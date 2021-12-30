Netflix: la preview ufficiale delle 27 novità più importanti del 2022

Netflix ha pubblicato una video preview ufficiale con molte delle novità più attese per il 2022, da Stranger Things 4 a Bridgerton 2.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

4 secondi fa

Nel corso degli ultimi mesi, Netflix ha affastellato davvero tanti annunci relativi alle uscite previste per il prossimo anno: anche mettendo da parte i prodotti “locali” che poi magari riescono ad avere successo anche all’estero, si tratta davvero di tante produzioni. Un nuovo video, in meno di sette minuti, ne racchiude ben ventisette.

Le anticipazioni sono piuttosto brevi, spesso poco più che teaser con sinossi in sovrimpressione, ma senza dubbio è un ottimo reminder per quel che ci aspetta nel prossimo futuro della piattaforma streaming. Ecco tutti i titoli:

  • Ozark Season 4 Part 1
  • Stranger Things Season 4
  • Bridgerton Season 2
  • The Crown Season 5
  • After Life Season 3
  • The Umbrella Academy Season 3
  • Locke and Key: Season 3
  • Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas
  • Resident Evil
  • Alice in Borderland Season 2
  • All Of Us Are Dead
  • Inventing Anna
  • Archive 81
  • In From The Cold
  • Brazen
  • Raising Dion Season 2
  • Vikings Valhalla
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • First Kill
  • The House
  • Magic: The Gathering
  • The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window
  • Sandman
  • The Midnight Club
  • Munich: The Edge of War
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin

