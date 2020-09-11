Supernatural: Ackles e Padalecki commossi per la fine delle riprese

Supernatural

Il cast di Supernatural ha condiviso dei messaggi di addio alla produzione dopo la fine delle riprese della serie TV.

La produzione dell’ultima stagione di Supernatural si è da poco conclusa, ed il cast della serie che è durata ben quindici stagioni ha dato l’addio al telefilm che li ha accompagnati per tanti anni. Diverse sono state le reazioni condivise sui social dai membri del cast di Supernatural per la fine delle riprese.

Ecco alcune delle reazioni. Ovviamente non potevano mancare Jensen Ackles e Jared Padalecki visibilmente commossi.

Erik Kripke, il creatore della serie, ha invece mostrato la prima scena mai ripresa della serie TV, dichiarando che, poche ore fa, è stata girata anche l’ultima.

Misha Collins invece ha dichiarato: “Supernatural ha cambiato la mia vita in molti modi, ed ha reso il mondo migliore”.

Ed ecco poi Jim Beaver che si prepara per le ultime riprese, Felicia Day che ringrazia per gli otto anni trascorsi sul set della serie, e Mark Sheppard che manda il suo messaggio di saluto.

Il primo episodio del telefilm debuttò il 13 settembre 2005 sul network The WB, e successivamente è entrato a far parte della programmazione di The CW. Protagonisti della serie sono Dean e Sam Winchester, due ragazzi educati al soprannaturale, alla caccia dei demoni che ne hanno ucciso la madre.

 

 

 

Aree Tematiche
Entertainment News Televisione
Tag
venerdì 11 settembre 2020 - 11:25
