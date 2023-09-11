GOG: 70 classici sono disponibili gratuitamente grazie ai saldi autunnali, vediamo la lista

Su GOG è possibile scaricare gratuitamente fino a 70 giochi classici grazie ai saldi autunnali. Ecco la lista completa dei titoli.

di Roberta Pagnotta

Su GOG è possibile scaricare fino a 70 giochi classici gratis, in occasione dei saldi autunnali. La lista è davvero corposa ed include anche titoli del calibro di Beneath a Steel Sky, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, Tyrian 2000 e tanti altri ancora.

Vediamo la lista dei giochi gratis di GOG:

  1. Teenagent
  2. Stargunner
  3. Tyrian 2000
  4. Beneath a Steel Sky
  5. Lure of the Temptress
  6. Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
  7. Treasure Adventure Game
  8. Flight of the Amazon Queen
  9. Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
  10. CAYNE
  11. Bio Menace
  12. Eschalon: Book I
  13. Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire
  14. Akalabeth: World of Doom
  15. Alder’s Blood Prologue
  16. Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
  17. Builders of Egypt: Prologue
  18. Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
  19. Doomdark’s Revenge
  20. The Lords of Midnight
  21. GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
  22. Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
  23. Legend of Keepers: Prologue
  24. Overload – Playable Teaser
  25. Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
  26. Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
  27. POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
  28. Vagrus – The Riven Realms: Prologue
  29. Ascendant
  30. Loria
  31. War Wind
  32. Janosik – Highlander Precision Platformer
  33. OpenTTD
  34. Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
  35. The Elder Scrolls: Arena
  36. Samorost 1
  37. Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
  38. The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
  39. Quake II RTX
  40. Dink Smallwood HD
  41. Urbek City Builder Prologue
  42. Martial Law
  43. Fall of Porcupine: Prologue
  44. Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast
  45. The Darkest Tales – Into the Nightmare
  46. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi
  47. The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante – Chapter 1 & 2
  48. Nomads of Driftland
  49. Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory
  50. Shores Unknown: Arrival
  51. Sin Slayers: The First Sin
  52. Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition
  53. Our Life: Beginnings & Always
  54. Phoning Home
  55. The Supper
  56. Bloody Hell
  57. Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter
  58. Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage
  59. Crusader Kings II
  60. Betrayer
  61. The Feast
  62. Samsara Room
  63. Yu Crossing Animals
  64. South Scrimshaw, Part One
  65. Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut
  66. Drekirökr – Dusk of the Dragon
  67. Helium Rain
  68. Nehrim: At Fate’s Edge
  69. Gravewood High
  70. Relic Hunters Zero: Remix

C’è da dire che alcuni dei titoli qui riportati sono in realtà sempre disponibili gratuitamente su GOG, ma si tratta comunque di un’ottima occasione per recuperare qualche classico del passato o qualche titolo che da tempo eravate curiosi di provare.

 

 

TAG
Flashback disponibile gratis su GOG
Flashback disponibile gratis su GOG
The Witcher 3 fa il boom grazie alla serie Netflix: è il più venduto su Steam e su GOG
The Witcher 3 fa il boom grazie alla serie Netflix: è il più venduto su Steam e su GOG
GOG ha resuscitato il videogioco cult di Blade Runner
GOG ha resuscitato il videogioco cult di Blade Runner
To the Moon 3: Impostor Factory si mostra nel primo trailer ufficiale
To the Moon 3: Impostor Factory si mostra nel primo trailer ufficiale
Annunciato Baldur's Gate 3
Annunciato Baldur's Gate 3
Annunciato ufficialmente Borderlands 3
Annunciato ufficialmente Borderlands 3
Un nuovo cinematic trailer per Total War: Three Kingdoms
Un nuovo cinematic trailer per Total War: Three Kingdoms