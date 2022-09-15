Werewolf by Night: Kevin Feige lo definisce “un po’ spaventoso e un po’ divertente”

Durante il D23 Expo è stato rivelato il trailer di Werewolf by Night, un mediometraggio che ha entusiasmato gli appassionati per il suo tono oscuro. Ed a sottolineare il mood del film ci ha pensato Kevin Feige, che ha parlato di un’opera spaventosa ma anche divertente.

Secondo Feige Werewolf by Night sarà:

Un po’ oscuro ed un po’ spaventoso, ma anche divertente.

Sono parole che non potranno non entusiasmare gli appassionati Marvel alla ricerca di qualcosa di più rispetto ai soliti contenuti della Casa delle Idee. Ecco alcuni commenti raccolti online su Werewolf by Night.

Hey @Marvel remember when you used to give us some fun horror comic books? I do! Really hope you see everyone’s excitement for Werewolf by Night and give us some consistent horror books PLEASE! The readers are starving! #marvelhorror pic.twitter.com/73xDMMjzeQ — ChangoATX (@ChangoATX) September 12, 2022

Questo utente ha chiesto più contenuti Marvel tratti dai fumetti horror della Casa delle Idee.

Marvel is so deep into their catalogue of characters that they’re doing Werewolf by Night, and yet DC has yet to even think of touching The Question, a character seemingly made for this unique moment in history when much of the population is mentally ruled by conspiracy theories. — Seth Jacob (@SethJacob) September 10, 2022

Seth Jacobs ha fatto notare come la Marvel sia scesa così in profondità nel proprio roster di personaggi da essere arrivata a toccare Werewolf by Night, mentre la DC ha ancora da tirare fuori figure come, ad esempio, Question.

Can’t get over how cool it is to see WEREWOLF BY NIGHT going with a black and white, old school gothic horror vibe. It’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/wVhWPtyUrs — Killer Horror Critic (@KillerCritics) September 11, 2022

Questo altro utente ha adorato l’idea di mescolare influenze del cinema horror di vecchia scuola.

I love that they decided to go black and white with Werewolf By Night. Pays tribute to horror of old, both in terms of film as well as Marvel’s various horror magazines of the 1970’s, while also being able to have some visible bloodshed. pic.twitter.com/9MdKDk9mvd — The Man-Thing’s Menagerie of Marvelous Monsters (@Adventurin2Fear) September 10, 2022

The Man-Thing’s Menagerie of Marvelous Monsters ha amato il fatto che sia stato scelto il bianco e nero per il mediometraggio.

Do you think Dracula will show up in Werewolf by Night? pic.twitter.com/X3O8dQ8kot — The Wednesday Pull List! (@WednesdayPull) September 12, 2022

E poi c’è anche chi si chiede se in Werewolf by Night ci sarà Dracula.

Ricordiamo che il film uscirà su Disney+ il 7 ottobre.