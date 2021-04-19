Shang-Chi: pubblicato il primo teaser dedicato al film Marvel
Marvel ha diffuso il primo teaser trailer dedicato al film Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, assieme al primo poster.
Marvel Entertainment ha diffuso il teaser trailer dedicato a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, mentre poco prima Simu Liu aveva diffuso il primo poster ufficiale dedicato al lungometraggio dei Marvel Studios che arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche a settembre 2021.
Ecco il teaser trailer di Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.
Qui sotto potete, invece, vedere il primo poster di Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!!
Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks).
WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ
— Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021
L’immagine mostra il protagonista che sarà interpretato dallo stesso Simu Liu. Il post è stato pubblicato dallo stesso attore sul proprio profilo Twitter, in cui ha annunciato che il trailer ufficiale di Shang-Chi arriverà tra qualche settimana.
Nella sinossi del film si legge:
Shang-Chi si deve confrontare con il passato che pensava di essersi lasciato alle spalle una volta finito nella rete dell’organizzazione dei Dieci anelli.
A parte Simu Liu il resto del cast è composto da Tony Leung (Wenwu), Awkwafina (Katy), Meng’er Zhang (Xialing), Michelle Yeoh (Jiang Nan), Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon), Fala Chen (Jiang Li), e Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist).
Il Personaggio di Shang-Chi è stato creato da Steve Englehart e Jim Starlin nel 1973 ed è noto per essere il Maestro del Kung-Fu, essendo particolarmente dotato nelle arti marziali, in particolare nel wushu. Il personaggio combatte principalmente contro suo padre Zheng Zu e visto che nei fumetti è stato anche membro dei Vendicatori non è da escludere che in un futuro crossover cinematografico ne faccia parte.