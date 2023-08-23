Blade: i fan celebrano i 25 anni del film Marvel

Ecco come i fan hanno celebrato i 25 anni dall'uscita al cinema del film Marvel su Blade.

di Davide Mirabello
wesley snipes

Il 21 agosto 1998, praticamente 25 anni fa, usciva nelle sale cinematografiche americane il film Blade, un lungometraggio Marvel che avrebbe cambiato le regole dei cinecomics. I fan hanno voluto celebrare questo anniversario sul web.

Ecco alcuni tweet dei fan per i 25 anni di Blade.

In questo tweet viene ripresa una scena celebre del lungometraggio.

In questo tweet viene sottolineato come Blade segnò un cambio di passo per i cinecomics e per la loro evoluzione.

Questo utente sottolinea  come Blade fu il primo vero lungometraggio Marvel di successo, anticipando di due anni l’uscita  del primo film sugli X-Men.

Questo altro fan sottolinea come Blade sia un film che nel tempo non è invecchiato, e che anzi dovrebbe essere preso a modello per altri progetti cinematografici, soprattutto per quanto riguarda gli effetti speciali pratici.

Chiudiamo con la considerazione di un altro appassionato, che ha dichiarato che Blade, assieme a Blade 2, è da considerare uno dei migliori film Marvel usciti fino ad ora.

Ricordiamo che a vestire  i panni del personaggio protagonista ci stava Wesley Snipes, e che attualmente è in lavorazione un nuovo capitolo cinematografico reboot di Blade.

