Werewolf by Night: Kevin Feige lo definisce “un po’ spaventoso e un po’ divertente”

Durante il D23 Expo è stato rivelato il trailer di Werewolf by Night, un mediometraggio che ha entusiasmato gli appassionati per il suo tono oscuro. Ed a sottolineare il mood del film ci ha pensato Kevin Feige, che ha parlato di un’opera spaventosa ma anche divertente.

Secondo Feige Werewolf by Night sarà:

Un po’ oscuro ed un po’ spaventoso, ma anche divertente.

Sono parole che non potranno non entusiasmare gli appassionati Marvel alla ricerca di qualcosa di più rispetto ai soliti contenuti della Casa delle Idee. Ecco alcuni commenti raccolti online su Werewolf by Night.

Questo utente ha chiesto più contenuti Marvel tratti dai fumetti horror della Casa delle Idee.

Seth Jacobs ha fatto notare come la Marvel sia scesa così in profondità nel proprio roster di personaggi da essere arrivata a toccare Werewolf by Night, mentre la DC ha ancora da tirare fuori figure come, ad esempio, Question.

Questo altro utente ha adorato l’idea di mescolare influenze del cinema horror di vecchia scuola.

The Man-Thing’s Menagerie of Marvelous Monsters ha amato il fatto che sia stato scelto il bianco e nero per il mediometraggio.

E poi c’è anche chi si chiede se in Werewolf by Night ci sarà Dracula.

Ricordiamo che il film uscirà su Disney+ il 7 ottobre.

Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night: il trailer del film horror Marvel in uscita su Disney+ a ottobre

 

 

