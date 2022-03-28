Oscar 2022, tutti i vincitori (in aggiornamento)
Oscar 2022 i vincitori di questa 94esima edizione. Scopriamo tutti i vincitori di questa edizione che torna ad essere in presenza e celebra, o quasi, il cinema.
Siamo arrivati alla notte più “calda” cinematografica dell’anno, ovvero la 94esima edizione degli Oscar. Quali saranno i vinti e vincitori degli Oscar 2022? Scopriamoli insieme!
Miglior film
- Belfast, regia di Kenneth Branagh
- I segni del cuore (CODA), regia di Sian Heder
- Don’t Look Up, regia di Adam McKay
- Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā), regia di Ryūsuke Hamaguchi
- Dune (Dune: Part One), regia di Denis Villeneuve
- Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard), regia di Reinaldo Marcus Green
- Licorice Pizza, regia di Paul Thomas Anderson
- La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley (Nightmare Alley), regia di Guillermo del Toro
- Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog), regia di Jane Campion
- West Side Story, regia di Steven Spielberg
Miglior regista
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Ryūsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā)
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Miglior attore protagonista
- Javier Bardem – A proposito dei Ricardo (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Will Smith – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Miglior attrice protagonista
- Jessica Chastain – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman – La figlia oscura (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz – Madres paralelas
- Nicole Kidman – A proposito dei Ricardo (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – I segni del cuore (CODA)
- Jesse Plemons – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
- J. K. Simmons – A proposito dei Ricardo (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Jessie Buckley – La figlia oscura (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Judi Dench – Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
Migliore sceneggiatura originale
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Adam McKay, soggetto di Adam McKay e David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
- Zach Baylin – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Eskil Vogt e Joachim Trier – La persona peggiore del mondo (Verdens verste menneske)
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
- Sian Heder – I segni del cuore (CODA)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi e Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā)
- Jon Spaihts e Denis Villeneuve e Eric Roth – Dune (Dune: Part One)
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – La figlia oscura (The Lost Daughter)
- Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Miglior film internazionale
- Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā), regia di Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Giappone)
- Flee (Flugt), regia di Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Danimarca)
- È stata la mano di Dio, regia di Paolo Sorrentino (Italia)
- Lunana: il villaggio alla fine del mondo (লুনানা: অ্যা ইয়াক ইন দ্য ক্লাসরুম), regia di Pawo Choyning Dorji (Bhutan)
- La persona peggiore del mondo (Verdens verste menneske), regia di Joachim Trier (Norvegia)
Miglior film d’animazione
- Encanto, regia di Byron Howard e Jared Bush
- Flee (Flugt), regia di Jonas Poher Rasmussen
- Luca, regia di Enrico Casarosa
- I Mitchell contro le macchine (The Mitchells vs the Machines), regia di Mike Rianda e Jeff Rowe
- Raya e l’ultimo drago (Raya and the Last Dragon), regia di Don Hall e Carlos López Estrada
Miglior montaggio
- Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up
- Joe Walker – Dune (Dune: Part One)
- Pamela Martin – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
- Peter Sciberras – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
- Myron Kerstein e Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Miglior scenografia
- Patrice Vermette – Dune (Dune: Part One)
- Deverell – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley (Nightmare Alley)
- Grant Major – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
- Stefan Dechant – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
- Adam Stockhausen – West Side Story
Miglior fotografia
- Greig Fraser – Dune (Dune: Part One)
- Dan Laustsen – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley (Nightmare Alley)
- Ari Wegner – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
- Bruno Delbonnel – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
- Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Migliori costumi
- Jenny Beavan – Crudelia (Cruella)
- Massimo Cantini Parrini e Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano
- Jacqueline West e Bob Morgan – Dune (Dune: Part One)
- Luis Sequeira – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley (Nightmare Alley)
- Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
- Mike Marino, Stacey Morris e Carla Farmer – Il principe cerca figlio (Coming 2 America)
- Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne e Julia Vernon – Crudelia (Cruella)
- Donald Mowat, Love Larson e Eva von Bahr – Dune (Dune: Part One)
- Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram e Justin Raleigh – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock e Frederic Aspiras – House of Gucci
Migliori effetti speciali
- Paul Lambert, Tristen Myles, Brian Connor e Gerd Nefzer – Dune (Dune: Part One)
- Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis e Dan Sudick – Free Guy – Eroe per gioco (Free Guy)
- Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner e Chris Corbould – No Time to Die
- Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker e Dan Oliver – Shang Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein e Dan Sudick – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior sonoro
- Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri – Belfast
- Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett – Dune (Dune: Part One)
- Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor – No Time To Die
- Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
- Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy – West Side Story
Migliore colonna sonora originale
- Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
- Hans Zimmer – Dune (Dune: Part One)
- Germaine Franco – Encanto
- Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
- Jonny Greenwood – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Migliore canzone originale
- Be Alive (musiche e testo di Beyoncé e DIXSON) – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
- Dos Oruguitas (musiche e testo di Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Encanto
- Down to Joy (musiche e testo di Van Morrison) – Belfast
- No Time To Die (musiche di Billie Eilish; testo di Billie Eilish e Finneas O’Connell) – No Time To Die
- Somehow You Do (musiche e testo di Diane Warren) – Quattro buone giornate (Four Good Days)
Miglior documentario
- Ascension, regia di Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy e Nathan Truesdell
- Attica, regia di Stanley Nelson e Traci A. Curry
- Flee (Flugt), regia di Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen e Charlotte De La Gournerie
- Summer of Soul, regia di Questlove, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent e David Dinerstein
- Writing with Fire, regia di Rintu Thomas e Sushmit Ghosh
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
- Audible, regia di Matthew Ogens e Geoff McLean
- Lead Me Home, regia di Pedro Kos e Jon Shenk
- The Queen of Basketball, regia di Ben Proudfoot
- Three Songs for Benazir, regia di Elizabeth Mirzaei e Gulistan Mirzaei
- When We Were Bullies, regia di Jay Rosenblatt
Miglior cortometraggio
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, regia di Maria Brendle e Nadine Lüchinger
- The Dress, regia di Tadeusz Łysiak e Maciej Ślesicki
- The Long Goodbye, regia di Aneil Karia e Riz Ahmed
- On My Mind, regia di Martin Strange-Hansen e Kim Magnusson
- Please Hold, regia di K.D. Dávila e Levin Menekse
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
- Affairs of the art, regia di Joanna Quinn e Les Mills
- Bestia, regia di Hugo Covarrubias e Tevo Díaz
- Boxballet, regia di Anton Dyakov
- Robin Robin, regia di Dan Ojari e Mikey Please
- The Windshield Wiper, regia di Alberto Mielgo e Leo Sanchez
Premi speciali
- Oscar onorario
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Elaine May
- Liv Ullmann
Premio umanitario Jean Hersholt
- Danny Glover
