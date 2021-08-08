What If…?, gli stupendi poster della serie Marvel e due spot

Gli Avengers in versione zombie, Captain Carter in azione e Uatu l'Osservatore campeggiano sui nuovi poster di What If…?, la serie animata in arrivo su Disney+.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

3 secondi fa

what if zombie cover

Disponibili nuovi materiali relativi al singolare progetto What If…?, serie animata facente parte del Marvel Cinematic Universe che si chiede (e ci fa chiedere) “E se…?” proponendo scenari alternativi rispetto a quanto accaduto dei vari film della saga. Vi presentiamo tre splendidi poster e due spot recanti scene inedite.

Creando un multiverso di infinite possibilità, What If…? vede protagonisti i personaggi più amati dai fan, tra cui Peggy CarterT’ChallaDoctor StrangeKillmongerThor e molti altri. La nuova serie, diretta da Bryan Andrews con AC Bradley come capo sceneggiatore, offre l’azione tipica del MCU con un tocco insolito. La prima serie animata Marvel Studios sarà disponibile su Disney+ a partire da mercoledì 11 agosto.

What if...?

What If…?, confermato il numero di episodi e il cast vocale della serie animata MCU

