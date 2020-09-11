Supernatural: Ackles e Padalecki commossi per la fine delle riprese
Il cast di Supernatural ha condiviso dei messaggi di addio alla produzione dopo la fine delle riprese della serie TV.
La produzione dell’ultima stagione di Supernatural si è da poco conclusa, ed il cast della serie che è durata ben quindici stagioni ha dato l’addio al telefilm che li ha accompagnati per tanti anni. Diverse sono state le reazioni condivise sui social dai membri del cast di Supernatural per la fine delle riprese.
Ecco alcune delle reazioni. Ovviamente non potevano mancare Jensen Ackles e Jared Padalecki visibilmente commossi.
Well, here goes… I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo #spnfamily
Erik Kripke, il creatore della serie, ha invece mostrato la prima scena mai ripresa della serie TV, dichiarando che, poche ore fa, è stata girata anche l’ultima.
Misha Collins invece ha dichiarato: “Supernatural ha cambiato la mia vita in molti modi, ed ha reso il mondo migliore”.
#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better.
Ed ecco poi Jim Beaver che si prepara per le ultime riprese, Felicia Day che ringrazia per gli otto anni trascorsi sul set della serie, e Mark Sheppard che manda il suo messaggio di saluto.
Il primo episodio del telefilm debuttò il 13 settembre 2005 sul network The WB, e successivamente è entrato a far parte della programmazione di The CW. Protagonisti della serie sono Dean e Sam Winchester, due ragazzi educati al soprannaturale, alla caccia dei demoni che ne hanno ucciso la madre.
