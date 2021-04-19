Shang-Chi: pubblicato il primo teaser dedicato al film Marvel

Marvel ha diffuso il primo teaser trailer dedicato al film Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, assieme al primo poster.

di Davide Mirabello

26
1 giorno fa

Shang-Chi

Marvel Entertainment ha diffuso il teaser trailer dedicato a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, mentre poco prima Simu Liu aveva diffuso il primo poster ufficiale dedicato al lungometraggio dei Marvel Studios che arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche a settembre 2021.

Ecco il teaser trailer di Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

Qui sotto potete, invece, vedere il primo poster di Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

L’immagine mostra il protagonista che sarà interpretato dallo stesso Simu Liu. Il post è stato pubblicato dallo stesso attore sul proprio profilo Twitter, in cui ha annunciato che il trailer ufficiale di Shang-Chi arriverà tra qualche settimana.

Nella sinossi del film si legge:

Shang-Chi si deve confrontare con il passato che pensava di essersi lasciato alle spalle una volta finito nella rete dell’organizzazione dei Dieci anelli.

A parte Simu Liu il resto del cast è composto da Tony Leung (Wenwu), Awkwafina (Katy), Meng’er Zhang (Xialing), Michelle Yeoh (Jiang Nan), Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon), Fala Chen (Jiang Li), e Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist).

Il Personaggio di Shang-Chi è stato creato da Steve Englehart e Jim Starlin nel 1973 ed è noto per essere il Maestro del Kung-Fu, essendo particolarmente dotato nelle arti marziali, in particolare nel wushu. Il personaggio combatte principalmente contro suo padre Zheng Zu e visto che nei fumetti è stato anche membro dei Vendicatori non è da escludere che in un futuro crossover cinematografico ne faccia parte.

 

 

TAG
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: possibile la stagione 2
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: possibile la stagione 2
Star Trek: Picard 2: il teaser trailer sottotitolato in italiano della seconda stagione
Star Trek: Picard 2: il teaser trailer sottotitolato in italiano della seconda stagione
Doctor Strange 2: le riprese del film sono quasi finite
Doctor Strange 2: le riprese del film sono quasi finite
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - il teaser della serie animata
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - il teaser della serie animata
Come ti ammazzo il bodyguard 2: il teaser del film sequel
Come ti ammazzo il bodyguard 2: il teaser del film sequel
She-Hulk: le riprese della serie TV sarebbero già iniziate
She-Hulk: le riprese della serie TV sarebbero già iniziate
Save Ralph: Taika Waititi presterà la voce al protagonista
Save Ralph: Taika Waititi presterà la voce al protagonista