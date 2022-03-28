Oscar 2022, tutti i vincitori (in aggiornamento)

Oscar 2022 i vincitori di questa 94esima edizione. Scopriamo tutti i vincitori di questa edizione che torna ad essere in presenza e celebra, o quasi, il cinema.

di Gabriella Giliberti

Oscar 2022 Vincitori

Siamo arrivati alla notte più “calda” cinematografica dell’anno, ovvero la 94esima edizione degli Oscar. Quali saranno i vinti e vincitori degli Oscar 2022? Scopriamoli insieme!

 

Miglior film

Miglior regista

  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Ryūsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
  • Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Miglior attore protagonista

Miglior attrice protagonista

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur – I segni del cuore (CODA)
  • Jesse Plemons – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
  • J. K. Simmons – A proposito dei Ricardo (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Jessie Buckley – La figlia oscura (The Lost Daughter)
  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
  • Judi Dench – Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
  • Aunjanue Ellis – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Adam McKay, soggetto di Adam McKay e David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
  • Zach Baylin – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
  • Eskil Vogt e Joachim Trier – La persona peggiore del mondo (Verdens verste menneske)

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

  • Sian Heder – I segni del cuore (CODA)
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi e Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā)
  • Jon Spaihts e Denis Villeneuve e Eric Roth – Dune (Dune: Part One)
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal – La figlia oscura (The Lost Daughter)
  • Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)

Miglior film internazionale

  • Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā), regia di Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Giappone)
  • Flee (Flugt), regia di Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Danimarca)
  • È stata la mano di Dio, regia di Paolo Sorrentino (Italia)
  • Lunana: il villaggio alla fine del mondo (লুনানা: অ্যা ইয়াক ইন দ্য ক্লাসরুম), regia di Pawo Choyning Dorji (Bhutan)
  • La persona peggiore del mondo (Verdens verste menneske), regia di Joachim Trier (Norvegia)

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Encanto, regia di Byron Howard e Jared Bush
  • Flee (Flugt), regia di Jonas Poher Rasmussen
  • Luca, regia di Enrico Casarosa
  • I Mitchell contro le macchine (The Mitchells vs the Machines), regia di Mike Rianda e Jeff Rowe
  • Raya e l’ultimo drago (Raya and the Last Dragon), regia di Don Hall e Carlos López Estrada

Miglior montaggio

  • Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up
  • Joe Walker – Dune (Dune: Part One)
  • Pamela Martin – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
  • Peter Sciberras – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
  • Myron Kerstein e Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Miglior scenografia

  • Patrice Vermette – Dune (Dune: Part One)
  • Deverell – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley (Nightmare Alley)
  • Grant Major – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
  • Stefan Dechant – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
  • Adam Stockhausen – West Side Story

Miglior fotografia

  • Greig Fraser – Dune (Dune: Part One)
  • Dan Laustsen – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley (Nightmare Alley)
  • Ari Wegner – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
  • Bruno Delbonnel – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
  • Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Migliori costumi

  • Jenny Beavan – Crudelia (Cruella)
  • Massimo Cantini Parrini e Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano
  • Jacqueline West e Bob Morgan – Dune (Dune: Part One)
  • Luis Sequeira – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley (Nightmare Alley)
  • Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

  • Mike Marino, Stacey Morris e Carla Farmer – Il principe cerca figlio (Coming 2 America)
  • Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne e Julia Vernon – Crudelia (Cruella)
  • Donald Mowat, Love Larson e Eva von Bahr – Dune (Dune: Part One)
  • Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram e Justin Raleigh – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
  • Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock e Frederic Aspiras – House of Gucci

Migliori effetti speciali

  • Paul Lambert, Tristen Myles, Brian Connor e Gerd Nefzer – Dune (Dune: Part One)
  • Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis e Dan Sudick – Free Guy – Eroe per gioco (Free Guy)
  • Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner e Chris Corbould – No Time to Die
  • Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker e Dan Oliver – Shang Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
  • Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein e Dan Sudick – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior sonoro

  • Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri – Belfast
  • Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett – Dune (Dune: Part One)
  • Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor – No Time To Die
  • Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
  • Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy – West Side Story

Migliore colonna sonora originale

  • Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
  • Hans Zimmer – Dune (Dune: Part One)
  • Germaine Franco – Encanto
  • Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
  • Jonny Greenwood – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)

Migliore canzone originale

  • Be Alive (musiche e testo di Beyoncé e DIXSON) – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
  • Dos Oruguitas (musiche e testo di Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Encanto
  • Down to Joy (musiche e testo di Van Morrison) – Belfast
  • No Time To Die (musiche di Billie Eilish; testo di Billie Eilish e Finneas O’Connell) – No Time To Die
  • Somehow You Do (musiche e testo di Diane Warren) – Quattro buone giornate (Four Good Days)

Miglior documentario

  • Ascension, regia di Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy e Nathan Truesdell
  • Attica, regia di Stanley Nelson e Traci A. Curry
  • Flee (Flugt), regia di Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen e Charlotte De La Gournerie
  • Summer of Soul, regia di Questlove, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent e David Dinerstein
  • Writing with Fire, regia di Rintu Thomas e Sushmit Ghosh

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

  • Audible, regia di Matthew Ogens e Geoff McLean
  • Lead Me Home, regia di Pedro Kos e Jon Shenk
  • The Queen of Basketball, regia di Ben Proudfoot
  • Three Songs for Benazir, regia di Elizabeth Mirzaei e Gulistan Mirzaei
  • When We Were Bullies, regia di Jay Rosenblatt

Miglior cortometraggio

  • Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, regia di Maria Brendle e Nadine Lüchinger
  • The Dress, regia di Tadeusz Łysiak e Maciej Ślesicki
  • The Long Goodbye, regia di Aneil Karia e Riz Ahmed
  • On My Mind, regia di Martin Strange-Hansen e Kim Magnusson
  • Please Hold, regia di K.D. Dávila e Levin Menekse

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

  • Affairs of the art, regia di Joanna Quinn e Les Mills
  • Bestia, regia di Hugo Covarrubias e Tevo Díaz
  • Boxballet, regia di Anton Dyakov
  • Robin Robin, regia di Dan Ojari e Mikey Please
  • The Windshield Wiper, regia di Alberto Mielgo e Leo Sanchez

Premi speciali

  • Oscar onorario
  • Samuel L. Jackson
  • Elaine May
  • Liv Ullmann

Premio umanitario Jean Hersholt

  • Danny Glover
