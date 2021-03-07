Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman nelle nuove immagini dal set

Diffuse nuove immagini di Natalie Portman sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder, il film del Marvel Cinematic Universe diretto da Taika Waititi e al cinema dal 6 maggio 2022.

Su Twitter sono state diffuse nuove immagini di Natalie Portman sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder. Il nuovo film del Marvel Cinematic Universe, diretto da Taika Waititi, sarà presentato in anteprima nelle sale cinematografiche il 6 maggio 2022 e vede Natalie Portman tornare a vestire i panni di Jane Foster.

the asgardians making an entire memorial area for the rock odin died on and for the shards of mjolnir from when hela destroyed it in the thor: love and thunder set pics… someone check on them and see if they’re okay pic.twitter.com/jpLKEPqFf9

— alex (@loventhunders) March 5, 2021