LEGO The Mandalorian, presentati ufficialmente tre nuovi set dedicati alla seconda stagione

Li avevamo già visti sul catalogo LEGO Giappone qualche settimana fa ed oggi, in occasione della LEGO CON, la prima convention digitale della casa di Billund, LEGO presenta ufficialmente i tre nuovi set Star Wars dedicati alla serie Disney+ The Mandalorian raffiguranti la nave di Moff Gideon, la Slave I di Boba Fett ed il trasporto truppe Marauder.

Tutti i set presentati oggi saranno disponibili globalmente dal 1° agosto.

75311 LEGO Star Wars Imperial Armored Marauder

Pezzi: 478

Prezzo: 39,99 EUR

Minifigure: Greef Karga™;Stormtrooper™ x 2;Artillery Stormtrooper™

Descrizione del prodotto

Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans can play out action-packed battles between Greef Karga and Stormtroopers with this LEGO® brick model of the Imperial Armored Marauder (75311) from Season 2.

Includes 4 LEGO® minifigures: Greef Karga with a blaster pistol, 2 Stormtroopers with blasters and a new-for-August-2021 Artillery Stormtrooper with a mortar gun and backpack accessory element.

The buildable Marauder model has 4 stud shooters, including 2 on the rotating rear turret, 2 foldout blaster cannons (non-shooting), a LEGO® minifigure cockpit and a cabin for 2 LEGO minifigures.

This LEGO® Star Wars™ vehicle also has a lookout point (with an opening hatch) for a minifigure, plus opening ammo compartments to inspire creative play.

Awesome for solo building and play or sharing the fun with others, this building toy makes the best birthday present, holiday gift or special surprise for creative kids aged 8 and up.

The Imperial Armored Marauder measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) long and 4 in. (10 cm) wide and makes an eye-catching display piece between playtime missions.

75312 LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship

Pezzi: 593

Prezzo: 49,99 EUR

Minifigure: Boba Fett™;The Mandalorian™

Descrizione del prodotto

Recreate Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 battle scenes and play out their own bounty-hunting missions with this cool LEGO® brick version of Boba Fett’s Starship (75312).

Includes 2 LEGO® minifigures: Boba Fett with a blaster and The Mandalorian with his blaster rifle and a beskar spear, plus a Carbonite brick to add to the creative play possibilities.

The starship has a handle for easy flying, an opening LEGO® minifigure cockpit, rotating wings, 2 stud shooters, 2 rotating dual blaster cannons (non-shooting) and a compartment for a Carbonite brick.

Also includes a transporter vehicle to move the starship on the ground in play scenarios; this also makes a great display stand for builders to show off their creation in an upright flight position.

The starship measures over 3.5 in. (8 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 8 in. (20 cm) wide and makes an impressive centerpiece

75315 LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser

Pezzi: 1336

Prezzo: 159,99 EUR

Minifigure: The Mandalorian™;Grogu™;Cara Dune™;Fennec Shand™;Moff Gideon™;Dark Trooper™

Descrizione del prodotto

Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans can recreate epic hero vs. villain battles from Season 2 with the first-ever LEGO® brick-built model of the Imperial Light Cruiser (75315).