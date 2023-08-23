Blade: i fan celebrano i 25 anni del film Marvel

Il 21 agosto 1998, praticamente 25 anni fa, usciva nelle sale cinematografiche americane il film Blade, un lungometraggio Marvel che avrebbe cambiato le regole dei cinecomics. I fan hanno voluto celebrare questo anniversario sul web.

Ecco alcuni tweet dei fan per i 25 anni di Blade.

The line is legendary, but I just love how this killing blow is shot pic.twitter.com/D26W35I4RX — Cameron (@A_BlackShyGuy) August 21, 2023

In questo tweet viene ripresa una scena celebre del lungometraggio.

Happy 25th anniversary to Stephen Norrington's Blade! DID YOU KNOW: Not only a commercial success, Blade marked Marvel's first successful film and carved a path for the explosion of comic book movies. pic.twitter.com/8KO2jyyfpT — Cultured Vultures (@CultVultures) August 21, 2023

In questo tweet viene sottolineato come Blade segnò un cambio di passo per i cinecomics e per la loro evoluzione.

Happy 25th Anniversary to #Blade! First mainstream success/franchise for Marvel two years before X-MEN. It also embraced the combination of leather costumes and Hong Kong wirework martial arts a year before THE MATRIX dropped. Best intro ever.pic.twitter.com/tOCOqUs2Lk — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) August 21, 2023

Questo utente sottolinea come Blade fu il primo vero lungometraggio Marvel di successo, anticipando di due anni l’uscita del primo film sugli X-Men.

Today is the r 25th Anniversary for Blade. I’m still in awe on how well this film has aged. Studios really need to start making their CBM films more like this again (PRACTICAL EFFECTS) pic.twitter.com/2s47EDvmdR — William Kelly (@WilliamKelly_9) August 21, 2023

Questo altro fan sottolinea come Blade sia un film che nel tempo non è invecchiato, e che anzi dovrebbe essere preso a modello per altri progetti cinematografici, soprattutto per quanto riguarda gli effetti speciali pratici.

Today is the r 25th Anniversary for Blade. I’m still in awe on how well this film has aged. Studios really need to start making their CBM films more like this again (PRACTICAL EFFECTS) pic.twitter.com/2s47EDvmdR — William Kelly (@WilliamKelly_9) August 21, 2023

Chiudiamo con la considerazione di un altro appassionato, che ha dichiarato che Blade, assieme a Blade 2, è da considerare uno dei migliori film Marvel usciti fino ad ora.

Happy BLADE Day! To this day, BLADE & BLADE II are still two of the greatest Marvel movies ever made. pic.twitter.com/XZ28jNz29b — Emilio (@TheFilmMaestro) August 21, 2023

Ricordiamo che a vestire i panni del personaggio protagonista ci stava Wesley Snipes, e che attualmente è in lavorazione un nuovo capitolo cinematografico reboot di Blade.