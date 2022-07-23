Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Il trailer del SDCC 2022

Ecco il trailer di Shazam! Fury of the Gods mostrato durante il Comic-Con di San Diego 2022.

Nella celebre Hall H è stato presentato durante il San Diego Comic-Con 2022 il trailer di Shazam! Fury of the Gods, lungometraggio che rivedrà come protagonista Zachary Levi, che vestirà ancora una volta i panni del supereroe che ha il suo alterego nel giovanissimo Billy Batson.

Qui sotto trovate il trailer di Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Il filmato mostra inizialmente il protagonista in preda ad una crisi esistenziale. Nel film Shazam si dovrà confrontare con un nuovo nemico: le tre figlie di Atlas.

Il cast del lungometraggio vede presenti Zachary Levi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) come Shazam; Asher Angel (“Andi Mack”) che fa Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (“It Chapter Two”) è Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (“Promising Young Woman”) farà Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) è Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (“Day Shift”) interpreta Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) fa Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (“Annabelle: Creation”) veste i panni di Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (“This Is Us”) è Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (“A Dog’s Journey”) fa Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (“Second Chances”) fa Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (“White Lines”) è Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (“The Walking Dead”) interpreta Victor Vasquez; e poi ci sarà Djimon Hounsou(“A Quiet Place Part II”) che farà Wizard. Al cast già presente si uniscono Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”), assieme a Lucy Liu (“Kung Fu Panda” franchise) ed Helen Mirren (“F9: The Fast Saga”).