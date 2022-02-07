Razzie Awards: Bruce Willis, Amy Adams e Jared Leto tra i nominati di quest’anno
Sono state rivelate le nomination ai Razzie Awards di quest'anno, e tra gli attori più nominati ci sono Bruce Willis, Amy Adams e Jared Leto.
Come ogni anno, ecco tornare i Razzie Awards, i “premi” conferiti dalla giuria dei Golden Raspberry Award ai peggiori flop cinematografici dell’anno precedente. Tra le pellicole più spernacchiate del 2021 troviamo Space Jam: New Legends, La donna alla finestra, Diana the Musical e Karen; tra i più nominati, invece, Amy Adams (sia come protagonista che come non protagonista) ma anche Ben Affleck, LeBron James, Jared Leto e… Bruce Willis, a cui è stata dedicata una categoria a parte per capire quale delle otto interpretazioni viste nel 2021 sia la peggiore.
A seguire l’intera lista delle nomination.
WORST PICTURE
Il premio per il film peggiore: la battaglia, probabilmente, è tra il nuovo Space Jam, il dramma con Amy Adams e il musical su Lady Diana presente su Netflix.
- Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
- Infinite
- Karen
- Space Jam: New Legends
- La donna alla finestra
WORST ACTOR
Il premio per il peggior attore: il favorito è LeBron James.
- Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
- Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
- LeBron James / Space Jam: New Legends
- Ben Platt / Caro Evan Hansen
- Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
La peggior attrice: il premio andrà a Megan Fox o a Amy Adams, candidata anche al premio per la peggior attrice non protagonista.
- Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
- Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
- Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Taryn Manning / Karen
- Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ecco che Amy Adams fa doppietta di nomination, anche come peggior non protagonista.
- Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
- Sophie Cookson / Infinite
- Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
- Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical
- Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Peggior attore non protagonista: qui è Jared Leto e la sua parlata “italiana” ad essere il favorito.
- Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
- Nick Cannon / The Misfits
- Mel Gibson / Dangerous
- Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)
- Diana the Musical
- Jared Leto / House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE
Una categoria speciale, tutta dedicata a Bruce Willis e alla sua prolifica attività del 2021…
- Bruce Willis / American Siege
- Bruce Willis / Apex
- Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
- Bruce Willis / Deadlock
- Bruce Willis / Fortress
- Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Bruce Willis / Out of Death
- Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Peggior coppia su schermo: qui le nomination sono tra le più bizzarre, ad esempio LeBron James con i vari personaggi con cui interagisce in Space Jam: New Legends.
- Tutti i maldestri membri del cast e tutti i numeri musicali brutti di Diana the Musical
- LeBron James & tutti i personaggi animati Warner Bros. e Time-Warner con cui interagisce in Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Jared Leto & la sua faccia prostetica da 17 libre, i suoi abiti da sfigato e il suo ridicolo accento in House of Gucci
- Ben Platt & tutti gli altri personaggi che agiscono come se fosse normale che Platt canti 24 ore al giorno in Caro Evan Hansen
- Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) in Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Peggior remake, scopiazzatura o sequel è una categoria “amata” dai fan del premio
- Karen (involontario Remake di Crudelia)
- Space Jam: New Legends
- Tom & Jerry the Movie
- Twist (Rap remake di Oliver Twist)
- La donna alla finestra (Rip-Off di La finestra sul cortile)
WORST DIRECTOR
Peggior regista: il più famoso, tra i nominati, è Joe Wright.
- Christopher Ashley per Diana the Musical
- Stephen Chbosky per Dear Evan Hansen
- “Coke” Daniels per Karen
- Renny Harlin per The Misfits
- Joe Wright per The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Peggior sceneggiatura: qui il premio sarà più combattuto.
- Diana the Musical: sceneggiatura di Joe DiPietro, musica e testi di DiPietro
e David Bryan
- Karen: sceneggiatura di “Coke” Daniels
- The Misfits: sceneggiatura di Kurt Wimmer e Robert Henny
- Twist: sceneggiatura di John Wrathall & Sally Collett, con materiali aggiuntivi
di Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,
da “un’idea originale” di David & Keith Lynch e Simon Thomas
- La donna alla finestra di Tracy Letts, dal romanzo di A.J. Finn
Queste le nomination più numerose, segnate per film:
- Diana the Musical (9 Nomination, compresi Worst Picture, Actor & Actress)
Karen (5 Nomination, compresi Picture, Actress, Screenplay & Director)
- The Woman in the Window (5 Nomination, compresi Picture, Actress
& Remake/Rip-Off)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (4 Nomination, compresi Picture, Actor
& Screen Couple)
- Infinite (3 Nomination, compresi Worst Picture, Actor & Supporting Actress)
- The Misfits (3 Nomination, compresi Supporting Actor, Director & Screenplay)
Come da tradizione, i premi veri e propri verranno assegnati il giorno prima degli Oscar: quest’anno, dunque, il 26 marzo.
