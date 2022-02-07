Razzie Awards: Bruce Willis, Amy Adams e Jared Leto tra i nominati di quest’anno

Come ogni anno, ecco tornare i Razzie Awards, i “premi” conferiti dalla giuria dei Golden Raspberry Award ai peggiori flop cinematografici dell’anno precedente. Tra le pellicole più spernacchiate del 2021 troviamo Space Jam: New Legends, La donna alla finestra, Diana the Musical e Karen; tra i più nominati, invece, Amy Adams (sia come protagonista che come non protagonista) ma anche Ben Affleck, LeBron James, Jared Leto e… Bruce Willis, a cui è stata dedicata una categoria a parte per capire quale delle otto interpretazioni viste nel 2021 sia la peggiore.

A seguire l’intera lista delle nomination.

WORST PICTURE

Il premio per il film peggiore: la battaglia, probabilmente, è tra il nuovo Space Jam, il dramma con Amy Adams e il musical su Lady Diana presente su Netflix.

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: New Legends

La donna alla finestra

WORST ACTOR

Il premio per il peggior attore: il favorito è LeBron James.

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: New Legends

Ben Platt / Caro Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

La peggior attrice: il premio andrà a Megan Fox o a Amy Adams, candidata anche al premio per la peggior attrice non protagonista.

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ecco che Amy Adams fa doppietta di nomination, anche come peggior non protagonista.

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Peggior attore non protagonista: qui è Jared Leto e la sua parlata “italiana” ad essere il favorito.

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)

Diana the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

Una categoria speciale, tutta dedicata a Bruce Willis e alla sua prolifica attività del 2021…

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Peggior coppia su schermo: qui le nomination sono tra le più bizzarre, ad esempio LeBron James con i vari personaggi con cui interagisce in Space Jam: New Legends.

Tutti i maldestri membri del cast e tutti i numeri musicali brutti di Diana the Musical

LeBron James & tutti i personaggi animati Warner Bros. e Time-Warner con cui interagisce in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & la sua faccia prostetica da 17 libre, i suoi abiti da sfigato e il suo ridicolo accento in House of Gucci

Ben Platt & tutti gli altri personaggi che agiscono come se fosse normale che Platt canti 24 ore al giorno in Caro Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) in Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Peggior remake, scopiazzatura o sequel è una categoria “amata” dai fan del premio

Karen (involontario Remake di Crudelia)

Space Jam: New Legends

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake di Oliver Twist)

La donna alla finestra (Rip-Off di La finestra sul cortile)

WORST DIRECTOR

Peggior regista: il più famoso, tra i nominati, è Joe Wright.

Christopher Ashley per Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky per Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels per Karen

Renny Harlin per The Misfits

Joe Wright per The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Peggior sceneggiatura: qui il premio sarà più combattuto.

Diana the Musical: sceneggiatura di Joe DiPietro, musica e testi di DiPietro e David Bryan

e David Bryan

Karen: sceneggiatura di "Coke" Daniels

The Misfits: sceneggiatura di Kurt Wimmer e Robert Henny

Twist: sceneggiatura di John Wrathall & Sally Collett, con materiali aggiuntivi

di Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,

da “un’idea originale” di David & Keith Lynch e Simon Thomas

La donna alla finestra di Tracy Letts, dal romanzo di A.J. Finn

Queste le nomination più numerose, segnate per film:

Diana the Musical (9 Nomination, compresi Worst Picture, Actor & Actress)

Karen (5 Nomination, compresi Picture, Actress, Screenplay & Director)

The Woman in the Window (5 Nomination, compresi Picture, Actress & Remake/Rip-Off)

& Remake/Rip-Off)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (4 Nomination, compresi Picture, Actor & Screen Couple)

& Screen Couple)

Infinite (3 Nomination, compresi Worst Picture, Actor & Supporting Actress)

The Misfits (3 Nomination, compresi Supporting Actor, Director & Screenplay)

Come da tradizione, i premi veri e propri verranno assegnati il giorno prima degli Oscar: quest’anno, dunque, il 26 marzo.

