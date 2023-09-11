GOG: 70 classici sono disponibili gratuitamente grazie ai saldi autunnali, vediamo la lista

Su GOG è possibile scaricare fino a 70 giochi classici gratis, in occasione dei saldi autunnali. La lista è davvero corposa ed include anche titoli del calibro di Beneath a Steel Sky, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, Tyrian 2000 e tanti altri ancora.

🕹️Get 70 FREE classic games you can download right now on GOG (UPDATED)

1⃣https://t.co/iKNuN91LcJ

2⃣https://t.co/o6eLo0ng40

3⃣https://t.co/OXueoWy5cm

4⃣https://t.co/4dQ3LYBxHZ

5⃣https://t.co/W8mdDz1ptE

6⃣https://t.co/shYFfvCNUj

7⃣https://t.co/YIXAZwr03F

8⃣https://t.co/zQLUSBVwO3 pic.twitter.com/JdiyjuibXN

— Free Steam Games✨ (@SteamGamesPC) September 10, 2023