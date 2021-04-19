Shang-Chi: pubblicato il primo teaser dedicato al film Marvel

Marvel Entertainment ha diffuso il teaser trailer dedicato a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, mentre poco prima Simu Liu aveva diffuso il primo poster ufficiale dedicato al lungometraggio dei Marvel Studios che arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche a settembre 2021.

Ecco il teaser trailer di Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

Qui sotto potete, invece, vedere il primo poster di Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!!

Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks).

WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ

— Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021