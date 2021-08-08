What If…?, gli stupendi poster della serie Marvel e due spot

Gli Avengers in versione zombie, Captain Carter in azione e Uatu l'Osservatore campeggiano sui nuovi poster di What If…?, la serie animata in arrivo su Disney+.

Disponibili nuovi materiali relativi al singolare progetto What If…?, serie animata facente parte del Marvel Cinematic Universe che si chiede (e ci fa chiedere) “E se…?” proponendo scenari alternativi rispetto a quanto accaduto dei vari film della saga. Vi presentiamo tre splendidi poster e due spot recanti scene inedite.

Get ready 🧟‍♂️

Here's the next piece in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' #WhaIf The Original Series starts streaming August 11 on @DisneyPlus. Art by @chris_digiart. pic.twitter.com/fbmlcE2tHN — What If…? (@whatifofficial) August 7, 2021

"The name is Captain Carter" 🇬🇧 Check out the first in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' #WhatIf and get ready to see Peggy Carter in a whole new way when the Original Series, starts streaming August 11 on @DisneyPlus. Art by @freyabettsart. pic.twitter.com/v1bIFMziO7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 3, 2021

#TheWatcher does not, cannot, will not interfere 👁 See The Watcher in this installment in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' #WhatIf. The Original Series starts streaming August 11 on @DisneyPlus. Art by @S2lart. pic.twitter.com/muaNotJQXM — What If…? (@whatifofficial) August 5, 2021

So many questions to ponder 🤔 Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, an Original Series, starts streaming next Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/frQPnsAfgB — What If…? (@whatifofficial) August 6, 2021

Creando un multiverso di infinite possibilità, What If…? vede protagonisti i personaggi più amati dai fan, tra cui Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor e molti altri. La nuova serie, diretta da Bryan Andrews con AC Bradley come capo sceneggiatore, offre l’azione tipica del MCU con un tocco insolito. La prima serie animata Marvel Studios sarà disponibile su Disney+ a partire da mercoledì 11 agosto.

Leggi anche:

