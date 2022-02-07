Razzie Awards: Bruce Willis, Amy Adams e Jared Leto tra i nominati di quest’anno

Sono state rivelate le nomination ai Razzie Awards di quest'anno, e tra gli attori più nominati ci sono Bruce Willis, Amy Adams e Jared Leto.

Come ogni anno, ecco tornare i Razzie Awards, i “premi” conferiti dalla giuria dei Golden Raspberry Award ai peggiori flop cinematografici dell’anno precedente. Tra le pellicole più spernacchiate del 2021 troviamo Space Jam: New Legends, La donna alla finestra, Diana the Musical e Karen; tra i più nominati, invece, Amy Adams (sia come protagonista che come non protagonista) ma anche Ben Affleck, LeBron James, Jared Leto e… Bruce Willis, a cui è stata dedicata una categoria a parte per capire quale delle otto interpretazioni viste nel 2021 sia la peggiore.

A seguire l’intera lista delle nomination.

WORST PICTURE

Il premio per il film peggiore: la battaglia, probabilmente, è tra il nuovo Space Jam, il dramma con Amy Adams e il musical su Lady Diana presente su Netflix.

 

  • Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
  • Infinite
  • Karen
  • Space Jam: New Legends
  • La donna alla finestra

WORST ACTOR

Il premio per il peggior attore: il favorito è LeBron James.

  • Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
  • Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
  • LeBron James / Space Jam: New Legends
  • Ben Platt / Caro Evan Hansen
  • Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

La peggior attrice: il premio andrà a Megan Fox o a Amy Adams, candidata anche al premio per la peggior attrice non protagonista.

  • Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
  • Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
  • Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
  • Taryn Manning / Karen
  • Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ecco che Amy Adams fa doppietta di nomination, anche come peggior non protagonista.

  • Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
  • Sophie Cookson / Infinite
  • Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
  • Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical
  • Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Peggior attore non protagonista: qui è Jared Leto e la sua parlata “italiana” ad essere il favorito.

  • Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
  • Nick Cannon / The Misfits
  • Mel Gibson / Dangerous
  • Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)
  • Diana the Musical
  • Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

Una categoria speciale, tutta dedicata a Bruce Willis e alla sua prolifica attività del 2021…

  • Bruce Willis / American Siege
  • Bruce Willis / Apex
  • Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
  • Bruce Willis / Deadlock
  • Bruce Willis / Fortress
  • Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
  • Bruce Willis / Out of Death
  • Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Peggior coppia su schermo: qui le nomination sono tra le più bizzarre, ad esempio LeBron James con i vari personaggi con cui interagisce in Space Jam: New Legends.

  • Tutti i maldestri membri del cast e tutti i numeri musicali brutti di Diana the Musical
  • LeBron James & tutti i personaggi animati Warner Bros. e Time-Warner con cui interagisce in Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • Jared Leto & la sua faccia prostetica da 17 libre, i suoi abiti da sfigato e il suo ridicolo accento in House of Gucci
  • Ben Platt & tutti gli altri personaggi che agiscono come se fosse normale che Platt canti 24 ore al giorno in Caro Evan Hansen
  • Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) in Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Peggior remake, scopiazzatura o sequel è una categoria “amata” dai fan del premio

  • Karen (involontario Remake di Crudelia)
  • Space Jam: New Legends
  • Tom & Jerry the Movie
  • Twist (Rap remake di Oliver Twist)
  • La donna alla finestra (Rip-Off di La finestra sul cortile)

WORST DIRECTOR

Peggior regista: il più famoso, tra i nominati, è Joe Wright.

  • Christopher Ashley per Diana the Musical
  • Stephen Chbosky per Dear Evan Hansen
  • “Coke” Daniels per Karen
  • Renny Harlin per The Misfits
  • Joe Wright per The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Peggior sceneggiatura: qui il premio sarà più combattuto.

  • Diana the Musical: sceneggiatura di Joe DiPietro, musica e testi di DiPietro
    e David Bryan
  • Karen: sceneggiatura di “Coke” Daniels
  • The Misfits: sceneggiatura di Kurt Wimmer e Robert Henny
  • Twist: sceneggiatura di John Wrathall & Sally Collett, con materiali aggiuntivi
    di Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,
    da “un’idea originale” di David & Keith Lynch e Simon Thomas
  • La donna alla finestra di Tracy Letts, dal romanzo di A.J. Finn

Queste le nomination più numerose, segnate per film:

  • Diana the Musical (9 Nomination, compresi Worst Picture, Actor & Actress)
    Karen (5 Nomination, compresi Picture, Actress, Screenplay & Director)
  • The Woman in the Window (5 Nomination, compresi Picture, Actress
    & Remake/Rip-Off)
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy (4 Nomination, compresi Picture, Actor
    & Screen Couple)
  • Infinite (3 Nomination, compresi Worst Picture, Actor & Supporting Actress)
  • The Misfits (3 Nomination, compresi Supporting Actor, Director & Screenplay)

Come da tradizione, i premi veri e propri verranno assegnati il giorno prima degli Oscar: quest’anno, dunque, il 26 marzo.

