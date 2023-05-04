The Idol: foto e poster della serie Sky con e di The Weeknd

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp protagonisti della nuova serie Sky The Idol, di cui vi mostriamo le prime immagini.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

Ecco la Key art e le foto ufficiali dell’attesissima serie Sky Exclusive The Idol, in arrivo su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno. Co-creata da Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, The Idol vede protagonisti lo stesso Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp, e verrà presentata in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno.

Il cast include anche Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son e Hank Azaria.
Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim sono i co-creatori della serie; produttori esecutivi invece Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert per BRON e Sara E. White; diretta da Sam Levinson; scritta da Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim. Prodotta in partnership con A24.

Sinossi:
Dopo che un esaurimento nervoso ha fatto deragliare il suo ultimo tour, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) è ora decisa a rivendicare lo status che le spetta, quello di più grande e sexy popstar d’America. A riaccendere le sue passioni è Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), impresario di nightclub dal passato sordido. Il suo risveglio romantico la porterà a nuove gloriose vette… o la farà precipitare nelle profondità più oscure della sua anima?

The Ferragnez – La serie: trailer della nuova stagione

