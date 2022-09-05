Batman: i fan celebrano i 30 anni dall’uscita della serie animata

Oggi è il 30esimo anniversario dall’uscita della serie animata su Batman, che ha fatto la storia della televisione con il suo esordio su Fox Kids nel 1992. Il successo di questa serie, arrivato sull’onda dei film sul cavaliere oscuro di Tim Burton, portò Batman ad essere protagonista di puntate del cartone dalle atmosfere cupe, simili a quelle del lungometraggio e di certi fumetti.

Ecco alcuni post significativi degli appassionai sui 30 anni dall’uscita della serie animata su Batman.

Wow so Batman: The Animated Series aired for the first time today, 30 years ago one of the best shows ever made,by far!!! God i feel old now pic.twitter.com/RiWEKHxlqk

“Wow, Batman andava in onda esattamente 30 ani fa. Stiamo parlando di uno dei migliori show televisivi di sempre! Quanto mi sento vecchio”.

Happy 30th Anniversary to Batman: The Animated Series!!! Still the greatest piece of DC content of all time, for me. #BTAS30th #BTASForever pic.twitter.com/n1RYxGTgt9

“La serie animata su Batman resta tutt’ora il migliore contenuto DC di sempre”.

Happy 30th anniversary to Batman: The Animated Series, the greatest comic book show of all time pic.twitter.com/15zHfwiHtL

“La migliore serie tratta dai fumetti mai realizzata”.

— SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) September 5, 2022

Happy 30th anniversary to Batman: The Animated Series. The game changer to all cartoons, the birth of the DCAU, the first appearance of Harley Quinn even. All this created a shockwave still felt for years to come and many more. pic.twitter.com/G8Hh7Lkx2Z

“Batman: La serie animata ha cambiato la storia dei cartoni, ha prodotto la nascita dell’universo animato DC, ha portato alla ribalta Harley Quinn. Questa onda si riverbera ancora nel tempo”.

On September 5th, 1992, the first episode of #Batman The Animated Series aired in North America.

Happy 30th anniversary to this legendary series. Thank you to everyone involved with bringing these characters to life.

BTAS is my personal favorite version of Bruce Wayne. pic.twitter.com/p7ktyUbInQ

— Matches Malone 🦇 (@cell_0801) September 5, 2022