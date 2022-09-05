Batman: i fan celebrano i 30 anni dall’uscita della serie animata

Oggi, 5 settembre, esattamente 30 anni fa, andava in onda negli Stati Uniti, su Fox Kids, la prima puntata della serie animata su Batman.

di Davide Mirabello

52 secondi fa

batman

Oggi è il 30esimo anniversario dall’uscita della serie animata su Batman, che ha fatto la storia della televisione con il suo esordio su Fox Kids nel 1992. Il successo di questa serie, arrivato sull’onda dei film sul cavaliere oscuro di Tim Burton, portò Batman ad  essere protagonista di puntate del cartone dalle atmosfere cupe, simili a quelle del lungometraggio e di certi fumetti.

Ecco alcuni post significativi degli appassionai sui 30 anni dall’uscita della serie animata su Batman.

“Wow, Batman andava in onda esattamente 30 ani fa. Stiamo parlando di uno dei migliori show televisivi di sempre! Quanto mi sento vecchio”.

“La serie animata su Batman resta tutt’ora il migliore contenuto DC di sempre”.

“La migliore serie tratta dai fumetti mai realizzata”.

“Batman: La serie animata ha cambiato la storia dei cartoni, ha prodotto la nascita dell’universo animato DC, ha portato alla ribalta Harley Quinn. Questa onda si riverbera ancora nel tempo”.

“Grazie a tutti coloro che hanno dato vita a questa serie animata. Il Bruce Wayne di questo cartone è il mio preferito tra tutti”.

“Non riesco a credere che sono passati 30 anni dall’uscita di questa serie animata. A mio parere la considero la migliore trasposizione su Batman e sui suoi nemici”.

Batman Caped Crusader

Batman: Cape Crusader – Cancellata la serie su HBO Max, si cerca un altro distributore

 

 

