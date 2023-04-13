Cannes 2023: ecco tutti i film della manifestazione
Ecco tutti i titoli che faranno parte di Cannes 2023, la 76esima edizione della manifestazione che si svolgerà a fine maggio.
Da poco sono stati annunciati tutti i film che faranno parte del Festival di Cannes 2023, la manifestazione giunta alla sua 76esima edizione, che si svolgerà dal 16 al 27 maggio. A rivelare i titoli è stato Thierry Fremaux durante la conferenza di presentazione.
Ecco tutti i titoli.
IN COMPETIZIONE
“Club Zero,” Jessica Hausner
“Asteroid City,” Wes Anderson
“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer
“Fallen Leaves,” Aki Kaurismaki
“Les Filles D’Olfa” (“Four Daughters”), Kaouther Ben Hania
“Anatomie D’une Chute,” Justine Triet
“Monster,” Kore-eda Hirokazu
“Il Sol Dell’Avvenire,” Nanni Moretti
“La Chimera,” Alice Rohrwacher
“About Dry Grasses,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan
“L’Ete Dernier,” Catherine Breillat
“The Passion of Dodin Bouffant,” Tran Anh Hung
“Rapito,” Marco Bellocchio
“May December,” Todd Haynes
“Firebrand,” Karim Ainouz
“The Old Oak,” Ken Loach
“Perfect Days,” Wim Wenders
“Banel Et Adama,” Ramata-Toulaye Sy
“Jeunesse,”Wang Bing
UN CERTAIN REGARD
“Los Delincuentes” (“The Deliquents”), Rodrigo Moreno
“How to Have Sex,” Molly Manning Walker
“Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani
“Crowra (The Burti Flower),” João Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora
“Simple Comme Sylvain,” Monia Chokri
“Kadib Abyad” (“The Mother of All Lies”), Asmae EL Moudir
“Los Colonos” (“The Settlers”), Felipe Galvez
“Augure” (“Omen”), Baloji Tshiani
“The Breaking Ice,” Anthony Chen
“Rosalie,” Stéphanie Di Giusto
“The New Boy,” Warwick Thornton
“If Only I Could Hibernate,” Zoljargal Purevdash
“Hopeless,” Kim Chang-hoon
“Terrestrial Verses,” Ali Asfari & Alireza Khatami
“Rien a Perdre,” Delphine Deloget
“Les Meutes,” Kamal Lazraq
“Le Regne Animal,” Thomas Cailley
FUORI GARA
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese
“The Idol,” Sam Levinson
“Cobweb,” Kim Jee-woon
“Indiana Jones e il Quadrante del Destino,” James Mangold
“Jeanne du Barry,” Maiwenn
PROIEZIONI DI MEZZANOTTE
“Omar la Fraise,” Elias Belkeddar
“Kennedy,” Anurag Kashyap
“Acide,” Just Philippot
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
“Retratos Fantasmas,” (“Pictures of Ghosts”), Kleber Mendonca Filho
“Anselm,” Wim Wenders
“Occupied City,” Steve McQueen
“Man in Black,” Wang Bing
CANNES PREMIERE
“Le Temps D’Aimer,” Katell Quillevere
“Cerrar Los Ojos,” Victor Erice
“Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe,” Martin Provost
“Kubi,” Takeshi Kitano