House of the Dragon: il trailer esteso del SDCC 2022

C’è attesa tra gli appassionati di Game of Thrones per l’esordio della serie spin-off intitolata House of the Dragon, e chiaramente il San Diego Comic-Con 2022 non poteva non essere un luogo adatto per mostrare del materiale relativo al telefilm. Durante la convention è stato pubblicato il trailer esteso House of the Dragon.

Qui sotto trovate il filmato.

L’attesissima serie HBO debutterà in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW il 22 agosto in tutti i territori in cui Sky è presente, in contemporanea assoluta con la messa in onda della TV via cavo americana. Tratta dal romanzo “Fuoco e Sangue” di George R.R. Martin, la serie è ambientata 200 anni prima degli eventi citati ne “Il Trono di Spade” (Game of Thrones) e racconta la storia della Casa Targaryen.

In dieci episodi girati nel Regno Unito, House of the Dragon vanta un grande cast che include fra i protagonisti Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans.

Nel cast anche Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

Co-creatore e produttore esecutivo della serie George R.R. Martin; co-creatore, co-showrunner, produttore esecutivo e sceneggiatore Ryan Condal; co-showrunner, produttore esecutivo e regista Miguel Sapochnik; produttore esecutivo e sceneggiatrice Sara Hess; produttori esecutivi Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt; registi Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel; regista e co-produttore esecutivo Greg Yaitanes. Tratto dal romanzo “Fuoco e Sangue” di George R.R. Martin.