Oscar 2022: È stata la mano di Dio entra nella shortlist per Miglior Film Straniero

L’Academy ha pubblicato una shortlist dedicata ad i film di alcune categorie che entreranno in competizione agli Oscar 2022, e tra queste è presente anche quella legata al miglior lungometraggio Straniero, e nella lista è presente anche il film di Paolo Sorrentino intitolato È stata la mano di Dio.

La shortlist comprende 15 titoli, mentre l’8 febbraio verranno comunicati i cinque lungometraggi finalisti. Di certo c’è che entrando a far parte della shortlist È stata la mano di Dio si sta avvicinando alla possibile candidatura come Miglior film Straniero agli Oscar 2022.

Ecco le varie shortlist rese note.

Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

West Side Story

Miglior sonoro

Belfast

Dune

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Migliori Effetti Visivi

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home

Migliore Colonna Sonora Originale

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

No Time to Die

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Miglior Canzone Originale

“So May We Start?” from “Annette”

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

“Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

“Automatic Woman” from “Bruised”

“Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”

“Beyond The Shore” from “CODA”

“The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

“Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”

Miglior Documentario

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Faya Dayi”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“Julia”

“President”

“Procession”

“The Rescue”

“Simple as Water”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“The Velvet Underground”

“Writing with Fire”

Miglior Film Straniero

Austria, Great Freedom

Belgium, Playground

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Denmark, Flee

Finland, Compartment No. 6

Germany, I’m Your Man

Iceland, Lamb

Iran, A Hero

Italy, The Hand of God

Japan, Drive My Car

Kosovo, Hive

Mexico, Prayers for the Stolen

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Panama, Plaza Catedral

Spain, The Good Boss

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

“Águilas”

“Audible”

“A Broken House”

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”

“Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”

“Day of Rage”

“The Facility”

“Lead Me Home”

“Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Sophie & the Baron”

“Takeover”

“Terror Contagion”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Miglior cortometraggio animato

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

Miglior cortometraggio

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen