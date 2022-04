GoPractical: nasce il brand italiano del cinema analogico

Animatronic character comes to life in a social-experiment for young generations

This project, for educational purposes, describes the stages of development of animatronic techniques applied, in this case, to the character of E.T. and how the final result generates unique emotions and interactions that cannot be replaced by digital, thus reflecting the thought of practical director Marcello Baretta that analog special effects cannot be overcome by digital techniques.#animatronics #ettheextraterrestrial

Posted by GoPractical on Saturday, April 16, 2022