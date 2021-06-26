LEGO The Mandalorian, presentati ufficialmente tre nuovi set dedicati alla seconda stagione
Presentati ufficialmente i tre set LEGO Star Wars dedicati alla seconda stagione di The Mandalorian.
4 minuti
Li avevamo già visti sul catalogo LEGO Giappone qualche settimana fa ed oggi, in occasione della LEGO CON, la prima convention digitale della casa di Billund, LEGO presenta ufficialmente i tre nuovi set Star Wars dedicati alla serie Disney+ The Mandalorian raffiguranti la nave di Moff Gideon, la Slave I di Boba Fett ed il trasporto truppe Marauder.
Tutti i set presentati oggi saranno disponibili globalmente dal 1° agosto.
75311 LEGO Star Wars Imperial Armored Marauder
- Pezzi: 478
- Prezzo: 39,99 EUR
- Minifigure: Greef Karga™;Stormtrooper™ x 2;Artillery Stormtrooper™
Descrizione del prodotto
Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans can play out action-packed battles between Greef Karga and Stormtroopers with this LEGO® brick model of the Imperial Armored Marauder (75311) from Season 2.
- Includes 4 LEGO® minifigures: Greef Karga with a blaster pistol, 2 Stormtroopers with blasters and a new-for-August-2021 Artillery Stormtrooper with a mortar gun and backpack accessory element.
- The buildable Marauder model has 4 stud shooters, including 2 on the rotating rear turret, 2 foldout blaster cannons (non-shooting), a LEGO® minifigure cockpit and a cabin for 2 LEGO minifigures.
- This LEGO® Star Wars™ vehicle also has a lookout point (with an opening hatch) for a minifigure, plus opening ammo compartments to inspire creative play.
- Awesome for solo building and play or sharing the fun with others, this building toy makes the best birthday present, holiday gift or special surprise for creative kids aged 8 and up.
- The Imperial Armored Marauder measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) long and 4 in. (10 cm) wide and makes an eye-catching display piece between playtime missions.
75312 LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship
- Pezzi: 593
- Prezzo: 49,99 EUR
- Minifigure: Boba Fett™;The Mandalorian™
Descrizione del prodotto
Recreate Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 battle scenes and play out their own bounty-hunting missions with this cool LEGO® brick version of Boba Fett’s Starship (75312).
- Includes 2 LEGO® minifigures: Boba Fett with a blaster and The Mandalorian with his blaster rifle and a beskar spear, plus a Carbonite brick to add to the creative play possibilities.
- The starship has a handle for easy flying, an opening LEGO® minifigure cockpit, rotating wings, 2 stud shooters, 2 rotating dual blaster cannons (non-shooting) and a compartment for a Carbonite brick.
- Also includes a transporter vehicle to move the starship on the ground in play scenarios; this also makes a great display stand for builders to show off their creation in an upright flight position.
- The starship measures over 3.5 in. (8 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 8 in. (20 cm) wide and makes an impressive centerpiece
75315 LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser
- Pezzi: 1336
- Prezzo: 159,99 EUR
- Minifigure: The Mandalorian™;Grogu™;Cara Dune™;Fennec Shand™;Moff Gideon™;Dark Trooper™
Descrizione del prodotto
Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans can recreate epic hero vs. villain battles from Season 2 with the first-ever LEGO® brick-built model of the Imperial Light Cruiser (75315).
- Includes 5 LEGO® minifigures: The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon and a new-for-August-2021 Dark Trooper, plus a LEGO figure of the Child (Grogu), affectionately known as Baby Yoda.
- The starship features a bridge that doubles as a handle for flying, 2 rotating turrets with spring-loaded shooters, 2 mini TIE Fighters and a launcher, plus a hatch to access the cabin.
- Cool weapons and accessory elements include The Mandalorian’s Amban phase-pulse blaster and spear, Moff Gideon’s darksaber, 2 thermal detonators and electrobinoculars to inspire creative play.
- This awesome, creative building toy makes the best birthday present, holiday gift or fun treat for trend-setting kids and any Star Wars™ fan aged 10 and up.
- The Imperial Light Cruiser measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 22.5 in. (58 cm) long and 8.5 in. (22 cm) wide. It’s fun to build solo or with friends and makes an attention-grabbing display piece.
- Novità LEGO 2021, disponibile il catalogo giapponese del secondo semestre 2021 (leganerd.com)
- LEGO Star Wars Imperial Armored Marauder (lego.com)
- LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship (lego.com)
- LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser (lego.com)