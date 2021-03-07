Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman nelle nuove immagini dal set

di Rosanna Donato

198
1 giorno fa

Thor Love And Thunder Natalie Portman nuove immagini

Diffuse nuove immagini di Natalie Portman sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder, il film del Marvel Cinematic Universe diretto da Taika Waititi e al cinema dal 6 maggio 2022.

Su Twitter sono state diffuse nuove immagini di Natalie Portman sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder. Il nuovo film del Marvel Cinematic Universe, diretto da Taika Waititi, sarà presentato in anteprima nelle sale cinematografiche il 6 maggio 2022 e vede Natalie Portman tornare a vestire i panni di Jane Foster.

Nelle nuove immagini dal set possiamo vedere che a New Asgard è stato creato un monumento per rendere omaggio al luogo in cui è morto Odino e dove Hela ha distrutto Mjolnir durante gli eventi di Thor: Ragnarok. Jane Foster sembra essere da sola, sopraffatta dal potere, magari il potere di Mjolnir stesso.

Nel cast di Thor: Love and Thunder, lo ricordiamo, oltre a Chris Hemsworth nei panni del protagonista, vedremo i Guardiani della Galassia, capitanati da Chris Pratt.

 

Thor: love and thunder nuove immagini Valkyrie

Thor: Love and Thunder: le nuove immagini mostrano Valkyrie sul set in Australia

 

