’ to park the elf’s sleigh in, ready to load up with presents for adults and children alike.

This brand-new holiday set is the perfect festive family tradition and a way for families (naughty or nice) to enjoy the magic of Holiday season and build together to bring their ultimate Christmas fantasy to life. Deck the halls with the LEGO® Elf Clubhouse Christmas Tree, which is brimming with colourful baubles, sneak under the Christmas tree a selection of toys and small gifts the elves have prepared for each other and watch Santa’s sleigh take off into the night sky with the telescope. You can even use the computer to track who has been naughty and who’s nice!

Once you’ve finished your DIY project, The LEGO® Elf Clubhouse, which measures at 8.5” (22cm) high and 5” (13cm) deep, makes a stunning display piece – with a LEGO light brick included in the set to help illuminate the festive scene. Add it to other sets in the LEGO Holiday collection, including the LEGO Creator Expert Gingerbread House and the LEGO Creator Expert Winter Village Fire Station to create a decorative festive display.

The Elf Club House is the latest creation from LEGO fan turned official LEGO designer, Chris McVeigh, whose personal passion project ‘Brick Sketches’ is now an official LEGO theme.. Talking about the LEGO Elf Club House, Chris commented:

“It’s amazing to be able to turn my hand to such an iconic set of LEGO models – Holiday season has always been a special time for me and my family, so getting into the festive spirit always come easily when I’m designing (and if I ever struggle, putting on Walking In A Winter Wonderland always helps put me in the right mindset!). For the LEGO® Elf Clubhouse I wanted to explore the world of Santa’s Elves and work out what they do after they’ve had a long day making toys, giving a glimpse into their secret world, whilst also creating an iconic holiday set that reflects the architecture of alpine chalets. There are so many brilliant pieces within this set, but my favourite piece isthe reindeer, which is brand new to addition to this set – I like to call it Brixen! “