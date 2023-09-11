GOG: 70 classici sono disponibili gratuitamente grazie ai saldi autunnali, vediamo la lista
Su GOG è possibile scaricare gratuitamente fino a 70 giochi classici grazie ai saldi autunnali. Ecco la lista completa dei titoli.
Su GOG è possibile scaricare fino a 70 giochi classici gratis, in occasione dei saldi autunnali. La lista è davvero corposa ed include anche titoli del calibro di Beneath a Steel Sky, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, Tyrian 2000 e tanti altri ancora.
Vediamo la lista dei giochi gratis di GOG:
- Teenagent
- Stargunner
- Tyrian 2000
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Lure of the Temptress
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
- CAYNE
- Bio Menace
- Eschalon: Book I
- Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Alder’s Blood Prologue
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Doomdark’s Revenge
- The Lords of Midnight
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- Overload – Playable Teaser
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
- Vagrus – The Riven Realms: Prologue
- Ascendant
- Loria
- War Wind
- Janosik – Highlander Precision Platformer
- OpenTTD
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena
- Samorost 1
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
- Quake II RTX
- Dink Smallwood HD
- Urbek City Builder Prologue
- Martial Law
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast
- The Darkest Tales – Into the Nightmare
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante – Chapter 1 & 2
- Nomads of Driftland
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory
- Shores Unknown: Arrival
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin
- Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition
- Our Life: Beginnings & Always
- Phoning Home
- The Supper
- Bloody Hell
- Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter
- Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage
- Crusader Kings II
- Betrayer
- The Feast
- Samsara Room
- Yu Crossing Animals
- South Scrimshaw, Part One
- Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut
- Drekirökr – Dusk of the Dragon
- Helium Rain
- Nehrim: At Fate’s Edge
- Gravewood High
- Relic Hunters Zero: Remix
C’è da dire che alcuni dei titoli qui riportati sono in realtà sempre disponibili gratuitamente su GOG, ma si tratta comunque di un’ottima occasione per recuperare qualche classico del passato o qualche titolo che da tempo eravate curiosi di provare.
