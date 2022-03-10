Shazam! Fury of the Gods è stato anticipato al 2022

La Warner Bros. ha deciso di spostare l'uscita di Shazam! Fury of the Gods che uscirà in anticipo a dicembre 2022. Black Adam arriverà a ottobre.

Mentre Aquaman 2 e The Flash sono stati posticipati dalla Warner Bros. al 2023, un altro film DC Comics è stato spostato, anche se in questi casi parliamo di anticipo: Shazam! Fury of the Gods arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche il 12 dicembre 2022. Il lungometraggio doveva uscire in precedenza a giugno 2023.

L’uscita nel 2022 di Shazam! Fury of the Gods avvicina il lungometraggio all’arrivo nelle sale di Black Adam, il film spin-off con Dwayne Johnson, che doveva arrivare al cinema il prossimo luglio, e che, invece, uscirà il 21 ottobre. In questo modo si è creato un mini pacchetto di uscite, con The Flash e Aquaman 2 in arrivo nel 2023, e Shazam! 2 e Black Adam in arrivo nel 2022 a distanza di pochi mesi.

Il cast del film comprende Zachary Levi come Shazam, Asher Angel nei panni di Billy Batson, Grace Fulton che farà Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer sarà Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody farà Freddy supereroe, Faithe Herman interpreterà Darla Dudley, Meagan Good sarà Darla in versione supereroina, Ian Chen vestira i panni di Eugene Choi, Ross Butler sarà Eugene supereroe, Jovan Armand farà Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona interpreterà Pedro supereroe, Marta Milans vestirà i panni di Rosa Vasquez, e Cooper Andrews come Victor Vasquez. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler saranno le figlie di Atlas.

