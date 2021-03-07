Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman nelle nuove immagini dal set
Diffuse nuove immagini di Natalie Portman sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder, il film del Marvel Cinematic Universe diretto da Taika Waititi e al cinema dal 6 maggio 2022.
Su Twitter sono state diffuse nuove immagini di Natalie Portman sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder. Il nuovo film del Marvel Cinematic Universe, diretto da Taika Waititi, sarà presentato in anteprima nelle sale cinematografiche il 6 maggio 2022 e vede Natalie Portman tornare a vestire i panni di Jane Foster.
the asgardians making an entire memorial area for the rock odin died on and for the shards of mjolnir from when hela destroyed it in the thor: love and thunder set pics… someone check on them and see if they’re okay pic.twitter.com/jpLKEPqFf9
— alex (@loventhunders) March 5, 2021
📹 Dublê de Natalie Portman ensaiando uma cena no set de "Thor: Love and Thunder" em Sydney, na Austrália. pic.twitter.com/MfJPu0se0I
— Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanbr) March 5, 2021
Nelle nuove immagini dal set possiamo vedere che a New Asgard è stato creato un monumento per rendere omaggio al luogo in cui è morto Odino e dove Hela ha distrutto Mjolnir durante gli eventi di Thor: Ragnarok. Jane Foster sembra essere da sola, sopraffatta dal potere, magari il potere di Mjolnir stesso.
Nel cast di Thor: Love and Thunder, lo ricordiamo, oltre a Chris Hemsworth nei panni del protagonista, vedremo i Guardiani della Galassia, capitanati da Chris Pratt.
Sull’argomento: